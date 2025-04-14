How to get life insurance with a pre-existing condition

Key takeaways Having a pre-existing condition doesn’t automatically mean you’ll be denied life insurance — or face significantly higher rates.

Insurers evaluate conditions differently, so comparing quotes can help you find the best fit.

Options like term, guaranteed issue and group life insurance may still be accessible depending on your health history and needs.

Having a pre-existing condition doesn’t mean life insurance is out of reach — or even that you’ll automatically face sky-high rates. In fact, many people with manageable conditions like high blood pressure or high cholesterol may still qualify for affordable coverage, depending on how well the condition is controlled and the insurer’s underwriting approach. While certain health issues could make the process more complex, there are still plenty of paths to getting life insurance. Knowing how insurers evaluate risk and what options are available can make a big difference when it comes to finding a policy that fits your needs and your budget.

What is a pre-existing condition?

A pre-existing condition is any health issue you’ve been diagnosed with or treated for before applying for life insurance. This can include a wide range of medical conditions — some more serious, others fairly routine. Life insurance companies may take these into account during the underwriting process, which helps them assess your overall risk profile and determine your premium.

While having a pre-existing condition doesn’t automatically mean higher rates or limited options, it can influence how an insurer evaluates your application. The impact often depends on how well the condition is managed and your overall health picture.

Common examples of pre-existing conditions include:

This isn’t a complete list, and each insurer may define pre-existing conditions a bit differently. Generally, if you’ve received a diagnosis, treatment or medical advice for a condition in the past, it could be considered pre-existing. That said, not all conditions carry the same weight — and many insurers take a nuanced approach when determining how (or if) a health issue affects your coverage options.

Do pre-existing conditions impact my life insurance rates?

While you can generally get life insurance with pre-existing conditions, they might have an impact on your premium and coverage options. Insurance carriers use a tiered system to determine the risk of covering you. In general, policyholders are broken into the following classifications:

Super Preferred (or Preferred Plus)

Preferred

Standard Plus

Standard

Substandard

Applicants with complications from pre-existing conditions or that have multiple conditions are typically placed in the lower-tier classifications, resulting in a higher premium or even coverage denial. To determine your risk level, insurance carriers will assess each case based on the following criteria:

Severity of medical condition: Pre-existing medical conditions that significantly raise your mortality risk will almost always result in a higher life insurance premium.

Pre-existing medical conditions that significantly raise your mortality risk will almost always result in a higher life insurance premium. Whether the issue is current: A medical condition that creates serious, ongoing health problems may place you in a higher risk category.

A medical condition that creates serious, ongoing health problems may place you in a higher risk category. Date of diagnosis: If you’ve been living with your diagnosis for a long time, it could indicate to your insurer that your condition will worsen during your policy.

If you’ve been living with your diagnosis for a long time, it could indicate to your insurer that your condition will worsen during your policy. How you’ve managed the condition: Pre-existing medical conditions that show signs of improvement and respond well to treatment may result in a lower risk classification. Taking fewer prescription drugs over time or if your prescription dosages have remained stable may be a positive sign to your insurer.

Pre-existing medical conditions that show signs of improvement and respond well to treatment may result in a lower risk classification. Taking fewer prescription drugs over time or if your prescription dosages have remained stable may be a positive sign to your insurer. Your lifestyle: Habits like smoking can put you in a higher risk class, which means your cost of life insurance will likely increase.

To further understand and determine your life insurance risk, the insurer may ask your doctor for an attending physician statement (APS). An APS may include diagnoses, prescribed medications and treatments. In some cases, the insurer may ask you to complete a medical exam — which typically includes blood work, a urine sample and basic vitals. The APS and medical exam results help the company decide whether to approve or deny your application and what rate you will pay.

What type of life insurance can I get with a pre-existing condition?

While life insurance companies can charge higher premiums or deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions, there may still be policies available to high-risk life insurance candidates. The following are just some of the potential solutions available for those searching for life insurance with pre-existing conditions.

Guaranteed issue life insurance

Best for: Those with serious health conditions

Guaranteed issue life insurance skips the medical exam and doesn’t ask health questions, making it accessible even if your condition would typically lead to a denial. The trade-off? Coverage amounts are low — often capped around $25,000 — and premiums are high relative to the benefit. Most policies also have a graded death benefit for the first few years, meaning you won’t receive the full death benefit until the policy has been in force for a set period — usually two to three years.

