What happens if you lie on your life insurance application?

When you’re applying for life insurance, it can feel tempting to tweak a few details to lock in a better rate. After all, who wouldn’t want to save a little cash? But lying on your life insurance application — whether it’s about your health, smoking habits or even risky hobbies — is more than just bending the truth. It’s considered insurance fraud, and the consequences can be costly. From denied applications to leaving your loved ones without a payout, the risks are high. Let’s break down what really happens if you don’t tell the whole story on your life insurance application and why honesty truly is the best policy.

Why would someone lie on a life insurance application?

When you’re thinking about protecting your family’s future, the pressure to secure affordable coverage can be emotionally overwhelming. It’s tempting to consider adjusting the truth on a life insurance application — maybe downplaying a health issue or omitting a risky hobby — especially when it seems like the difference between paying steep premiums or locking in a better deal. For some, it might even feel like a way to ensure their loved ones receive a higher death benefit.

But here’s the reality: while the desire to protect your family is understandable, lying on an application can have the opposite effect. Instead of guaranteeing financial security, it could leave your beneficiaries without the support they need. Insurers are thorough in verifying the information you provide, and if they uncover inconsistencies, whether during the application process or after a claim is made, it could mean a denial of benefits when your family needs them the most. Honesty is the key to truly safeguarding your loved ones without risking the consequences that come with bending the truth.

What is considered lying on a life insurance application?

Whether intentional or accidental, misrepresenting information on your application can have serious consequences down the road. While it might feel tempting to gloss over certain details in hopes of securing a lower premium, the risks far outweigh the rewards. Insurance companies rely on the accuracy of the information provided to assess risk fairly, and any discrepancies could lead to denied claims or even policy cancelations.

Here are some key areas where being truthful is important:

Age: Someone may indicate they are younger than their true age.

Someone may indicate they are younger than their true age. Weight: Someone who is underweight or overweight may report an inaccurate weight.

Someone who is underweight or overweight may report an inaccurate weight. Family medical history: Someone might fail to share a family history of a critical condition or disease, such as cancer.

Someone might fail to share a family history of a critical condition or disease, such as cancer. Personal medical history: Someone may omit details about a significant past health issue. Someone who experiences depression or another clinical mental health issue may also forego details about their mental health history.

Someone may omit details about a significant past health issue. Someone who experiences depression or another clinical mental health issue may also forego details about their mental health history. Tobacco use: Lying about smoking on a life insurance application likely constitutes a misrepresentation, even if you only smoke occasionally.

Lying about smoking on a life insurance application likely constitutes a misrepresentation, even if you only smoke occasionally. Drug and alcohol use: Someone who engages in drug or alcohol misuse may omit this information. Carriers likely want to know about any substance misuse, even if you no longer engage in it.

Someone who engages in drug or alcohol misuse may omit this information. Carriers likely want to know about any substance misuse, even if you no longer engage in it. Hobbies: Applicants may lie about high-risk hobbies, like skydiving, that might increase their premiums.

Other common areas of misinformation include details about income, occupation, international travel to war zones, prescriptions and other circumstances related to health or lifestyle.

By being upfront, you ensure your policy protects your loved ones as intended, without the risk of complications later. Comparing different policies and working with an agent can help you find coverage that fits your needs without feeling pressured to hide anything.

How do life insurance companies check your medical background?

After you submit your life insurance application, the underwriter begins the verification process. They assess the findings from your underwriting medical exam (if you took one) or health questionnaire, review your medical records and may even conduct personal interviews with friends and relatives. Since insurers work with multiple forms of documentation, they will likely spot any discrepancies between your insurance application and your medical files.

The Medical Information Bureau (MIB) is a cooperative database created by life insurance companies to exchange confidential coded data about medical conditions and risk factors to alert insurers of potential omissions or errors in applicants’ reported medical histories. The MIB uses a system of proprietary codes, rather than providing specific medical details, in order to protect individuals’ privacy. Any alerts from the MIB may prompt further investigation by the insurer but cannot alone justify an adverse underwriting decision.

Life Insurance Guide Icon Did you know? Insurers can continue to investigate even after you're approved. Once your policy is approved, you might think that’s the end of the process — but not quite. Most policies include what’s called a contestability period, typically lasting two years from the time your policy goes into effect. During this period, insurers can investigate any claims or discrepancies they find in your application. If they uncover intentional misrepresentation or falsehoods, they could deny your claim or cancel your policy altogether.

