Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina for 2024
According to Bankrate’s expert analysis, American National, Allstate and Geico are among the cheapest car insurance companies in South Carolina.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in South Carolina
The average cost of car insurance in South Carolina is $482 less than the national average, and if you are able to get a favorable rate from a cheap car insurance company, you may be able to save even more. On average, the cost of full coverage auto insurance in South Carolina is $1,532 annually. For minimum coverage, the average annual cost is $524. To help you find the cheapest car insurance for your needs in South Carolina, Bankrate reviewed quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services to help find the cheapest average rates available in the state as you start your search for car insurance.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: American National
- Cheapest company for full coverage: American National
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: American National
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: Encompass
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina for minimum coverage
South Carolina drivers are required by law to maintain a minimum coverage policy for their auto insurance, which includes liability and uninsured motorist coverage. Because of the lower amount of coverage these policies provide, they are typically the cheapest option available for auto insurance. The cheapest carrier for minimum coverage auto insurance in South Carolina among the companies we examined is American National, costing drivers an average of $200 per year for coverage.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
American National
|
$17
|
$200
|
- $324
|
$32
|
$387
|
- $137
|
$32
|
$387
|
- $137
|
$35
|
$418
|
- $106
|
$37
|
$443
|
- $81
Minimum coverage requirements for South Carolina drivers
Driving without insurance in South Carolina is illegal. Before purchasing car insurance, you may want to brush up on South Carolina’s car insurance laws. Failure to carry insurance that meets minimum requirements can lead to steep fines or penalties. South Carolina’s minimum auto insurance requirements include:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
- $25,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $50,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $25,000 uninsured motorist property damage per accident
Underinsured motorist coverage must be offered but can be declined in writing.
The cheapest auto insurance in South Carolina is generally associated with a minimum coverage policy. However, most experts encourage drivers to purchase more than the minimum coverage for greater financial protection. Full coverage car insurance includes financial protection for your vehicle in the form of collision and comprehensive coverage. If you lease or finance your vehicle, most lenders require a full coverage policy to protect their investment in your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina for full coverage
Drivers with full coverage auto policies in South Carolina typically enjoy better financial protection in the case of a collision, though they tend to pay higher rates as a result. According to our research, the cheapest average full coverage premium in the state is offered by American National, at an average annual cost of $537.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
American National
|
$45
|
$537
|
- $995
|
$95
|
$1,143
|
- $389
|
$97
|
$1,169
|
- $363
|
$105
|
$1,261
|
- $271
|
$110
|
$1,322
|
- $210
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina for drivers with prior incidents
Being convicted of a traffic violation in South Carolina may cause your insurance premiums to increase when you renew your policy. Insurance companies may view you as more likely to make a claim or be involved in an accident, and will typically raise your premiums to offset the increased amount of risk you present as a policyholder. But, with a little research, you can probably still find carriers that offer cheap policies for your situation. These are the cheapest carriers in the state for drivers with prior incidents based on average rates.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: American National
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in South Carolina with a speeding ticket: American National
Although we all might do our best to avoid them, getting a speeding ticket is something that many of us experience at some point during our driving careers. Generally, a speeding ticket will cause your premium to increase, and this increase could last for three to five years.
However, the companies below might be a good place to start if you need cheap South Carolina car insurance after receiving a speeding ticket conviction, based on our analysis of proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Services:
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$275
|$714
|Geico
|$419
|$1,228
|Encompass
|$454
|$1,414
|Allstate
|$476
|$2,317
|Auto-Owners
|$500
|$1,514
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in South Carolina with an at-fault accident: American National
Unless you have accident forgiveness, getting into an accident can impact your car insurance premium, especially if you are at fault for the collision. Most collisions stay on your record for about five years, during which time your insurance premium will likely be higher.
It may be possible, however, to find cheap car insurance in South Carolina (even after an at-fault accident) by contacting multiple companies for quotes.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$239
|$630
|Encompass
|$535
|$1,613
|Geico
|$546
|$1,612
|Travelers
|$600
|$1,514
|Auto-Owners
|$603
|$1,795
Cheapest car insurance in South Carolina for high-risk drivers: American National
High-risk drivers often pay the highest car insurance rates, as they are the most likely to file a claim. You might be considered a high-risk driver if you have been convicted of a DUI, were caught driving uninsured or even if you have bad credit (in many states, including South Carolina). If you find yourself in the high-risk category, it will likely affect the way you shop for cheap car insurance due to carrier eligibility restrictions for coverage or competitive rates.
The companies in the table below may have the lowest premiums for drivers who’ve been convicted of a DUI. Please note that not all companies will offer a policy to those with this type of conviction on their record, so for detailed information, please reach out to the company directly.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$317
|$813
|Travelers
|$654
|$1,647
|South Carolina Farm Bureau
|$702
|$1,639
|Geico
|$781
|$2,354
|Progressive
|$789
|$1,983
Bankrate’s take: In South Carolina, drivers who are considered high-risk are sometimes required to have their insurance provider file an SR-22 form, or a certificate of financial responsibility, which states that they have met the legal insurance requirements to drive in the state. There may be a fee for your insurance company to file the form with the state, and it must be maintained with the state’s agency for three years if required after certain driving incident convictions. If your policy lapses, the carrier is obligated to inform the state and you will have to restart your SR-22 obligations again.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in South Carolina
Young drivers in South Carolina tend to have higher car insurance premiums, because carriers view them as inexperienced and more likely to be involved in an at-fault accident, receive speeding tickets, and file a claim. These drivers can expect their rates to gradually lower as they age as long as they maintain a clean driving record, but even during the highest-risk years, there are still cheap car insurance providers for young adults available, as shown below.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Encompass
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: American National
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: American National
Cheapest South Carolina car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Encompass
Insurance companies evaluate a driver’s likelihood of being involved in an accident when determining rates, and statistics show that teens get into more crashes compared to older drivers. This increased accident risk can lead to some hefty premiums for teen drivers. Shopping around and targeting companies known to offer lower rates for younger adults, as well as seeking out teen discounts or student discounts, may ease some of the pressure parents might feel after their child passes their driving exam.
