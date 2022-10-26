Family life insurance

Buying life insurance as a parent

When you’re a parent, a life insurance policy provides a level of financial security in case you or your spouse dies during a time when you still have kids or other dependents at home. It can help to replace income when a working parent passes away unexpectedly. And, for a stay-at-home parent, the death benefit can help cover the cost of childcare, cooking and cleaning costs if the parent who normally handles these tasks passes away. Think about the value of your income, debts and other relevant expenses when figuring out how much life insurance you may need for each member of your family.

You may be in the process of deciding what policy type is right for you. The following policy types are popular options for parents.

Term life insurance : Term life insurance is typically much cheaper than whole life insurance, as the coverage is temporary. As a result, term policies may be a great option for families on a budget who only want life insurance coverage for a specific number of years, such as when their children are young and financial support is likely most critical.

Whole life insurance : Whole life insurance is typically much more expensive than term life, as it remains in effect for your entire lifetime and a payout is considered inevitable. It also comes with a cash value account that can gain interest, you may be able to borrow against over the course of your life. Depending on the type of whole life you get, you may also be eligible to receive dividends based on the insurer's annual profits. Depending on your goals, whole life insurance may be a great option for some families.

Universal life insurance : Universal life insurance typically costs more than term but less than whole life insurance. It's a permanent coverage option that offers more flexibility for the policyholder; the premium and death benefit can often be adjusted based on your life circumstances. Like whole life, universal accumulates cash value you can borrow against, but you can also withdraw from it.

Joint life insurance: Joint life insurance is commonly shared by married couples. It provides coverage on two people, under one policy. These policies may cost less than two individual policies, depending on each partner's health conditions, and will either pay out when the first person dies or once both have passed away.



First-to-die joint life insurance policies pay out the death benefit when the first spouse dies. This type of policy may be cheaper than purchasing two separate policies. The other option is a second-to-die policy, which pays out the benefit after both spouses pass away.

Joint life insurance policies

As a less-commonly discussed type of life insurance, you may be wondering how joint life insurance policies work. Joint life insurance is typically considered a type of permanent life insurance, which is effective for as long as you pay the premiums. It covers two people and can be structured to build cash value and yield a tax-free death benefit. However, you may also be able to purchase joint life insurance policies that expire after 20 or 30 years, similar to term life insurance.

Joint life insurance policies are not as common as individual insurance policies, but may be right for couples who both expect to have some form of life insurance in place. In some cases, buying a joint policy can be cheaper than if two individuals have separate policies. The two different types of joint life insurance include first-to-die life insurance, where the benefit is paid when the first of the two spouses dies, and second-to-die life insurance, where the benefit is paid when both spouses die. If you’re not sure which type of joint life insurance policy would be right for you, it may be beneficial to review a life insurance guide or talk with a licensed life insurance agent.