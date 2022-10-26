Best life insurance for seniors

How to choose the best senior life insurance policy for you

Seniors generally have different priorities than other age groups. They may be paying off debts and phasing into retirement, helping children and grandchildren with their finances or preparing for end-of-life costs. Before purchasing life insurance, it may be helpful to understand what factors you might need to consider at various ages.

Life insurance for seniors over 60

In your 60s, you may still be working and starting to think about retirement. It might be a good time to make sure your life insurance is in place because life insurance premiums are generally less expensive the younger you are. You may want to think about replacing your lost income if you were to pass away suddenly so that a spouse or other loved ones who depend on your income would be provided for. Additionally, if you have children or grandchildren (or anticipate that you will in the future), you may want to consider if you will leave them a financial gift when you pass away.

Life insurance for seniors over 70

If you are in your 70s, you may be well into retirement. If you are retired, replacing lost income for your spouse or loved ones may not be a factor when shopping for life insurance. However, consider what your family members will be left with when you are gone. Are you still paying off a mortgage? Do you have any other debt? Do you have enough savings for your loved ones to pay for your funeral expenses and other end-of-life costs? Life insurance may help ease the financial burden of your death for your loved ones, as well as potentially leave a financial gift for them when you are gone.

Life insurance for seniors over 80

If you are 80 or older, your life insurance options may be limited. You may be considering all the same life insurance factors that you did in your 70s, but if you did not obtain insurance at a younger age, you may have fewer choices than you would have earlier in life. A final expense policy may be the best option to obtain coverage, although the death benefit may be low and the premiums may be high. If you're having trouble finding the coverage you need, it may be helpful to speak with a licensed insurance agent or financial professional about your options.