If you’re looking for low-cost car insurance in South Carolina after adding a teen driver to your policy, you might consider contacting the companies below:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Encompass
|$739
|$2,301
|Allstate
|$822
|$4,003
|American National
|$880
|$2,103
|South Carolina Farm Bureau
|$904
|$1,916
|Travelers
|$934
|$2,171
Bankrate’s take: Since teen drivers have less experience on the road, insurance carriers may expect to make more payouts for accidents and damage when providing them with coverage. As a result, providers may charge them higher premiums to make up for the greater likelihood of filing a claim than older drivers. As they get older and keep a clean record, drivers can expect their rates to continue lowering each time they renew their policies. All other things being equal, car insurance rates don’t typically start to rise again until around age 70.
Cheapest South Carolina car insurance for teens with a ticket: American National
Teen drivers are typically already more expensive to insure, and their rates will likely increase if they receive a speeding ticket. The higher rates may persist for a few years, though American National offers the cheapest average premiums for such drivers.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$828
|$2,000
|Geico
|$1,050
|$2,773
|Allstate
|$1,253
|$6,202
|Travelers
|$1,300
|$3,466
|State Farm
|$1,396
|$3,858
Cheapest South Carolina car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: American National
Teen drivers in South Carolina who are in an at-fault accident will likely see their insurance rates rise for a few years. Teen rates are already significantly higher on average, so adding an accident can greatly increase the perceived risk to insurers. American National offers the cheapest rate for this driver type on average in the state.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$828
|$1,999.51
|Geico
|$1,179
|$3,140.66
|Travelers
|$1,368
|$3,607.47
|State Farm
|$1,667
|$4,537.91
|Allstate
|$1,767
|$8,297.07
Bankrate’s take: In South Carolina, fault in car accidents is determined by the presence of negligence. This includes drivers who were acting carelessly or recklessly. This makes South Carolina an “at-fault” or “tort” state, so the person found to be at fault must pay for the other party’s injuries and property damage that occur as a result of the accident.
Cheapest South Carolina car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: American National
Young drivers who get convicted of a DUI will likely see their rates increase by the most of any other driving incident. When it comes time to renew their policy, they may find it more difficult to find insurers that will cover them, though American National offers the cheapest coverage on average for drivers in these situations.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|American National
|$550
|$1,420
|Travelers
|$875
|$2,374
|Geico
|$995
|$2,896
|Progressive
|$1,113
|$2,938
|Allstate
|$1,210
|$5,014
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in South Carolina
Your location is one of the most impactful factors when it comes to the cost of your car insurance. Some cities in South Carolina have much cheaper rates on average than other areas. For example, drivers in big cities may see higher premiums due to congested roadways which lead to an increased instance of accidents. If you move to a new city, it could be an effective strategy to shop around for insurance to see if you can qualify for a lower rate in a specific ZIP code.
In the table below, you can compare average annual rates from some of the cheapest cities in South Carolina for minimum and full coverage insurance. It’s interesting to note that our data shows that across all of these cities, American National offers some of the lowest premiums.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Charleston
|$585
|American National
|$216
|Columbia
|$552
|American National
|$214
|Mount Pleasant
|$553
|American National
|$178
|North Charleston
|$627
|American National
|$212
|Rock Hill
|$522
|American National
|$198
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Blair
|$505
|American National
|$194
|Jenkinsville
|$507
|American National
|$194
|Norway
|$509
|American National
|$191
|Blackstock
|$511
|American National
|$194
|Bowman
|$511
|American National
|$200
Car insurance discounts in South Carolina
Knowing what discounts could be available to you is essential when learning how to save on car insurance in South Carolina. Although car insurance companies dictate their own array of discounts, you might find some savings opportunities across a few different carriers, including:
- Young driver discounts: Because young drivers pay some of the highest premiums, car insurance companies usually offer teen driver discounts to help make their policies more affordable. One such discount is the good student, which could help full-time students with a 3.0 GPA or higher save on their premiums. Some companies also provide a driver’s training discount for young drivers who complete a driver’s training course.
- Safe driver discounts: Auto insurers generally award safe drivers with a lower base rate because those who practice safe driving habits are at a lower risk of being involved in an accident. In addition to more favorable underwriting, drivers with a clean record may also earn a safe driving discount which can provide some pretty hefty South Carolina car insurance savings.
- Pay-in-full discount: If you can afford it, you may want to consider paying your policy premium in a lump sum rather than in installments. Some companies will give you a discount for doing so, and you might avoid installment charges, too.
- Bundling discount: Bundling multiple types of insurance with one company may be one of the easiest ways to save on car insurance in South Carolina. The most common bundle includes your home and auto insurance, but some carriers will give you this discount for multiple combinations of products, such as carrying your auto and renters insurance.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.