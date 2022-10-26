This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best life insurance for high blood pressure
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our .
Key takeaways
- High blood pressure might make it more difficult to find affordable life insurance, but shopping around may help you get the coverage you need.
- Demonstrating that you are actively managing your high blood pressure may improve your chances of finding affordable coverage.
- Guaranteed issue life insurance may be a good option for those with high blood pressure who have difficulty getting approved for life insurance, especially if they are ages 50+.
With life insurance, high blood pressure may be a factor that plays a role in determining whether you will be able to purchase a policy or not. High blood pressure may be a precursor to conditions such as heart attacks or strokes. Fortunately, you are likely to have options that will allow you to purchase the best life insurance with high blood pressure. If your health is generally good otherwise, you may be able to find affordable coverage. Bankrate's insurance editorial team took a close look at what you may need to do to find coverage to help you make the right decisions for your insurance needs.
High blood pressure and life insurance
The Center for Disease Control indicates that almost one-half of all adults in the United States (48 percent) suffer from high blood pressure (hypertension). Living with high blood pressure significantly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, which makes those with this condition a greater risk to insure. However, as long as you’re managing your condition with medication and diet, you will likely be able to find life insurance coverage.
How does high blood pressure impact life insurance?
To purchase life insurance, high blood pressure must be taken into account. Although each case is unique, there are certain patterns which are evident in the ways in which life insurance companies deal with different types of high blood pressure conditions. These consistencies can help people with high blood pressure better predict and prepare for questions about their underlying health conditions in the application process.
- Blood pressure ranges: Important new medical guidelines issued by the American College of Cardiology in 2017 dramatically reduced the definition of high blood pressure from 140/90 to 130/80. In life insurance underwriting, the closer your blood pressure is to the 120/80 range, the less you’ll likely pay for coverage.
- Influence of age: Older insurance applicants – those in their 50s and 60s or above – may see more leniency in rates associated with higher blood pressure numbers. Many life insurers will issue regular policies to this group even if their blood pressures are elevated. Keep in mind that the older you are, the more you will pay for life insurance in general, though.
- General health matters: Life insurance companies will consider high blood pressure in the broader context of your overall health. Lifestyle factors such as exercise, diet and weight will be assessed, and good results can mitigate against the risk of your high blood pressure. Non-smoking, in particular, will generally be a very significant factor in determining risk.
Life insurance companies want to approve applicants and typically look for any positive reasons to write a policy. Before applying, take the time to list in detail all of your healthy habits and positive medical conditions. A cover letter from your licensed insurance agent can help in particularly complex situations.
Can I get life insurance with high blood pressure?
It's likely that you will be able to purchase life insurance with high blood pressure, especially if your condition is under control or being treated and your overall health is good. You may have difficulty finding affordable coverage, however, if you are not currently under the care of a medical professional or are otherwise working to keep your blood pressure at acceptable levels. In this case, you may pay more for your life insurance or even be declined coverage. One way around this is to consider purchasing guaranteed issue life insurance, which can be more expensive but does not require you to have a medical exam or fill out a medical questionnaire as part of the application plan. Guaranteed issue, as the name suggests, can be purchased regardless of any health challenges, but it is generally only available to those aged 5-80 and at lower death benefits, often around $25K or less.
Tips for getting life insurance with high blood pressure
There are strategies you can use to make it more likely you will find the best life insurance options when you have high blood pressure. Consider the following:
- Have regular doctor checkups: Being under the care of a medical professional and faithfully taking any prescribed medicines for your condition show your insurer that you are doing everything possible to remain in good health.
- Avoid substances that can raise your blood pressure: Especially in the days before you undergo a medical exam for your policy, avoid coffee, alcohol, smoking and any other substances that might raise your blood pressure.
- Work with an independent agent: An independent agent or broker doesn't work for a single company and can help you look for the best options across a range of insurers. Since every carrier assesses risk factors differently, an agent or broker can help you shop your options and find the company that is most likely to write you an affordable policy.
Best life insurance for those with high blood pressure
For the most part, those with high blood pressure — particularly when coupled with otherwise good health — can purchase the same policies as others. The primary difference between a high-blood-pressure policyholder and one with normal readings would be reflected in the rates. Life insurance with high blood pressure may be pricier than coverage purchased without any health challenges, but by shopping around, you should be able to find a reasonably priced policy.
Whole life insurance
Whole life insurance is a form of permanent life insurance, with the insured person covered for the duration of their entire life, as long as premiums are paid. The policy provides a guaranteed death benefit and builds cash value over time. This policy type is more expensive than term insurance due to the permanency of the policy and anticipated payout. For someone with high blood pressure, it may be even more costly. For the assurance of financial protections throughout your lifetime, however, the cost may be worth it for your circumstances.
Term life insurance
Term life insurance is not permanent but rather covers an insured for a defined period (typically between 10 and 30 years), usually during the period of life when the need for financial protection for dependents is highest. Term life may be a good option for those with high blood pressure when the primary goal is to leave some fixed amount for loved ones to cover unexpected funeral expenses or outstanding debts like student loans. As with other life insurance policies, premiums may be higher depending on the severity of the insured’s blood pressure readings.
Guaranteed issue life insurance
Guaranteed issue life insurance, also known as guaranteed acceptance insurance, can be a good choice for many, especially those who are older, aged 50 and above. It is available without the need to take a medical exam as part of the application process. For those with high blood pressure or another chronic condition, it offers guaranteed coverage without the risk of being turned down due to your health. Guaranteed issue life insurance is a type of permanent insurance, so it will last for life as long as you continue paying the premiums. There may also be a cash value to this type of coverage, which builds up gradually as you pay into the policy and can, in many instances, be borrowed against. The only challenge with a guaranteed issue policy is that it can be pricey, and it is usually available only up to a limit of about $25,000.