Pros No medical exam or health questions

Easy to qualify for Cons Limited coverage and higher costs

May include a waiting period before full benefits apply

Term life insurance

Best for: Affordable coverage for a set period

Term life insurance provides coverage for a fixed timeframe — usually 10, 20 or 30 years — and tends to be the most budget-friendly option. If your condition is well-managed, you may still qualify, though your rates could be higher than someone in perfect health. Approval will depend on the severity of your condition and the insurer’s underwriting guidelines.

Pros Lower cost than permanent policies

May be available with mild or well-controlled conditions

May be able to convert or renew for extended coverage Cons Coverage ends when term expires

Permanent life insurance

Best for: Lifetime protection with added benefits

Permanent life insurance, such as whole or universal life, offers lifelong coverage, typically up to a coverage age range of 95 to 121. These policies also typically include a cash value component that grows over time. Permanent policies are more expensive than term life, but they may be a fit if you want long-term financial protection and can afford higher premiums. Approval for pre-existing conditions is still subject to medical underwriting.

Pros Lifelong coverage

Builds cash value over time Cons Higher premiums, especially with a health condition

Group life insurance

Best for: Basic coverage through your employer

If your employer offers life insurance as part of your benefits package, you may be able to enroll in group coverage with little to no health screening. Group policies often provide a base level of protection — typically one to two times your salary — and some allow you to purchase additional coverage, which may require underwriting.

Pros Often free or low-cost

No medical exam required for base amount Cons Limited coverage amounts

May not be portable if you leave your job

Tips for buying life insurance with a pre-existing condition

Insurers don’t all assess risk the same way, which means you could get very different offers depending on where you apply. Here are a few smart strategies to help you find the right policy at the best possible price.

1. Shop around and compare offers

One of the most important things you can do is compare quotes from multiple insurers. Every life insurance company has its own underwriting criteria, and what one insurer sees as high risk, another might view more favorably — especially if your condition is stable or well-managed.

For example, a Reddit user who works in the insurance industry shared, “Clients that I have written that take medication for anxiety or depression see an increase to the premium — not huge increases by any means, so going from $30/month to $45.” But they also noted that “adding in [another condition] could bump it up even more.” The key takeaway? Rates can vary widely, and even with multiple conditions, pricing may still be more manageable than you think depending on the insurer.

2. Apply as soon as you need coverage

Life insurance tends to get more expensive with age, and certain conditions may progress over time. If you know you need coverage — for example, after buying a home, getting married or having a child — it’s wise to apply sooner rather than later. Locking in a rate while you’re younger and your health is more stable can help you avoid higher premiums down the line.

3. Be honest on your application

It might be tempting to leave out a diagnosis or downplay your health history, but honesty is very important when applying for coverage. Insurers will review your medical records and prescription history, so inaccuracies can lead to denied coverage or even a canceled policy later. Being upfront ensures a smoother underwriting process and helps protect your loved ones from future complications.

4. Consider working with an independent agent or broker

An independent life insurance agent or broker can be especially helpful if you have a medical history. These professionals work with multiple insurers and can guide you toward companies that are more lenient or experienced in underwriting your specific condition. They can also help you navigate application requirements, including medical exams or doctor’s statements.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate tip If your health improves after you’ve been approved for a policy — say your cholesterol levels normalize or you successfully manage a chronic condition — you may be eligible for rate reconsideration. Some insurers allow you to request a review of your health status, typically after your policy has been active for 12 to 24 months, which could lead to lower premiums. You’ll likely need to provide updated medical records or complete a new medical exam.

What do I do if I’ve been denied life insurance coverage?

Sometimes, individuals may have life-threatening or untreatable pre-existing conditions which make them a much higher risk than others. If you’ve been denied coverage from multiple carriers, the best way to move forward and find the right plan may be by enlisting the help of an independent broker. These professionals have access to many different insurance companies and, due to their experience, will likely know some tips to help you find coverage.

Alternatively, you may be able to resubmit your application for coverage after waiting for a specified amount of time. Some insurance carriers will consider you if you’ve been previously denied for coverage and you’re able to illustrate an improvement to your condition. For instance, if you have hepatitis C and are denied coverage, you may be able to resubmit an application for coverage once your condition has improved with treatment. You could also consider guaranteed acceptance life insurance, since your medical history won’t preclude you from guaranteed coverage.

Frequently asked questions