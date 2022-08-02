Best car insurance in South Carolina for 2024

Best for low average rates4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,143 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Average annual premium$ 1,143 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the lowest average rates on our list and numerous discounts for further potential savings. Geico also offers potential discounts for insuring multiple vehicles on the same policy, customer loyalty, good students and federal employees. Although Geico offers a robust set of digital tools, the carrier landed below the segment average for the Southeast region of the J.D. Power study, so potential customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico's low average rates may make it a good choice for young drivers just starting out or anyone hoping to save money on their car insurance. Geico also extends potential discounts for a variety of professional organizations and alumni groups, so it may be a cheap option for eligible members or professionals.
Read full Geico Insurance review