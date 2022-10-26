This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Life insurance rates by age
Age plays a pivotal role in determining life insurance premiums. Similar to other insurance products, life insurance rates reflect the likelihood of a payout. As we journey through life, the odds of passing away increase, elevating the risk to insurers. This means that as applicants get older, policy costs increase due to the heightened chance of a death benefit claim. While health status, medical history and lifestyle choices also sway pricing, age remains a primary factor that can greatly inflate quotes over time. Bankrate’s team of insurance experts took time to break down how rates correlate to age so that you can know what to expect in your search for a policy.
How life insurance rates are determined
Life insurance companies use a few different criteria to calculate your premium. Some of the most significant ones include your age, overall health, gender, the type of life insurance policy you need and the amount of coverage you choose. You may be able to build a more robust life insurance policy with riders. These add-ons may help you customize your policy and make your coverage more comprehensive, but they will also likely increase your premium. We provide a deeper look into some of these risk factors that insurance companies analyze and how they may impact your life insurance premium below.
Age
Young people tend to pay the lowest life insurance rates whereas older people tend to pay the highest. Although there are exceptions — usually based on the health of the applicant — a 30 year old will likely receive a lower premium quote than a 40 year old. Life insurance rates usually increase as you get older because advanced age typically corresponds to health complications or a shorter lifespan. This means insurance companies can generally expect a claim payout will come sooner for an older person and will often charge a higher premium to offset that risk.
The table below showcases average monthly life insurance rates by age — particularly highlighting how age influences monthly premiums for 10-year term life insurance policies at different coverage amounts. These sample rates apply to healthy non-smokers with no special risk factors.
As shown, premiums incrementally increase with age across all policy sizes. A 30 year old pays nearly a fourth of the cost of a 50 year old for identical coverage.
|Gender
|Age
|Death benefit: $125,000
|Death benefit: $250,000
|Male
|20
|$22.50
|$40.00
|Female
|20
|$21.25
|$37.50
|Male
|25
|$22.50
|$40.00
|Female
|25
|$21.25
|$37.50
|Male
|30
|$22.50
|$40.00
|Female
|30
|$21.25
|$37.50
|Male
|35
|$22.50
|$40.00
|Female
|35
|$21.25
|$37.50
|Male
|40
|$37.50
|$70.00
|Female
|40
|$28.75
|$52.50
|Male
|45
|$55.00
|$105.00
|Female
|45
|$43.75
|$82.50
|Male
|50
|$80.00
|$155.00
|Female
|50
|$68.75
|$132.50
|Male
|55
|$118.75
|$232.50
|Female
|55
|$90.00
|$175.00
|Male
|60
|$175.00
|$345.00
|Female
|60
|$140.00
|$275.00
|Male
|65
|$225.00
|$445.00
|Female
|65
|$222.50
|$440.00
|Male
|70
|$402.50
|$800.00
|Female
|70
|$345.00
|$685.00
Source: Aflac
For whole life insurance rates by age, the following table shows how rates fluctuate for a whole life policy at different coverage amounts. Notice that the 35-year-old female pays nearly half the cost of a 60-year-old female. 35-year-old males can expect to see rates more than double by age 60.
|Gender
|Age
|Death benefit: $55,000
|Death benefit: $100,000
|Male
|35
|$90
|$180
|Female
|35
|$78
|$156
|Male
|40
|$108
|$216
|Female
|40
|$90
|$180
|Male
|45
|$120
|$240
|Female
|45
|$104
|$208
|Male
|50
|$142
|$284
|Female
|50
|$110
|$220
|Male
|55
|$168
|$336
|Female
|55
|$128
|$256
|Male
|60
|$206
|$412
|Female
|60
|$152
|$304
|Male
|65
|$260
|$520
|Female
|65
|$194
|$388
|Male
|70
|$338
|$676
|Female
|70
|$254
|$508
|Male
|75
|$476
|$952
|Female
|75
|$344
|$688
|Male
|80
|$660
|$1,320
|Female
|80
|$478
|$956
|Male
|85
|$928
|$1,856
|Female
|85
|$648
|$1,296
Source: Choice Mutual
Keep in mind that these charts are only an example, rates will vary depending on policy type, length, coverage amount and company.
Health
Health is another major factor that contributes to the cost of life insurance. People who suffer from pre-existing medical conditions — like diabetes, heart disease or obesity — may not live as long as healthy people with few or no medical conditions. As a result, insurance companies may charge higher rates for people with health issues or a family history of disease.
In most cases, in addition to a traditional medical exam or health questionnaire, insurance companies use rating tiers to determine your health risks. Each rating category is defined as follows:
- Preferred Plus: People in the Preferred Plus category are in excellent health, with no family history of disease or pre-existing conditions.
- Preferred: Those in the Preferred category are typically in great health, but they might have a family history of one or two illnesses.
- Standard Plus: The Standard Plus category means the individuals are mostly healthy, but may be slightly overweight, or suffer from minor conditions without a long family history of disease.
- Standard: People in the Standard category suffer from moderate health issues and have a strong family history of disease.
- Substandard: This category is for applications with moderate to severe medical issues or risky health habits, like smoking.
Insurance companies may use different categories depending on their own regulations.
Gender
It may come as a surprise to learn that your gender also plays a key role in your life insurance premium. Men typically pay more for life insurance than women. This is because actuarial data shows that women have a longer lifespan than men, meaning companies may pay out a life insurance benefit earlier for men than for women. According to data from the U.S. Census, the projected average life expectancy for a female in 2020 was 81.9 years old, and for men, the projected average was 77.1 years old.
Job and lifestyle
Your job and lifestyle are also factors that are considered by a company when determining your premium. Applicants who engage in low-risk activities often pay less than those who regularly participate in high-risk roles. For example, an office worker may receive lower premiums than a construction worker. Insurers view certain professions as more accident-prone and hazardous. Maintaining good health can help offset higher premiums in high-risk occupations. Discuss your job duties with a life insurance agent to determine if you qualify for standard rates or may pay more due to elevated mortality risk. Leading a safety-conscious lifestyle can potentially reduce costs regardless of your career.
Similarly, the hobbies you choose may also impact your life insurance rates. High-risk hobbies like skydiving, rock climbing, motorcycle racing and scuba diving may drive up your insurance premiums.
Policy type
Life insurance premiums are largely dependent on the kind of policy you buy. Term life insurance is typically the most affordable policy type because it only offers coverage for a limited number of years. If you do not pass away during the term or convert or extend the policy, the policy expires without a death benefit being paid out. On the other hand, permanent life insurance policies are generally more expensive because they are intended to provide coverage for your entire lifetime.
If you purchase a guaranteed life insurance policy, you could end up paying the highest rate. Guaranteed life insurance policies do not require a medical exam, so to make up for the added risk of insuring older or health-compromised individuals, insurance companies usually charge expensive premiums in comparison to other forms of life insurance. Despite the high rates, guaranteed life insurance policies usually have very low policy limits, as they are generally designed to cover end-of-life expenses.
Coverage limit
The last factor that determines your life insurance premium is your policy’s coverage limit. The more life insurance you need, the more expensive your insurance premium will usually be. When you pass away, your insurance company agrees to pay your beneficiaries a certain amount of money. Higher limits present a greater financial risk to the company, and that means a higher premium to compensate.
For example, someone who has a coverage limit of $100,000 will likely have a much lower premium than someone with $1 million in coverage. Ultimately, it will cost the insurance company less money to pay out $100,000 than it would to pay out $1 million, so the average cost of premiums would be much lower.