Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in Aurora for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Aurora
Based on an analysis of data from Quantum Information Services, Geico, USAA and State Farm are three of the best car insurance companies in Aurora for cheap rates. Our proprietary Bankrate Scores go beyond average rates, though, and consider customer satisfaction per the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, AM Best financial strength ratings, coverage availability, digital conveniences and more. We rate insurers on a five-point scale to help shoppers more readily identify the best cheap car insurance companies in Colorado that fit their coverage needs.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Southwest)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|827/1,000
|$1,130
|$286
|State Farm
|4.3
|848/1,000
|$1,722
|$498
|USAA*
|4.2
|856/1,000
|$1,544
|$354
|Nationwide
|4.0
|Not Rated
|$1,807
|$574
|Farmers
|3.8
|819/1,000
|$2,104
|$576
*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Geico
Geico boasts relatively low average rates and a robust lineup of digital tools and conveniences. Drivers can find most standard types of auto coverage with Geico, and the company offers several discounts to eligible drivers. However, the company has limited add-on coverage options.
Learn more: Geico insurance review
USAA
USAA offers below-average premiums in many situations but is restricted to current and former military and qualifying family members. Eligible drivers may choose from a pool of standard coverage types, as well as several military-focused coverage options. Although limited in terms of eligibility, the company does have a history of scoring well on customer satisfaction.
Learn more: USAA insurance review
State Farm
State Farm offers several discounts and savings programs and tends to have lower average rates for high-risk drivers than many competitors. The company maintains a strong network of local agents for customers who prefer a personalized experience. However, although State Farm is known for quality customer service, it is not available 24/7.
Learn more: State Farm insurance review
Nationwide
Nationwide is not available in all states, but the company offers several policy options in Aurora, Colorado. Nationwide allows for policy customization with somewhat uncommon coverage selections, like policies designed for classic cars. There are also several potential discount opportunities for eligible drivers.
Learn more: Nationwide insurance review
Farmers
Although Farmers doesn’t offer all its insurance products nationwide, it does carry coverage options that may be hard to find elsewhere. For instance, the company offers new car replacement, accident forgiveness and full windshield and glass coverage. Farmers also maintains a strong network of local agents if you prefer to meet with one in person.
Learn more: Farmers insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Aurora
When it comes to finding and keeping the cheapest car insurance in Aurora, consider these strategies.
- Get quotes from several companies: When looking for a new policy, it can help to obtain quotes from several different auto insurers. That way, you can compare estimated rates to see which company will offer you the best deal on the coverage you want. It’s important to specify the same types of coverage and policy limits for each quote, though, or the comparisons may not be valid.
- Drive safe: Maintaining a clean driving record is one of the best ways to keep your rates as low as possible. Some companies even offer discounts to safe drivers. Ask an insurance agent to find out if the insurer offers one and if you qualify. While you’re at it, ask if you’re missing out on any other savings opportunities.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-21 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.