Best life insurance for seniors
Every stage of life stages with different life insurance needs. While middle-aged adults often seek coverage to settle debts and replace income in case of their passing, seniors may have different priorities, such as covering funeral expenses or fulfilling estate planning goals. Choosing the best life insurance for seniors depends on the type and amount of coverage needed. After evaluating many life insurance companies, Bankrate's insurance editorial team identified Mutual of Omaha, Mass Mutual, New York Life, Prudential and State Farm as some of the choices for best life insurance for seniors over 60. These companies stand out due to features that make them excellent options for life insurance coverage for seniors.
The best life insurance companies for seniors
Seniors looking for the best life insurance may want to consider companies with coverage options tailored to older adults. The following life insurance companies are among the best based on Bankrate’s analysis of coverage options for seniors, financial strength ratings from AM Best, customer satisfaction scores from 2023 J.D. Power Studies and digital tool availability. However, the best life insurance company for you may vary based on your preferences and priorities for life insurance and other financial considerations.
|Company
|J.D. Power score
|AM Best financial strength rating
|State Farm
|843/1,000
|A++ (Superior)
|MassMutual
|809/1,000
|A++ (Superior)
|Mutual of Omaha
|805/1,000
|A+ (Superior)
|New York Life
|794/1,000
|A++ (Superior)
|Prudential
|779/1,000
|A+ (Superior)
If you are looking for a good option for the best term life insurance for seniors, look no further than State Farm. It offers many term options and has a selection of coverages that do not require medical exams. The company offers a strong mix of affordable and flexible options with customizable coverage provided through local agents.
State Farm placed well above the industry average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Life Insurance Study, with a score of 843 out of 1,000, making it the best-rated company for customer satisfaction according to the survey. State Farm also won best insurance company for term and universal life in the 2024 Bankrate Awards.
MassMutual received an overall customer satisfaction score well above the industry average from J.D. Power. MassMutual has been in the life insurance industry since 1851 and has a great track record of paying claims and policy owner dividends. They offer term, whole, universal and variable universal life insurance for seniors.
As a mutual life insurance company, MassMutual can offer participating whole life insurance products, allowing policy owners to be eligible to receive policy dividends. While dividend payouts are not guaranteed, MassMutual boasts of having paid dividends every year since 1869. MassMutual ranked third-highest overall in the J.D. Power study for customer satisfaction. MassMutual also won the award for Best Whole Life Insurer in the 2024 Bankrate Awards.
Mutual of Omaha underwrites its policies through United of Omaha Life Insurance Company. The company offers term, whole and universal life insurance policies. Seniors can purchase a policy up to age 80, although final expense whole life insurance is available through age 85.
Mutual of Omaha may be worth considering as a senior life insurance company thanks to its Mutual Cares program. The online resource was designed to inform seniors about the topics they may be interested in, such as combating loneliness, along with health and wellness topics specific to seniors. However, if you value digital tools, you may be disappointed that the company doesn’t have a mobile app.
Mutual of Omaha also received a high score in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Life Insurance Study, with a score of 805 out of 1,000 for overall satisfaction, earning it fourth place in the study.
New York Life specializes in life insurance, retirement planning and long-term care. The company offers term, whole, universal and variable universal life insurance for seniors. Rider options include a living benefits option and a spouse insurance rider, which allows your spouse to purchase insurance without a medical exam if you pass away.
AARP members have access to exclusive pricing and coverage through a partnership with New York Life. Members can get term and permanent coverage up to $100,000 with no medical exam, though you still have to answer health questions to qualify for coverage.
Prudential offers two basic types of life insurance: term life and universal life. Prudential may be a great company for seniors looking to customize their policies as policyholders may be able to choose from over a dozen riders, including overloan protection and survivorship benefit access. Prudential has local agents across the country, but its 2023 J.D. Power score is below average and its complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is high, so potential customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their customer service experience.
In addition to life insurance, Prudential offers retirement products and other financial services, which may appeal to shoppers who prefer to manage all their insurance and financial needs with a single company.
What type of life insurance policy is best for seniors?
There are many different kinds of life insurance for seniors to choose from, and each option comes with potential pros and cons. It may be helpful to understand the various types of life insurance so you can make the best choice for your individual needs.
