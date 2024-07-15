At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate.com. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways If you have or want children, you might want to consider purchasing life insurance so they have some financial security if you pass away.

You can purchase a life insurance policy while you’re expecting, but you might get a lower premium if you apply before you get pregnant.

Many people name their partners as their life insurance beneficiaries, but you can also select your children.

Whether you’re expecting or hoping to get pregnant soon, you’ve probably spent a lot of time thinking about how to care for your future little ones – physically, mentally and even financially. Life insurance can ease some financial stress for your family if you pass away, but you might be wondering: Is it even possible to get a policy when you’re pregnant? It is – but there are some important factors that you should understand before you apply for coverage. Here’s what you should know about getting life insurance while pregnant.

Can you get life insurance while pregnant?

Yes, you can get life insurance while pregnant, depending on the results of a medical exam. You will want to disclose your pregnancy to the healthcare professional who does your exam. The medical exam will likely include a blood or urine test, but won’t include a pregnancy test, so it is best to let the examiner know upfront.

Why? If you don’t disclose your pregnancy and pass away during childbirth or during the policy’s contestability period, which is usually two years, your partner’s claim on the policy could be denied. Even beyond the contestability period, any untruths on your application may constitute fraud, which could result in denied claims or legal complications.

When to apply for life insurance if you’re pregnant

The best time to apply for life insurance is before you are pregnant. Pregnancy is still considered a medical condition by life insurance companies and it can increase your premium. If you are planning a family, buying life insurance before getting pregnant might help you secure lower rates. If you don’t already have a policy in place, purchasing coverage during the first trimester of your pregnancy is the next-best option. You are less likely to experience pregnancy-related complications during this period, and your weight gain — which may be a factor in determining your rates — will likely be lower than it will be later in your pregnancy.

If you are experiencing any complications from your pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes, elevated blood pressure or pre-eclampsia, your insurance representative may caution you to hold your application until after you give birth, to allow your body to return to its normal state. Some insurers take complications from previous pregnancies into account, or consider your age when pregnant. If you’ve had complications in the past, you may be better served by tabling your application and revisiting it six to 12 months after your child is born.

How pregnancy impacts life insurance rates

With some insurance companies, as long as the changes to your body are within normal parameters for a pregnant woman and you apply early in your pregnancy, your life insurance premiums may not be impacted. Weight gain and other bodily changes are expected with pregnancy, and as long as you have no pre-existing conditions or history of difficult pregnancies, your rates may remain similar to what they’d be if you were not pregnant.

However, keep in mind that every insurer has its own rules for writing policies for pregnant women, and you may want to ask your agent what ramifications you might encounter if you apply while pregnant. In general, your best bet with any insurer will be to apply as soon as you find out you are pregnant — or, better still, while you’re just planning your family for the future.

Choosing a beneficiary when you are pregnant

Many parents name their spouse or partner as the beneficiary of their life insurance. If you were to pass away, your spouse or partner may be the most likely person to whom parenting responsibilities — and thus an increased financial strain — will fall. Giving your partner the death benefit of your policy may help ensure that they are able to care for your child without significant financial burden.

You can also name your child (or children) as your beneficiaries, but naming minor children as your heirs can lead to legal complications. Instead, you can designate a trusted legal guardian who will ensure that your children benefit from your life insurance policy if both you and your partner are gone. As part of their duties, the guardian can oversee the payout from your policy and care for your children until they reach legal age, which is 18 in most states.

You can also set up a trust for your child or an account that is called a Uniform Transfers to Minors Act account, which allows a minor to receive gifts without the assistance of a guardian — but this option is rarely used. If you’re wondering what a trust is and how it works, your lawyer can go over the pros and cons of these types of accounts with you.

How to customize your insurance coverage if you are pregnant

One aspect of life insurance that may interest you if you’re pregnant is the ability to add riders, or endorsements, to your policy to customize the terms of your coverage. Every company offers its own slate of riders, but in general, there are a few that are useful to those expecting children.

Although it’s not pleasant to think about, a child rider pays out a small death benefit that would cover costs of burial if your child were to die at birth or soon after. The child rider takes away one source of worry if you are mourning a devastating loss, by providing for the costs of the funeral and burial.

A disability income rider protects you if you are permanently disabled and unable to work, but still need an income to care for your child or children, while a spousal rider or a separate policy for your spouse or partner will also offer additional protection in the case of the disability or death of either of you. However, disability riders do not cover short-term disability periods, like the first several immediately after giving birth.

If a spouse or partner is in the picture, you may consider holding a joint life insurance policy together. This coverage would leave a benefit for your child if something happens to you both. If one of you passes before the other, such a policy could help a surviving spouse to care for your child.

Frequently asked questions