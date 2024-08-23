At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Key takeaways According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral ranges from $6,280 to $8,300 as of 2023.

Life insurance could provide your family with financial security and the money needed to pay for your funeral.

Funeral expenses have increased over time, but recent data shows that average funeral costs are not going up as fast as overall inflation.

When a loved one passes away, the financial burden of a funeral can add to an already difficult time. According to the National Funeral Directors Association’s (NFDA) 2023 Member General Price List Study, the median cost of a funeral with a casket and burial has risen to $8,300, reflecting a 5.8 percent increase over the past two years. Similarly, the median cost for a funeral with cremation, including an alternative cremation casket and urn, has increased to $6,280, an 8.1 percent rise. As funeral costs continue to rise, planning ahead with a life insurance policy can help alleviate the financial strain on your grieving family, helping to better prepare them to handle these expenses.

How much does the average funeral cost?

Per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there are several fees that contribute to how much a funeral costs:

Basic service fee: This is a standard service fee that is associated with a funeral. This covers the cost of planning fees, including any permit and administrative fees.

This is a standard service fee that is associated with a funeral. This covers the cost of planning fees, including any permit and administrative fees. Service and merchandise fees: These cover things like transporting, preparing and embalming the body, as well as funeral home fees for the viewing or memorial and any equipment or services required for the graveside service. You will also need to pay for a casket or burial container or the required services needed for cremation or interment.

These cover things like transporting, preparing and embalming the body, as well as funeral home fees for the viewing or memorial and any equipment or services required for the graveside service. You will also need to pay for a casket or burial container or the required services needed for cremation or interment. Cash advances: These fees are for services that the funeral home may handle for you, such as funeral flowers, clergy and organists. You may pay an added service fee or marked-up price to account for the funeral home’s efforts, but extra fees must be disclosed to you in writing.

According to Lincoln Heritage, the average casket costs between $2,000 and $5,000, while premium caskets, such as Promethean bronze, can cost up to $22,000.

Some buyers purchase a casket independently to avoid third-party markups. However, you will be responsible for shipping the casket to the funeral home, which may be expensive. If you choose cremation, you can avoid the cost of a new casket. Most funeral homes will rent you a casket to use if you plan on holding a viewing or for the funeral as a more cost-effective option if you have other burial plans.

Below are some of the average funeral costs you may incur, according to 2023 data from the NFDA:

Funeral service fee: $2,495

Funeral home rental: $475

Funeral home staff for viewing: $475

Funeral home staff for ceremony: $550

Cosmetic services: $295

Vault: $1,695

Embalming: $845

Cremation: $400

Alternative cremation container: $150

Urn: $295

Hearse: $375

Transportation of remains: $395

Transportation for the family: $175

Pamphlets and materials: $195

The FTC provides a funeral pricing checklist to help you navigate the process.

Average funeral costs by region

The average cost of a funeral can vary by state. Every year, the NFDA publishes its General Price List Survey. These are the results of their latest report, which is based on data from 2023:

2023 NFDA average funeral costs by region

Region Avg. cost of a funeral with viewing, ceremony and burial Avg. cost of a funeral with viewing and cremation New England (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT) $8,985 $7,023 Middle Atlantic (NJ, NY, PA) $8,537 $6,498 South Atlantic (DE, FL, GA, MD, NC, SC, WV, VA) $8,023 $6,103 East South Central (AL, KY, MS, TN) $7,615 $5,858 West South Central (AR, LA, OK, TX) $7,912 $5,890 East North Central (IL, IN, MI, OH, WI) $8,280 $6,120 West North Central (IA, MN, KS, MO, ND, SD, NE) $8,755 $6,713 Mountain (AZ, CO, ID, MT, NV, NM, UT, WY) $7,390 $5,505 Pacific (AK, CA, HI, OR, WA) $7,835 $5,812

Funeral expenses have increased over time, but recent data show that average funeral costs are not going up as fast as overall inflation. However, this could be a temporary disparity, with funeral costs potentially increasing more in the future.

No matter where you live, cremation tends to be cheaper than burial, although some locations are certainly more affordable than others.

How to prepare for funeral expenses

For many, death comes without warning, and while loved ones are mourning, they also must face the question of how to pay for such an enormous expense. That is why financial planning is so important before you die. As you are considering how to provide your family with peace of mind, there are a number of ways to prepare for funeral expenses.