Term life insurance for seniors
Term life insurance covers you for a specified period of time, usually ranging from 10 to 30 years. If you purchased a conversion rider, you may be able to convert your policy to permanent life insurance before it ends. The older you are, the more expensive a term policy will likely be. If you are a senior and considering a term life insurance policy, you may want to think about your future budget and if you will want to renew the policy at the end of the term.
PROS
-
Term life insurance policies are typically much cheaper than permanent life insurance policies.
May be sufficient if you only need coverage for a set period of time
CONS
-
If you pass away after your policy expires, your beneficiaries will not receive a death benefit.
-
No cash value component
-
Permanent life insurance for seniors
Permanent life insurance covers you until your death (under most circumstances) or until you choose to surrender the policy, provided the terms of the policy are met and premiums are paid. Permanent life insurance comes in two main forms: whole life insurance and universal life insurance. Diving deeper, there are subtypes of each form, such as variable universal life insurance. Since it covers you until death in most cases, permanent insurance tends to be more expensive than a term life insurance policy but may provide the peace of mind that the policy will provide financial assistance to your loved ones after your death.
PROS
-
Comes with a cash value account that accumulates money you can access in the form of policy loans or withdrawals
Remains in effect for your whole life (under most circumstances)
CONS
-
Typically much more expensive than term life insurance
-
Guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance for seniors (Final expense insurance)
Guaranteed acceptance whole life, sometimes called guaranteed issue whole life or final expense insurance, is a whole life policy for which coverage generally cannot be denied as long as you meet the eligible age requirements. Coverage amounts are low, usually between $10,000 to $25,000, and are often used to cover funeral expenses such as headstones and funeral home fees.
PROS
-
No medical exam required
Coverage typically cannot be denied if between ages 50 and 80
CONS
-
Premium may be high for the level of coverage you’re receiving
-
May have a waiting period on death benefits
-
Low level of coverage
-
How to choose the best senior life insurance policy for you
Seniors generally have different priorities than other age groups. They may be paying off debts and phasing into retirement, helping children and grandchildren with their finances or preparing for end-of-life costs. Before purchasing life insurance, it may be helpful to understand what factors you might need to consider at various ages.
Life insurance for seniors over 60
In your 60s, you may still be working and starting to think about retirement. It might be a good time to make sure your life insurance is in place because life insurance premiums are generally less expensive the younger you are. You may want to think about replacing your lost income if you were to pass away suddenly so that a spouse or other loved ones who depend on your income would be provided for. Additionally, if you have children or grandchildren (or anticipate that you will in the future), you may want to consider if you will leave them a financial gift when you pass away.
Life insurance for seniors over 70
If you are in your 70s, you may be well into retirement. If you are retired, replacing lost income for your spouse or loved ones may not be a factor when shopping for life insurance. However, consider what your family members will be left with when you are gone. Are you still paying off a mortgage? Do you have any other debt? Do you have enough savings for your loved ones to pay for your funeral expenses and other end-of-life costs? Life insurance may help ease the financial burden of your death for your loved ones, as well as potentially leave a financial gift for them when you are gone.
Life insurance for seniors over 80
If you are 80 or older, your life insurance options may be limited. You may be considering all the same life insurance factors that you did in your 70s, but if you did not obtain insurance at a younger age, you may have fewer choices than you would have earlier in life. A final expense policy may be the best option to obtain coverage, although the death benefit may be low and the premiums may be high. If you're having trouble finding the coverage you need, it may be helpful to speak with a licensed insurance agent or financial professional about your options.
How much is life insurance for seniors?
There are several factors that contribute to the cost of a life insurance policy. The main factors are age, health history, gender and lifestyle. Typically, younger people pay less for life insurance than older people. Additionally, healthy individuals will usually pay less for life insurance than people who have pre-existing health conditions or people who smoke.
When looking at senior life insurance products, it is important to keep in mind that term life insurance is typically less expensive than a permanent policy, but those costs will increase the older you are regardless of policy type. If you are buying a life insurance policy that is medically underwritten, the cost of your policy will be very personalized since we all have our own specific rating factors. The cost of policies like final expense or guaranteed acceptance that are not medically underwritten will not vary greatly in price.
Before purchasing life insurance, you may still want to shop around and get quotes from multiple life insurance companies to find the best option for you.