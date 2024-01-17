Life insurance for skydivers

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate.com. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

In 2022, the United States Parachute Association (USPA) reported that around 3.9 million skydiving jumps were completed — an increase from 2021’s 3.57 million jumps. Although safety standards have increased exponentially, there is still a margin of error and a chance that something could go wrong. Because of the risk, finding life insurance for skydivers may require some extra steps. Bankrate can help. Our insurance editorial team put together this guide on what you need to know about skydiving and life insurance to help you find the best policy.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Skydiving and life insurance premiums

Life insurance companies determine the level of risk associated with an individual when calculating their life insurance premiums. Generally, the higher the risk of someone dying and thus their policy paying out to beneficiaries, the higher their premium. Because skydiving is an inherently risky sport, skydivers may automatically be placed into a higher risk category, regardless of their age or health status. Additionally, those who present too great of a risk for insurance companies — whether due to the activities they partake in or other health concerns — may even be denied coverage.

Each life insurance company has its own rating process. However, the process typically includes a medical examination and includes factors like your age, health, family medical history, lifestyle and even hobbies. This is why it can be helpful to get several quotes; each company’s premium may vary based on their rating algorithm. To find the lowest-priced option, you may want to compare quotes from several carriers.

While skydiving is likely only one aspect of your life, it’s helpful to be aware of the following ways in which it may affect your coverage.

Higher premiums

While the USPA reports a fairly low number of deaths related to skydiving each year (.51 fatalities per 100,000 jumps), the sport is still considered dangerous. Most life insurance quotes will ask questions about your hobbies. Being asked if you skydive or are planning to skydive in the near future is relatively common. If you answer “yes” to this question, you will likely be viewed as high-risk. However, this should not deter you from being truthful about the fact that you skydive. If you are a skydiver or plan to skydive within the time period specified on the application, answering “no” in an attempt to get a lower rate would be considered insurance fraud and could result in your application being denied, potentially leading to fines and criminal charges.

Denial of coverage

Listing skydiving as a hobby on a life insurance application could result in higher rates, but it could also result in an outright denial of coverage. Even the largest life insurance companies may deny coverage if you are deemed too risky to insure. Listing skydiving as a hobby alone could preclude you from coverage, but denial may also be a result of your medical exam findings or a combination of these two factors. For example, having a medical problem that increases your risk of health complications or death while skydiving, such as hypertension or diabetes, could flag you as too high of a risk to insure.

Life insurance for skydivers

Skydivers have options for life insurance just like anyone else, and may choose to apply for coverage from a variety of life insurance companies, including those that offer term life or permanent life insurance policies. Working with an agent or using a life insurance calculator might help you decide which type and how much coverage to buy.

Term life insurance

Term life insurance may be a good option for skydivers who only need coverage for a set period of their life, such as to cover financial liabilities like tuition or a mortgage. Term policies stay in effect for a predetermined number of years — typically between 10 and 30 years — and offer a death benefit to the beneficiaries if the policyholder passes within that time. If the policyholder outlives the policy’s term and doesn’t renew coverage, the policy would expire and no death benefit would be paid out.

Permanent life insurance

Unlike term life, permanent life insurance policies stay in effect for the policyholder’s entire life, as long as premiums are paid. Additionally, permanent life insurance usually has the added benefit of a cash value component that you can borrow against during the life of the policy once it matures, which may be appealing to skydivers who want coverage as well as an investment vehicle. Within permanent life insurance, there are several options, which include whole life and universal life policies.

Riders for skydivers

Riders, or endorsements, are policy add-ons you can purchase to personalize your coverage. For a more robust skydiving insurance policy, you might consider adding the following to your life insurance policy:

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D): AD&D provides compensation for certain accidents that result in death or the physical or functional loss of body parts (as outlined by the insurer). If you have accidental death insurance and skydiving is a covered event, your beneficiary would receive the death benefit if you pass away from a skydiving accident.

AD&D provides compensation for certain accidents that result in death or the physical or functional loss of body parts (as outlined by the insurer). If you have accidental death insurance and skydiving is a covered event, your beneficiary would receive the death benefit if you pass away from a skydiving accident. Waiver of premium rider: A life insurance premium for a skydiver may be on the higher side, which could be difficult to upkeep especially in the event of physical hardship. With a waiver of premium rider, the insured may be exempt from making premium payments if they become disabled and lose their income. Disability qualifications will vary from provider to provider, and it is important to check with your provider before purchasing.

A life insurance premium for a skydiver may be on the higher side, which could be difficult to upkeep especially in the event of physical hardship. With a waiver of premium rider, the insured may be exempt from making premium payments if they become disabled and lose their income. Disability qualifications will vary from provider to provider, and it is important to check with your provider before purchasing. Family income benefit rider: This may be particularly useful for skydivers with a family to provide for. In the event of the insured’s death, this rider would provide income to the beneficiaries for a set number of years. Typically, the amount will be equal to the insured’s monthly income.

This may be particularly useful for skydivers with a family to provide for. In the event of the insured’s death, this rider would provide income to the beneficiaries for a set number of years. Typically, the amount will be equal to the insured’s monthly income. Return of premium rider: This rider will refund you your life insurance premiums at the end of your policy term. A return of premium rider is one of the more expensive ones you can purchase, but could still be beneficial for skydivers with term life insurance policies.

What happens if I lie about skydiving on my life insurance application?

Lying on your life insurance application is illegal and could lead to several consequences. Lying about your skydiving hobby to an insurance company could result in your application being denied, your coverage being rescinded (if your policy is already in place when your lie is discovered, especially during the contestability period) and charges of life insurance fraud. Additionally, if you were to die from a skydiving accident and you did not disclose your skydiving hobby to your life insurance company, your beneficiaries may not be entitled to the full face value of your death benefit. Being honest on your application can help ensure a smooth application process and death benefit payout.

Frequently asked questions