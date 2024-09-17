At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate.com. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Life insurance is meant to provide financial support for someone who may need it after your passing, and because of this, you can’t purchase a policy on just anyone. You could not, for example, buy a policy on a celebrity or public figure that benefits you if they should die. In fact, you will need to get permission from the person who is insured and be able to prove that their loss will have a negative financial impact on the beneficiary. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team created this life insurance guide to explain what you need to know when taking out a policy on someone else.

How a life insurance policy works

When purchasing a life insurance policy, there are three parties involved:

Policyholder: The policyholder is the owner of the policy, makes premium payments and is authorized to make changes.

The policyholder is the owner of the policy, makes premium payments and is authorized to make changes. Insured: This is the person whose life is insured by the policy. The policy’s death benefit will be paid out upon the insured’s death, provided that the policy is active and premiums paid, there is no evidence of fraud or criminal activity, and the death was not the result of suicide during the one to two-year exclusionary period.

This is the person whose life is insured by the policy. The policy’s death benefit will be paid out upon the insured’s death, provided that the policy is active and premiums paid, there is no evidence of fraud or criminal activity, and the death was not the result of suicide during the one to two-year exclusionary period. Beneficiary: This is the person or people listed on the life insurance policy who will receive the death benefit when the insured dies. Beneficiaries can also be trusts, estates or organizations.

Often, the insured and policyholder are the same person. However, there are situations where someone may want to take out a life insurance policy on another person. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has conducted research to help you understand the process of taking out a life insurance policy on someone else.

Can you take out life insurance on someone else?

To take out a life insurance policy on someone other than yourself, you must have a financial stake in their life. It is impossible to take out a life insurance policy against an ailing public figure or an athlete in a high-risk sport. Betting against someone’s life is not only unethical but also not financially prudent for life insurance providers to underwrite this type of coverage.

It is only possible to take out life insurance on someone else if:

There is some relationship between you, such as a business partner, spouse or parent.

The person being insured consents to a life insurance policy being taken out on them.

The relationship passes the “insurable interest” test, which means you can demonstrate that the insured’s death would have an adverse financial impact on you.

For example, one spouse can purchase a life insurance policy for the other spouse since they rely on each other’s income. And employers can take out life insurance on employees since losing them could result in financial damage to the company.

Who can you take out a life insurance policy on?

You may be able to take out a life insurance policy on someone else if you have the following relationships, as long as you would suffer a financial loss or undergo a financial hardship if they passed away:

Adult child

Business partner

Child

Former spouse or life partner

Grandparent

Minor child (under age 18)

Parent

Sibling

Spouse or life partner

Not all life insurance contracts require a monetary relationship, however. Some insurers may be willing to write policies based on an emotional or sentimental relationship — such as that between a grandparent and a grandchild or between siblings. Insurable interest may also be able to be established between parents and children or spouses if there is no financial need but they are involved in a caregiver relationship. Non-working spouses can also obtain life insurance since their loss would result in a financial burden.

Another type of insurable relationship is established with key man insurance. This type of policy acknowledges the importance of a founder, owner, executive or essential employee or group of employees in a business. In this case, the reasoning is that the loss of such an individual will cause financial hardship to the company, thus making a life insurance policy an effective hedge that buys the company time to determine next steps.

How to get life insurance for someone else

While each insurance company’s underwriting processes are different, there are a few common steps you will need to take to purchase life insurance for someone else.

Select a type of life insurance policy

The first decision is whether permanent or temporary coverage is necessary. Term life insurance is generally cheaper than permanent life insurance and is a temporary solution for a period of time, such as 10, 20 or 30 years. Whole life and universal life insurance are types of permanent life insurance designed to last your entire life, as long as the premiums are paid and build a cash value amount that can also be used to borrow or withdraw money.

Get quotes

No matter what kind of life insurance coverage is needed, it’s a good idea to shop around for quotes from several life insurance carriers to find the best price and terms. The same type of coverage could vary in price from one carrier to another so it is beneficial to obtain multiple quotes, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

This may be especially true if the insured person has a pre-existing condition, such as diabetes or heart issues. Long-term illnesses such as these are likely to impact your rate, with insurers charging more to cover their increased risk. Every carrier has its own method of determining risk, however, so shopping around may lead to a carrier that is willing to charge less for the policy than other companies.

Get permission

Once it’s time to apply for coverage, the next step is to get permission from the person you plan on insuring. They will need to sign a consent form and likely undergo a medical exam before the policy is approved. Phone interviews between the person to be insured and the carrier are not uncommon as a means of confirming that the insured is comfortable with the policy, as well as to confirm information on the application. Even if a policy that doesn’t require a phone interview or medical exam is selected, failing to obtain consent from the person you are insuring would likely be considered insurance fraud.

Prove you have an insurable interest

“Insurable interest” is the term used to indicate that a death will lead you or another beneficiary to suffer a financial loss. Generally, you will need to prove that there is an insurable interest in order to purchase a life insurance policy. Here are some examples of relationships that may have an insurable interest:

Spousal relationship: Since they generally share financial obligations, most spouses and life partners would have little difficulty proving insurable interest. In some cases, former spouses may also have an insurable interest if there is shared custody of children.

Since they generally share financial obligations, most spouses and life partners would have little difficulty proving insurable interest. In some cases, former spouses may also have an insurable interest if there is shared custody of children. Parent-child: If a parent relies on the financial support and care of an adult child, or vice versa, there is an insurable interest.

If a parent relies on the financial support and care of an adult child, or vice versa, there is an insurable interest. Business relationships: An essential employee or business partner may be insured if their loss would have a significant financial impact on the company.

An essential employee or business partner may be insured if their loss would have a significant financial impact on the company. Siblings or other familial relationships: There may be insurable interest in other family relationships, especially if a member of the family is providing caregiving or financial support.

There may be insurable interest in other family relationships, especially if a member of the family is providing caregiving or financial support. Creditor-debtor relationships: Although not common, a lender may be able to prove insurable interest in a borrower if the debt is significant and the borrower’s death would affect repayment.

Proving familial relationships is generally not difficult through interviews or checking medical or personal history. For non-married partners, a rental agreement or mortgage taken out jointly can be acceptable proof. For business relationships, documents such as contracts may be needed to prove the relationship.

When to buy life insurance for someone else

Some circumstances make purchasing a life insurance policy on someone else a smart financial decision.

Financially protect family members

For people who are raising children together, a life insurance policy could make up for lost income if one of them passes away. A life insurance policy on an aging parent could provide cash to pay off debts left behind or cover their burial costs. Families with a higher net worth may want to consider life insurance to pay any estate taxes.

Ensure business continuity

The death of business partners or key employees can sometimes endanger a company’s operations. While a life insurance payout may not replace the individual’s skills and knowledge, it could provide capital to recruit a replacement or cover critical costs while the business adjusts so that it can remain viable.

Guaranteed future coverage

Some families have a history of genetic conditions and chronic illnesses that make obtaining life insurance coverage difficult. A permanent life insurance policy for a child or young adult that is purchased while they are still healthy guarantees coverage for their entire lifespan, even if they’re diagnosed with a health condition in the future.

Frequently asked questions