Life insurance policy

Securing a life insurance policy is one way for you to contribute to your funeral expenses while you are still alive. Depending on the policy, the death benefit (or insurance payout) your beneficiaries receive once you are gone may cover all or some of your funeral costs. With a larger policy, there may even be additional funds left over for your beneficiaries to help cover larger financial responsibilities, such as the high cost of raising children and a mortgage.

There are different types of life insurance policies to help you plan for end-of-life expenses:

Term life insurance: Provides coverage for a specified period, such as 10, 20 or 30 years, at a fixed rate. It’s generally more affordable but only pays out if the policyholder passes away during the term. It’s designed to provide financial protection against an unexpected death.

Provides coverage for a specified period, such as 10, 20 or 30 years, at a fixed rate. It’s generally more affordable but only pays out if the policyholder passes away during the term. It’s designed to provide financial protection against an unexpected death. Whole life insurance: Offers lifetime coverage, with a maximum coverage age of 95 to 121 years, as long as premiums are paid. It also includes a cash value component that slowly grows over time. However, this cash value is not a direct savings account for beneficiaries but rather an asset that the policyholder can access during their lifetime. Upon death, the beneficiaries receive the death benefit, not the accumulated cash value.

For those seeking lifelong coverage with the added benefit of a financial asset during their lifetime, whole life insurance may be an option to explore. However, it’s important to note that whole life policies tend to be more expensive and require a long-term commitment.

Final expense insurance

Final expense insurance, also known as burial or funeral insurance, is a specialized type of life insurance designed to cover the costs associated with end-of-life expenses. This product can be particularly beneficial for individuals with serious medical conditions who may have been denied traditional life insurance coverage. Unlike traditional policies, final expense insurance typically requires less stringent underwriting, making it more accessible to those who might not qualify for other types of coverage.

The death benefits associated with final expense insurance are generally small, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. This amount is usually just enough to cover funeral expenses, which can include costs like burial, cremation and other related services. While the primary purpose of final expense insurance is to cover these end-of-life costs, beneficiaries can also use any remaining funds for other outstanding expenses, such as medical or legal fees. However, it’s important to note that because these policies are easier to obtain, they often come with higher premiums relative to the coverage amount.

Other ways to pay for funeral expenses

Along with life insurance, there are a number of ways to prepare for funeral expenses.

Traditional savings account

You can always use a traditional savings account for funeral costs. The advantage of a savings account is that the money will be kept safe and generally accessible. However, probate can cause delays, so whoever is paying for the funeral may have to pay for the funeral through other means until the deceased’s assets are evaluated.

Payable-on-death account

A payable-on-death (POD) account can be a better bet than a traditional savings account. This allows you to set up a special funeral savings account. You appoint the person you want to control the funds after you die, and that person can then access those funds simply by showing a valid death certificate. Funds can be accessed immediately when the beneficiary shows the death certificate, and the account does not need to go through probate.

Military burial benefits

Military members are eligible for special burial benefits, while others may opt for a bank loan or prepaid plan through their chosen funeral home.

You can also look into military benefits such as the death gratuity program. This program pays up to $100,000, which is tax-free, for those who die on active duty or while serving certain statuses on reserve. There is also a burial allowance benefit of $300 for a death that is not related to service and of $2,000 for a service-connected death.

Advanced arrangements

A will is another way to prepare in advance for death. The will can designate how your funeral should be conducted and information about how to pay for funeral services.

The will can also designate certain assets that you may leave behind so they go to the right people. You can even state in your will that you would like to have one of your assets sold by a specific person in your family to pay for your funeral expenses.

How to keep funeral costs affordable

Even if you have undergone financial planning or purchased life insurance to cover your funeral costs, it is important to still consider what expenses are worth the price. If you feel that there are other expenses that will take priority over an extravagant memorial service once you are gone, you may want to consider how to keep these expenses low and let your family know about your wishes.

Below are some strategies that may help keep funeral costs affordable:

Shop around for the best price. Just like with anything else in life, shopping around can help you save money in the long run because not all funeral homes will charge the same amount. Choose cremation and provide your own urn. Although cremation costs are typically cheaper than embalming and burial and are, therefore, a great cost-saving alternative, purchasing or obtaining a container to use as an urn ahead of time can save you a few hundred dollars. Consider donating your body. In the name of advancing healthcare technology and scientific research, some medical schools will cover expenses related to acquiring your body after you die for the use of medical research. It could be a great way to help scientists understand the impact of various diseases and conditions on the human body.

