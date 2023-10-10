Lizzie Nealon

Insurance Contributor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Writing
  • Editing
  • Research
  • Brand-building
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor’s degree in political science with minors in Spanish and English, Clemson University

Lizzie Nealon is an insurance contributor for Bankrate. Her favorite part of writing content is making home, auto and life insurance digestible for readers so they can prepare for the future.

Lizzie earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Clemson University. At Clemson, she co-founded a campus publication called the Sensible Tiger that made news and politics digestible to college students. This experience instilled her passion for helping audiences navigate complex topics like insurance.

She enjoys partially completing New Yorker crosswords, finding the best local restaurants and reading biographies in her free time.

Insurance is the highest form of self-care. Protecting yourself and your family against financial ruin provides peace of mind, security and freedom.

— Lizzie Nealon

Lizzie's latest articles