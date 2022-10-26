How does my age affect my life insurance premium?

Age remains one of the most influential factors affecting life insurance premiums. Insurers assess premiums based on multiple personal rating factors, but an emphasis is placed on mortality risk, and the probability of death rises steadily as we get older.

For example, a 20 year old generally presents lower risk and will generally pay less for coverage than a 50 year old, who has a higher statistical likelihood of passing away sooner. When you are shopping for life insurance, it may be important to consider your age and how it will affect your premium. Depending on your age, you might decide to choose one life insurance policy type over another in order to get a more affordable rate. Here is a brief overview of life insurance rates by age.

Young adult life insurance

Young adults are often in good health and may only need a small amount of coverage, which might translate to lower rates. Many individuals will find that a term life insurance policy offers adequate coverage for their needs and budget.

For example, a 35-year-old couple with a five-year-old child might consider purchasing term life insurance policies with $500,000 in coverage over a 30-year term. This may help provide a financial cushion for the surviving spouse and child if one policyholder passes away. The death benefit could be used to help pay the mortgage, replace the lost spouse’s income and cover the child’s educational expenses. In most cases, life insurance policies for young adults are based on what fits your budget and covers immediate outstanding financial concerns, such as debts and loans.

Middle-age life insurance

People between ages 40 and 60 may benefit from a permanent life insurance policy that offers protection for their lifetime (as long as premiums are paid). Life insurance for middle-aged policyholders may be geared toward helping a spouse pay down the remaining amount on a mortgage and pay off other debts. Life insurance may also be used to leave a financial gift to a spouse or loved one without necessarily earmarking the money for a certain use.

Permanent life insurance will typically have a higher premium than term life insurance policies since the payout is likely guaranteed. This is not necessarily a negative factor if you have the finances to afford the higher premium. Knowing that you have a permanent life insurance policy in place may offer the peace of mind that your beneficiaries will be taken care of in the event that you pass away.

Life insurance for seniors

Life insurance for seniors can be a bit trickier than for other age groups. Most insurance companies will not sell new life insurance policies to people over a certain age, with the cutoff typically between ages 70 and 80. For people who are older or suffer from pre-existing health conditions, a guaranteed life insurance policy may be the best or only option. This type of policy does not have a medical exam, and coverage is guaranteed. However, these policies can be expensive and usually have a death benefit cap around $25,000.

Life insurance rates typically increase as you get older. However, insurance companies also look at other important factors like your overall health, family medical history, occupation, lifestyle, gender, tobacco use and the type of policy you buy and the amount of coverage you need in order to calculate your personalized rate. If you are considering buying life insurance, it may be a good idea to consult a licensed life insurance agent or financial advisor on what type of policy makes sense for your age, budget and coverage needs.