Best car insurance in Colorado for 2024

According to Bankrate, Geico, State Farm, Progressive, American Family and Allstate are some of the best car insurance companies in CO.

Written by
Jessica Gibson
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Colorado

To find the best car insurance in Colorado, Bankrate’s editorial team reviewed several facets of each carrier, including quoted premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services, coverage offerings and available discounts. We also examined third-party reviews from multiple sources, including overall customer satisfaction from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best. Then, we assigned each a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale, indicating the provider’s overall competitiveness relative to other top insurers.

If you are looking for the best auto insurance in Colorado, you may want to consider the following auto insurance carriers: Geico, State Farm, Progressive, American Family and Allstate. Some of them even offer average rates below the Colorado average, which is $2,121 per year for full coverage and $500 for minimum coverage.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,108
$249
State Farm
4.2
$1,641
$409
Progressive
4.4
$2,709
$619
American Family
3.8
$2,460
$738
Allstate
3.9
$2,580
$552
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 804/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,108 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Geico made our list: Geico is known for offering low premiums, and the company’s average rates in Colorado are no exception. However, it may be worth noting that Geico offers fewer coverage options compared to other major carriers, meaning its policies may be better suited for Colorado drivers seeking basic coverage. Geico offers a generous list of discounts to help you save additional money on your policy, which could make up for its limited add-ons. Overall, Geico has solid third-party ratings, with a Bankrate Score of 4.4 out of 5.0. However, in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Geico was ranked below the industry average.

Who Geico may be good for: If budget is your primary concern, you may want to get a quote from Geico. The company's average rates for Colorado are the lowest of any insurer on our list, in some cases less than half.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 835/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,641 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm remains the largest auto insurer in the U.S. with 16 percent of the market share. The company has hundreds of exclusive local agents throughout Colorado, so if you prefer to handle your insurance needs in person, State Farm may be a good choice. State Farm has online and mobile app capabilities for digital policy management, and it ranked fourth for service in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. In addition, State Farm offers a full line of insurance products, including auto, home and life insurance, making it a good option for one-stop insurance shopping. However, companywide customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) are higher than baseline, so shoppers may want to read online reviews before deciding to switch.

Who State Farm may be good for: The company has hundreds of exclusive local agents throughout communities across Colorado, so if you prefer to handle your insurance needs in person, State Farm may be a good choice.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for streamlined coverage packages

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,709 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made our list: Progressive could be an excellent choice for drivers new to car insurance because of its Name Your Price tool. The Name Your Price tool makes tailoring an affordable coverage package easy — shoppers simply enter their budget and coverage needs, and the Name Your Price tool provides coverage packages based on this information. The company also offers an assortment of product lines in addition to auto insurance, including home insurance, business insurance and even segway insurance. However, Progressive did receive below-industry-average scores from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction. This indicates previous customers may have felt the service they received from Progressive was lacking.

Who Progressive may be good for: Young drivers may find Progressive a good option, since the company's Name Your Price tool makes it easy to adjust the numbers and find a policy that works for their budget. Progressive also has a handful of discounts that might help young drivers lower their payment, such as teen driver, good student and distant student discounts.

Read full Progressive Insurance review

Best for coverage add-ons

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 828/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 2,460 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why American Family made our list: American Family is known for its high-quality customer service, earning the second-highest overall customer satisfaction ranking for the Southwest region in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study. Plus, American Family’s auto insurance policies can be personalized, with options like ridesharing coverage, classic car insurance and roadside assistance available to help you tailor coverage to your needs. However, its average rates are higher than some of the other carriers on our list.

Who American Family may be good for: For drivers whose circumstances mean they need more than just basic coverage, American Family might be a good choice. It has a robust list of endorsements, or add-ons, that let you customize coverage to fit your specific needs.

Read full American Family Insurance review

Best for telematics

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 801/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,580 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate’s Drivewise telematics program may appeal to drivers looking for low rates, as you don’t have to be a policyholder to participate and subpar driving will not negatively impact your premium. Allstate also offers perks you may not find with another company, such as new car replacement, gap insurance and accident forgiveness. However, the company scored below the industry standard in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Additionally, while NAIC complaints for private passenger auto insurance were lower than baseline, the company as a whole received almost twice the complaints compared to what’s average for a company of its size.

Who Allstate may be good for: Individuals with a clean driving record and a reputation for safe driving may find Allstate appealing. You earn a 10 percent discount just for signing up, and more if you drive safely.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Colorado

To find the best auto insurance in Colorado, Bankrate looked at a variety of factors that may be important to consider when choosing a car insurance provider. We started by collecting rate data from Quadrant Information Services to better understand pricing for the top companies.

We also awarded each Colorado auto insurance provider a Bankrate Score with a maximum of 5.0 points. Bankrate Scores are based on factors like financial strength, affordability, customer experience, online and mobile policy management tools, and availability. When comparing auto insurance providers, referencing Bankrate Scores and average rate data may help you identify the car insurance options that are right for you.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Colorado drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Colorado

The best car insurance in Colorado may be different for everyone. Each driver requires specific coverage types that may or may not be available from certain insurers. Some drivers prioritize price, while others value customer service above all else. When you’re deciding which provider will work best, you may want to take into account the following.

New

What’s new in Colorado?
  • In October 2023, the Colorado Supreme Court began hearing a case that could potentially strike down insurance coverage for classic cars. The plaintiff is arguing that uninsured motorist insurance follows the driver, not the vehicle, so they could file a claim for classic cars they also own.
  • Statewide car insurance costs have risen 53 percent since 2022, the second-highest increase in the U.S. Insurance experts point to the rising cost of parts and labor as a contributing factor.

Related content:

Best cheap car insurance in Denver

Best cheap car insurance in Colorado Springs

Best cheap car insurance in Aurora

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Colorado

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Colorado?

Colorado drivers pay an average annual premium of $500 for minimum coverage and $2,121 for full coverage, according to 2023 rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Compared to the nationwide average annual premium of $2,014 for full coverage, Colorado’s average rate is slightly higher. However, minimum coverage in Colorado costs about 13 percent less on average than the national average of $622 per year.

Although many factors contribute to Colorado’s rates, one reason the average cost of full coverage may be higher is the elevated number of fatal accidents in the Centennial State. Since 2011, accidents resulting in death in CO have been trending upward, with 754 incidents in 2022  compared to 400 in 2011. Car thefts have risen here more than in any other state, as well.

As such, insurance in Colorado is unsurprisingly more expensive than insurance in some neighboring states. For example, the average full coverage premium in Utah is $1,510 per year, and Wyoming drivers pay an average of $1,582 per year.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Colorado

To help you get an idea of how much you might pay for car insurance, enter some basic information into Bankrate’s car insurance calculator below.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X