Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Hawaii in 2024
The average annual cost of car insurance in Hawaii is $1,275 for full coverage and $344 for the minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance in Hawaii?
Although your actual cost of coverage will vary based on personal factors, Hawaii's average rates are significantly cheaper than the national average. The annual average car insurance cost in Hawaii is $1,275 for full coverage and $344 for minimum coverage, whereas the average cost of insurance in the U.S. is $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 per year for full coverage.
Key takeaways
- The average monthly cost of car insurance in Hawaii is $106 for full coverage and $29 for minimum insurance.
- Average rates for full coverage in Hawaii are 37 percent cheaper than the national average.
- Of Hawaii's largest cities, Hilo has one of the highest average costs of car insurance at $1,348 per year for full coverage.
- A single DUI conviction in Hawaii increases full coverage car insurance rates by an average of 293 percent.
- Hawaii is one of the few states that does not allow insurance companies to consider age, gender, marital status or credit when determining rates.
What would you like to do today?
Hawaii car insurance rates by city
Insurance rates vary between different cities, because risk factors can differ between cities and even ZIP codes. However, Hawaii's average city rates do not vary as much as other states'. Larger cities generally have more congested roadways, leading to more accidents and higher average rates. Areas that experience a higher rate of theft or vandalism may also see higher average rates. Below you can compare average premiums in some of Hawaii's largest cities.
|Hawaii city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from HI avg. annual full coverage premium
|Hilo
|$112
|$1,348
|5.7%
|Honolulu
|$106
|$1,270
|-0.4%
|Kahului
|$103
|$1,234
|-3.2%
|Kaneohe
|$105
|$1,265
|-0.8%
|Kailua
|$105
|$1,265
|-0.8%
|Kapolei
|$105
|$1,265
|-0.8%
|Mililani
|$105
|$1,265
|-0.8%
|Pearl City
|$105
|$1,265
|-0.8%
|Waipahu
|$106
|$1,273
|-0.2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Hawaii
In many states, age has a significant influence over your car insurance rates, but Hawaii prohibits car insurance companies from considering age as an auto insurance rating factor. For this reason, average auto insurance rates are fairly consistent across different age demographics in Hawaii. However, rates may vary slightly for teens who are insured on their parents' policies. Using gender to determine rates is also prohibited in Hawaii, so men and women should pay the same amount for auto coverage, provided all other rating factors are equal.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Hawaii
|Average minimum coverage premium in HI
|Age 16*
|$1,332
|$362
|Age 18
|$1,332
|$379
|Age 20
|$1,355
|$367
|Age 25
|$1,327
|$361
|Age 30
|$1,275
|$344
|Age 40
|$1,275
|$344
|Age 50
|$1,275
|$344
|Age 60
|$1,276
|$344
|Age 70
|$1,275
|$344
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Hawaii
|Average minimum coverage premium in Hawaii
|Age 16*
|$3,744
|$1,164
|Age 18
|$5,610
|$1,636
|Age 20
|$3,800
|$1,020
|Age 25
|$2,180
|$549
|Age 30
|$1,912
|$459
|Age 40
|$1,820
|$440
|Age 50
|$1,694
|$413
|Age 60
|$1,631
|$405
|Age 70
|$1,784
|$476
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Although age and gender are not used to determine rates in Hawaii, there are other factors that insurers look at when calculating premiums. Underwriters take a careful look at your driving record, and are likely to give you a lower rate if you have no infractions on your record. Your location may also play a role, and whether you keep your car in a garage or on the street. Your car's make, model and age will also help carriers determine your premium.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Hawaii
Due to their relative inexperience, younger drivers are seen as riskier and can cost more to insure on their own policy than they would on their parents’. However, this difference is minimal in Hawaii, thanks to their anti-discrimination laws.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in HI
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in HI
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$1,332
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$1,332
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$1,332
|$1,398
|5%
|Age 19
|$1,332
|$1,383
|4%
|Age 20
|$1,332
|$1,355
|2%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Hawaii?
The one area you may see a large difference in Hawaii car insurance rates is if you have infractions on your driving record. A single speeding ticket conviction or at-fault accident in Hawaii will usually increase your annual vehicle insurance rates by a noticeable amount. DUIs can have an even greater impact and may make it difficult to find coverage.
The table below highlights the rate differences between a clean driving record and one with a traffic violation on it.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in HI
|Percentage increase from HI avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,275
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,401
|10%
|At-fault accident
|$1,724
|35%
|DUI conviction
|$5,007
|293%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Hawaii by credit score
Credit history is another factor that Hawaii does not allow insurance carriers to consider when rating auto insurance policies. Credit-based insurance scores do not impact car insurance rates in Hawaii.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in HI
|Percentage change from HI average annual premium*
|Poor
|$1,275
|0%
|Average
|$1,275
|0%
|Good
|$1,275
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,275
|0%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Hawaii car insurance rates by vehicle type
Another important variable that impacts rates in Hawaii is the make and model of your vehicle. Different cars have different features and crash ratings and vary significantly in how much they cost to repair or replace. Luxury vehicles typically see higher average rates as they usually cost more to repair. Cars that are frequently stolen may also see higher rates. On the other hand, cars with good crash test ratings and advanced safety features typically see lower car insurance rates.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in HI
|Toyota Camry
|$1,275
|Ford F-150
|$1,094
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,092
|BMW 330i
|$1,659
|Toyota Prius
|$1,351
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Hawaii
Due to the state's limited permitted car insurance rating factors, you may already have a good idea of what factors are impacting your Hawaii car insurance premium. However, comparing personalized estimates could help you better understand if you're overpaying for coverage. Get started with personalized estimates by inputting a few details below.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How to save on car insurance in Hawaii
Hawaii is already one of the most affordable places to find car insurance, especially for younger drivers and those with poor credit who would typically pay exponentially high rates. That said, insurance isn’t free, and there may be ways to save further on rates:
- Bundle your insurance: Buying car and home or renters insurance with the same carrier could reduce your premiums for all policies.
- Look for discounts: Most car insurance carriers offer at least a handful of discounts to reduce your premium. Choosing a carrier with lots of discounts may help you save. Some common discounts include paid-in-full, claims-free and safe car savings.
- Avoid tickets and accidents: Maintaining a clean driving record may help keep your car insurance rates low — especially in a state where auto insurance rating factors are limited.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.