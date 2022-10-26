Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for first responders
While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Key takeaways
- First responders may be assumed to pose less risk to auto insurance companies with reduced likelihood to file claims, which may reflect in rates.
- Some companies, like California Casualty Insurance, Nationwide and Country Financial, offer special first responder car insurance discounts.
- First responders may also save on auto insurance by increasing their deductible, applying discounts and reducing their yearly mileage.
First responders include firefighters, volunteer firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics. These jobs come with an element of risk, and some insurance companies offer auto insurance discounts for first responders as a show of thanks for the valuable work they do. If you are a first responder shopping for car insurance, these savings opportunities may be enticing, but ultimately, the best company for you will come down to your coverage needs and personalized quotes.
The best car insurance for first responders
As a first responder, you know that life can turn on a dime. Fortunately, it’s your employer’s responsibility to cover insurance on the job. While it is not your responsibility to insure any work vehicle that you operate (even if you park it at home some nights), when it comes to personal auto insurance, you will likely benefit from comparing quotes from multiple providers who offer the types of auto policies you want. That way, you can find the best rate available.
While shopping for the best car insurance for first responders, you may find companies that offer discounts to first responder car insurance in your area. Oftentimes, companies may offer both lower rates and discounts to first responders because people in these professions may pose a lower risk. By having emergency driving training, first responders could be considered less likely to file a claim. Of course, the rate each first responder receives will vary based on a number of additional personal factors.
Discounts for first responders
Because of your occupation, you may qualify for special discounts as a first responder. Below are three examples of companies that offer special car insurance savings for first responders. Keep in mind that it is not an exhaustive list. Some companies may offer first responder discounts but do not advertise it, so you will want to speak with an agent about any possible savings to determine how you might be impacted.
|Occupation
|Provider
|Qualifications
|Discount type
|Car insurance for firefighters
|California Casualty Insurance
|Must be a firefighter with an approved agency or employer.
|You might qualify for reduced rates as well as a reduced deductible if your car is hit or vandalized while at work. Family assistance with premiums is available if you die while on duty.
|Car insurance for police officers
|Nationwide
|Must be a law enforcement or corrections officer.
|Speak with an agent about specific savings and discounts for law enforcement and corrections officers.
|Car insurance for EMT and paramedics
|Country Financial
|Must be employed as a full-time firefighter, police officer, EMT and paramedic
|You could qualify for a 5-10% discount on car insurance as a full-time firefighter, police officer, EMT or paramedic.
Is car insurance cheaper for first responders?
Auto insurance for first responders may be cheaper than it is for other drivers (assuming the responder has a clean driving record). The amount the first responder saves varies based on a lot of factors in addition to their occupation. These include:
- Age and gender (in most states)
- Car make and model
- Driving history
- Deductible
- Coverage level
- Insurance company
- Discounts
- Credit history (in most states)
Any of the above factors could greatly increase or decrease one’s car insurance premium, whether or not they are a first responder. However, first responders may be more likely to exhibit safe driving habits, or opt for safer model vehicles, which could result in lower insurance costs overall.
How can first responders save on car insurance?
As a first responder, one of the best ways to save money is by finding companies that offer discounts for your profession — be it firefighter, police officer, EMT or paramedic. Speak with an agent and get a quote, making sure that every discount type you are eligible for is factored into your rate. Next, it helps to get a quote from several other reputable insurance companies. Some carriers might even offer a lower rate despite not having first responder discounts available.
After you have shopped around and compared quotes, there are still a few things you can do to lower your car insurance. These include:
- Driving a safer vehicle: Older cars may cost less to insure because they do not cost as much to replace. A modest sedan can often be cheaper to insure than a sports car or luxury model due to the more affordable cost of repairs. Driving a vehicle with a high safety rating may also result in extra savings or lower premiums.
- Increase your deductible: A higher deductible will lower your monthly costs, particularly with collision coverage. Just remember that you are assuming more financial responsibility in the event of a claim. Most companies offer a variety of deductible options, so discuss options with an agent to see what works best for your budget and coverage needs.
- Taking advantage of discounts: Many drivers assume their insurance company automatically applies the discounts they are eligible for to their premium. Though a company may apply some discounts (such as auto-pay and safe driver), it is important to ask about any you might qualify for. Aside from occupational discounts, you could leverage additional savings based on driving habits or even how you choose to pay your premium.
- Sign up for a telematics program: Insurers are increasingly using telematics programs to monitor your driving in real time. By downloading an app or installing a device in your vehicle, your insurer will be able to tell if you are following safe driving practices, such as avoiding hard stops and driving under the speed limit. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you could earn a discount.