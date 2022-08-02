Best car insurance in Colorado for 2024

Best for discounts4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,108 for full coverage
Average annual premium$ 1,108 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico is known for offering low premiums, and the company’s average rates in Colorado are no exception. However, it may be worth noting that Geico offers fewer coverage options compared to other major carriers, meaning its policies may be better suited for Colorado drivers seeking basic coverage. Geico offers a generous list of discounts to help you save additional money on your policy, which could make up for its limited add-ons. Overall, Geico has solid third-party ratings, with a Bankrate Score of 4.4 out of 5.0. However, in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Geico was ranked below the industry average.
Who Geico may be good for: If budget is your primary concern, you may want to get a quote from Geico. The company's average rates for Colorado are the lowest of any insurer on our list, in some cases less than half.
