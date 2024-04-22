Change the way you think about money so you can take control of your finances and feel empowered.

Tony Steuer, CLU, LA, CPFFE is an internationally recognized financial preparedness advocate, podcaster, and award-winning author. Tony developed the Get Ready Movement to empower and educate people on all areas of personal finance. The Get Ready Method empowers people to take control of their money while providing a framework for integrating financial products, advice and advisors.

He is also an advisor at Insurance Nerds, Paperwork and Dingo Technologies. Meanwhile, he is a Judge for the 2023 Finder Innovation Awards, as well as a Finalist in Thought Leadership & Education for ThinkAdvisor’s LUMINARIES Class of 2022. Tony is also a founding member of the Financial Literacy Advocates for Good group on Grapevine.org. He served as a long term member of The California Department of Insurance Curriculum Board as well.

Tony shares his trailblazing thought leadership on financial wellness as a contributor for ForbesAdvisor, expert content reviewer for Nerdwallet, and a guest/contributor for ABC’s Seven on Your Side, Cheddar TV, New York Times, the Washington Post, Fast Company, Chicago Tribune, CNBC, and Fox Business News. His podcast, Get Ready Money Podcast, is another way to absorb his expertise.

Tony’s books, including The Get Ready Blueprint, Get Ready! A Step-By-Step Planner for Maintaining Your Financial First Aid Kit, Insurance Made Easy, Questions and Answers on Life Insurance, The Questions and Answers on Life Insurance Workbook, The Questions and Answers on Disability Insurance Workbook and The Questions and Answers on Insurance Planner, have won numerous awards, including four awards for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education. His books are used in college courses, financial planning certification courses, insurance agency training and financial planning firm resource libraries.

Non-Bankrate Publications or Mentions

Mountain Money (KPCW - NPR Affiliate): “Take Control of Your Money - A 52 Week Guide” https://www.kpcw.org/show/mountain-money/2024-01-15/take-control-of-your-money-a-52-week-guide

The Wealth Architect Podcast: The 52 Week Money Journey with Tony Steuer https://wealtharchitectpodcast.com/podcast/ep-121-the-52-week-money-journey-with-tony-steuer/

U.S. News: How to save $15 a day - https://www.moneygeek.com/insurance/life/best/seniors/#expert=tony-steuer-clu-la-cpffe