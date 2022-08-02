Best car insurance in South Carolina for 2024

Geico, State Farm and Travelers are among the best car insurance companies in South Carolina according to Bankrate’s proprietary research method.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 20, 2023
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in South Carolina

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team researched dozens of major car insurance companies in South Carolina to determine the best carriers in the state. To compile this ranking, we compared each carrier’s average rates against the state average in South Carolina, which is $1,532 per year for full coverage and $524 per year for minimum coverage.

We also reviewed third-party scores and ratings from agencies like AM Best for financial strength and J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region. If you’re looking for the best auto insurance in South Carolina, consider starting with Geico, State Farm, Travelers, Nationwide or Allstate to see if one of these companies might fit your needs.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,143
$387
State Farm
4.2
$1,322
$466
Travelers
4.1
$1,169
$487
Nationwide
4.0
$1,261
$708
Allstate
3.9
$2,036
$387

Best for low average rates

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 843/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,143 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the lowest average rates on our list and numerous discounts for further potential savings. Geico also offers potential discounts for insuring multiple vehicles on the same policy, customer loyalty, good students and federal employees. Although Geico offers a robust set of digital tools, the carrier landed below the segment average for the Southeast region of the J.D. Power study, so potential customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico's low average rates may make it a good choice for young drivers just starting out or anyone hoping to save money on their car insurance. Geico also extends potential discounts for a variety of professional organizations and alumni groups, so it may be a cheap option for eligible members or professionals.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for individualized service

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 855/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,322 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm’s mobile app boasts an impressive 4.8 out of 5.0 rating from the App Store and 4.7 on Google Play. The insurer was also rated above average in the 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study in both the service and shopping category. In addition to highly-rated online and mobile tools, State Farm has local agents in South Carolina who may be able to help you personalize your policy with one-on-one service. Although the company’s average full coverage premium is one of the highest on our list, it offers several potential opportunities to save with generous discounts, including good student discounts, vehicle discounts and its Steer Clear telematics program.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm may be the best option for drivers who value convenient service. The carrier has a robust set of digital tools for policy management, but if you prefer to develop a relationship with an in-person agent, you can probably find an office near your home.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for customizable coverage

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 839/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,169 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers' average rates fall right in the middle of the list of the companies we chose to highlight. However, you may be able to score a lower rate on your South Carolina auto insurance by taking advantage of a discount — or two. Travelers offers a broad selection of discounts, like new car, paid in full, early quote, safe driver, continuous insurance and more. Travelers also offers a potential discount for drivers with hybrid or electric vehicles. Although Travelers came in below the segment average in the J.D. Power Study, it does have local agents available for policyholders who prefer to conduct their insurance business in person.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers may be appealing to customers looking for numerous optional endorsements, including gap insurance and rental car coverage.

Read full Travelers Insurance review

Best for robust coverage options

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 850/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,261 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Nationwide made our list: In addition to standard coverage types, Nationwide has a robust list of endorsements, including gap insurance, accident forgiveness, vanishing deductible and coverage for classic cars. Roadside assistance, towing and labor coverage and rental car expense coverage are also available to South Carolina drivers. Despite its name, Nationwide is not actually available in all states, which may make it a poor choice for drivers who move frequently.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide may be a good carrier for you if you're interested in building a customized policy that meets your unique insurance needs. The company also has 10 advertised discounts which may help you save on those coverage add-ons.

Read full Nationwide Insurance review 

Best for rewards

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,036 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate car insurance could be a great fit for drivers who want to earn extra rewards and bonuses based on their driving habits. These include Deductible Rewards, which reduces a policy’s collision deductible for every year of safe driving (up to $500) and even offers a Safe Driving Bonus for every six months without an accident. Drivers can also enroll in Drivewise, a telematics program where real-time driving behavior is tracked to earn even more potential discounts.The company does have average full coverage rates that are substantially higher than the state average, which may be a concern for drivers on a budget.

Who Allstate may be good for: Safe drivers who value digital tools and personalized coverage over low rates may want to explore Allstate as their carrier of choice.

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in South Carolina

To help you find the best auto insurance in South Carolina, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a systematic approach. Part of our process includes assigning each carrier a Bankrate Score that takes into account quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services as well as available coverage types, discounts, third-party reviews and other metrics. We take these factors and assign each carrier a Bankrate score out of 5.0. The higher the rating, the higher a company ranked in the individual rating categories. Each of the best car insurance companies on our list offers a balance of competitive rates, reputable financial strength, user-friendly digital tools and functional customer service.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help South Carolina drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in South Carolina

Every driver may have different insurance needs depending on their driving record, vehicle type and budget, meaning the process for finding the best auto insurance in South Carolina may look different for each person. The following steps could be used as guidance during your insurance-buying journey.

Related content:

Collage of car and hand with keys

Average cost of car insurance in South Carolina

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina

Collage of car wheel with money

How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in South Carolina

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in South Carolina

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in South Carolina?

When it comes to car insurance, South Carolina drivers tend to pay less than the national average. While South Carolina drivers pay, on average, $1,532 annually for full coverage, the average cost of full coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year, according to Bankrate’s 2023 study of quoted annual premiums. Average minimum coverage premiums in South Carolina are also lower than the rest of the country. The national annual average for minimum coverage is $622, compared to $524 in South Carolina. This difference may be attributed, in part, to South Carolina's rural counties, which may experience a lower rate of incidents from congested traffic.

Car insurance in South Carolina is slightly higher than its neighbor North Carolina, which has averages of $1,446 for full coverage and $432 for minimum coverage. Neighboring Georgia's rates, on the other hand, are considerably higher than South Carolina's, coming in at $2,085 for full coverage and $639 for minimum coverage. This could be because Georgia is a no-fault state, and therefore requires drivers to carry more coverage.

These rates are averages and may be a helpful point of comparison during your car insurance search. However, your exact rates may vary based on the provider you choose and your personal characteristics.

Estimate your car insurance cost in South Carolina

Looking at average statewide rates can give you a ballpark estimate of what drivers in South Carolina pay for their car insurance coverage. But your personal rates may vary substantially based on your driving record, vehicle type, location and more. With the calculator tool below, you can enter a few basic pieces of information and get a more accurate picture of what you could expect your car insurance to cost.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute