Life insurance for overweight people

Should you lose weight before buying life insurance?

It depends on your unique situation and needs. If age is a concern, it might make sense to buy a policy now and reconsider your needs if weight loss is part of your health plans. If it makes sense to hold off on buying a policy and you plan to lose weight imminently, you may get lower rates with a lower BMI. Talking to a licensed life insurance agent may help you better understand your needs and if you should buy a policy now or wait.

Life insurance after recent weight loss

The length of time since you’ve lost weight may be a consideration when applying for life insurance. If your weight loss was more recent, your insurer may still charge higher rates because your recent medical history would reveal your higher weight. Essentially, the longer you’ve had of maintaining a lower BMI, the more likely it is that you’ll qualify for a lower rate.

How you’ve lost weight could also be a factor in your premiums. If you’ve lost weight via surgical intervention, like gastric bypass surgery, you may have higher premiums or even be denied coverage (at least for a period of time) due to the risk of complications from the procedure.

Reapplying after weight loss

If you’ve lost a significant amount of weight and you already have life insurance in place, you may want to consider applying for a new policy. If you have a term policy, you may decide to wait until the end of your term, or you could apply for new coverage and replace the policy (which would also apply if your policy is permanent). Be sure to discuss this with a licensed agent or financial advisor, as replacing a life insurance policy can be complex.

You could also ask your life insurance company to reconsider your new health statistics. However, most rates are “locked in” and can’t be changed during the life of the policy, whether it’s term or permanent. Reconsideration will depend on your company’s own underwriting guidelines.