Consequences of lying on your life insurance application

The consequences of lying on your life insurance application can vary widely depending on the severity of the lie and when it’s discovered. While some instances might result in minor adjustments, others could lead to serious legal repercussions. Let’s explore the range of consequences, from denied applications to criminal charges.

Decreased or denied death benefit

One of the most serious consequences of lying on a life insurance application is what happens if the insurer discovers the lie after you’ve passed away. During the contestability period (usually the first two years of the policy), the insurer has the right to investigate your application. If they find that you weren’t truthful, they may decrease the death benefit or deny the claim entirely, leaving your loved ones without the financial support they were counting on.

For example, if you had a pre-existing heart condition that you didn’t disclose and died of a heart attack within the contestability period, your beneficiaries might receive a reduced payout or, worse, nothing at all.

Adjusted premiums

In some cases, your application might not be denied, but your insurer may adjust your premiums once the truth comes to light. This could happen if you misstate something like your weight or omit that you participate in high-risk activities like skydiving. Once your insurer realizes the risk is higher than initially presented, your premiums could go up to reflect that risk.

For instance, an applicant who neglected to mention their frequent international travel to high-risk areas might see their rates spike after the insurer adjusts their risk classification.

Criminal charges

In rare cases, lying on a life insurance application can lead to criminal charges. Intentional fraud can result in serious legal repercussions, including fines, restitution or even jail time.

According to the NAIC, fraud costs U.S. businesses and consumers a staggering $308.6 billion a year, with life insurance fraud contributing $74.7 billion to that total. Additionally, the FBI estimates that fraud raises the average family’s annual premiums by $400 to $700. While the vast majority of fraud cases don’t involve criminal charges, these figures highlight the broader impact insurance fraud has on everyone, from policyholders to the industry itself.

The numbers are shocking, but with advancements in technology, insurers are becoming more adept at spotting fraud early.

Honest mistakes

Of course, not every omission or misrepresentation is treated as fraud. If you simply forget to mention a doctor’s visit from several years ago or leave out an old injury, insurers typically consider this an honest mistake. In most cases, these minor oversights won’t result in any significant consequences. Life insurance companies expect accuracy, but they also understand that people can’t always recall every detail of their medical history.

What happens if your health or lifestyle changes after you’re approved?

One Reddit user sparked an interesting discussion when they asked if they needed to inform their life insurance company about a new medical diagnosis after their policy had been issued. Their concern was clear: “If I go to a doctor’s appointment and get a new diagnosis, do I need to inform the life insurance company? When I Googled it, it said yes, but…I question what the purpose of a policy is if I have to update them every time my medical stuff changes?”

This question opened the door for helpful responses, with users sharing their own experiences and knowledge.

Reddit user 2 reassured them, stating, “You absolutely do not need to inform the insurer of anything. If you were legitimately diagnosed with something that led to your cause of death and that diagnosis legitimately came after your policy was inforce, then they have a contractual obligation to pay the death benefit.” This sentiment was echoed by Reddit user 3, “The only way they could get out of paying a claim is by proving fraud. Your agent should have informed you of this.”

The Reddit users who replied are correct. Once your policy is approved, any changes to your health or lifestyle — whether it’s a new diagnosis or starting a habit like smoking — do not need to be reported, and they won’t affect your premiums or coverage. As long as you were honest when applying, your coverage stays intact.

In the end, the thread provided valuable peace of mind for the original poster and others in similar situations. The takeaway? Once your life insurance policy is in place, you’re covered — no need to worry about every doctor’s visit or lifestyle change down the road.

What if I make a mistake on my life insurance application?

Life insurance applications tend to be long and may be complex. It’s possible that you misremember something or make a minor mistake during the application process. You may miscalculate your weight, be genuinely unaware that you have high cholesterol or forget a medical prescription from decades prior. In those instances, your insurer is likely to be understanding of the error. It may be helpful to obtain a copy of your medical records before you apply for a policy to ensure an accurate application.

If you know you made a mistake on your application, the best course of action is likely to reach out to the carrier and explain the situation. Being forthcoming about the discrepancy can allow your insurance company to adjust your policy coverage or premium and might prevent a policy cancellation or claim denial within the contestability period.

Frequently asked questions