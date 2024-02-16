At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Speeding tickets are one of the most common traffic violations. If this happens to you, you are likely to see an increase in your auto insurance premium. Based on data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate determined that the average annual full coverage rate for Colorado drivers with a clean record is $2,605 per year, while minimum coverage averages $579. After a speeding ticket, however, average insurance rates in Colorado increase to $3,170 and $712, respectively.

How much is a speeding ticket in Colorado?

Like most other states, speeding penalties imposed in Colorado increase significantly depending on how fast one exceeds the posted limit. To determine how much speeding tickets are in Colorado, consider the following guidelines from the Colorado General Assembly. Note that the maximum speed statewide is 75 mph; drivers going faster can be ticketed at any time.

Traffic violation Fine / Offense Surcharge Jail time 1–4 mph over $30 / Class A traffic infraction $6 None 5–9 mph over $70 / Class A traffic infraction $10 None 10–19 mph over $135 / Class A traffic infraction $16 None 20–24 mph over $200 / Class A traffic infraction $32 None 25 or more mph over $150–$300 / Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense NA 10–90 days Driving so slow that normal traffic movement is impeded $30 / Class A traffic infraction $6 None

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Colorado?

Drivers in Colorado can usually expect to see an auto premium increase following a speeding ticket, but the amount your rate increases depends on several factors, including your gender. Men typically see higher average car insurance rates than women because they have been statistically shown to engage in riskier driving behaviors. Below you can see the average pre- and post-ticket rates for men and women in Colorado based on data from Quadrant Information Services.

Age Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase 40-year-old male $2,630 $3,199 22% 40-year-old female $2,579 $3,140 22%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Colorado

If you’ve received a ticket, there are a few steps you may be able to take to counteract a rate increase — especially if it’s your first speeding conviction.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

There are many factors that auto insurance companies consider when determining rates for policies. Comparing quotes from several carriers is one way to potentially find a company that can offer you a more competitive rate based on your driving history. Below you can see average rate increases from some of Colorado’s best car insurance companies following a single speeding ticket conviction.

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket Percentage increase Geico $1,550 $1,886 22% Allstate $3,539 $4,162 18% State Farm $2,452 $2,830 15% American Family $2,284 $2,559 12% Progressive $4,014 $4,936 23%

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

Look for discounts

Most car insurance companies offer several discounts that may help reduce car insurance premiums. Discounts may even be stackable for substantial savings. As you compare car insurance companies, you may want to look for these common savings opportunities:

Good student discounts: Many car insurance companies reward students who maintain a strong GPA or leave their car at home while away at college.

Many car insurance companies reward students who maintain a strong GPA or leave their car at home while away at college. Bundling discounts: You might save on one or both policies if you buy your car insurance from the same company that writes your home, renters, motorcycle or boat insurance.

You might save on one or both policies if you buy your car insurance from the same company that writes your home, renters, motorcycle or boat insurance. Payment discounts: Paying your premium in full or enrolling in automatic or paperless billing are some of the easiest ways to potentially earn a discount.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down There is no single company that is always the best insurer for all drivers, all the time. Rates can vary greatly based on factors such as your age (in most states), credit rating and driving history, as well as your car’s age, make and model. Each company weighs these data points differently based on its own proprietary pricing algorithm, so you’re likely to get a range of quotes if you inquire about pricing with several companies. This is why insurance experts often recommend that you shop around and compare quotes from a number of reputable insurers before choosing the company that offers the best deal for you. Drivers with imperfect records may benefit from looking at companies that specialize in writing high-risk insurance policies, too.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down No, you are not required to voluntarily disclose a speeding ticket in Colorado to anyone, including your insurance company. However, it is likely that your auto insurance company will discover the ticket during policy renewal by looking at your motor vehicle record (MVR). Note that even if you switch insurers, another carrier will also evaluate your MVR when determining your rates.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Since auto insurance companies have their own rating systems and discount opportunities, there isn’t one car insurance company that is the cheapest for all drivers. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you is likely to identify carriers with cheap average rates in your state (Bankrate provides a resource with rates updated monthly ), as well as discounts for which you may be eligible. Then, request personalized quotes from the companies that best align with your needs. For the most accurate comparison, be sure you’re getting quotes for the same coverage types and policy limits from each company.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single speeding ticket.