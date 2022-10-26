Best life insurance for high blood pressure

Best life insurance for those with high blood pressure

For the most part, those with high blood pressure — particularly when coupled with otherwise good health — can purchase the same policies as others. The primary difference between a high-blood-pressure policyholder and one with normal readings would be reflected in the rates. Life insurance with high blood pressure may be pricier than coverage purchased without any health challenges, but by shopping around, you should be able to find a reasonably priced policy.

Whole life insurance

Whole life insurance is a form of permanent life insurance, with the insured person covered for the duration of their entire life, as long as premiums are paid. The policy provides a guaranteed death benefit and builds cash value over time. This policy type is more expensive than term insurance due to the permanency of the policy and anticipated payout. For someone with high blood pressure, it may be even more costly. For the assurance of financial protections throughout your lifetime, however, the cost may be worth it for your circumstances.

Term life insurance

Term life insurance is not permanent but rather covers an insured for a defined period (typically between 10 and 30 years), usually during the period of life when the need for financial protection for dependents is highest. Term life may be a good option for those with high blood pressure when the primary goal is to leave some fixed amount for loved ones to cover unexpected funeral expenses or outstanding debts like student loans. As with other life insurance policies, premiums may be higher depending on the severity of the insured’s blood pressure readings.

Guaranteed issue life insurance

Guaranteed issue life insurance, also known as guaranteed acceptance insurance, can be a good choice for many, especially those who are older, aged 50 and above. It is available without the need to take a medical exam as part of the application process. For those with high blood pressure or another chronic condition, it offers guaranteed coverage without the risk of being turned down due to your health. Guaranteed issue life insurance is a type of permanent insurance, so it will last for life as long as you continue paying the premiums. There may also be a cash value to this type of coverage, which builds up gradually as you pay into the policy and can, in many instances, be borrowed against. The only challenge with a guaranteed issue policy is that it can be pricey, and it is usually available only up to a limit of about $25,000.