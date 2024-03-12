At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Most car insurance companies offer the option of paying car insurance monthly or paying off all 12 months at once. There is typically a discount if you decide to pay your car insurance yearly, but it is a larger upfront expense that may not fit into your budget. Bankrate has broken down the pros and cons of each option so you can decide whether a larger upfront payment or monthly installments makes most sense for your financial situation.

Is it better to pay car insurance monthly or in full?

Should you pay your car insurance in full or in monthly installments? The answer is: it depends. Your financial situation, how you prefer to pay your bills and how likely you are to switch companies midterm are all determining factors when choosing a car insurance payment plan.

If paying your premium in full causes financial hardship, you may want to break your premium into manageable chunks. On average, drivers in the U.S. spend $2,542 per year for a full coverage policy, so car insurance is a hefty bill for many people. You don’t want to pay your premium in full only to need that money later for an unexpected expense, so it helps to consider your full financial picture when making your decision.

Consider installment fees

Installment fees are another consideration when choosing a car insurance payment plan. Credit card companies and financial institutions usually charge a fee to process payments, and many insurance companies recoup this by adding an installment fee to your monthly bill. Typically, these installment fees are small, but they are also unregulated. An insurance company can set its own installment fee amount, even if the installment fee is higher than what the company is being charged to process your payment.

Consider potential savings

Some insurance companies offer a pay-in-full discount that can help make paying your premium as a lump sum more beneficial. If you can afford to pay your premium upfront and your company provides a discount for doing so, an annual payment plan might be a good choice for you. However, if you can’t afford to pay the annual premium in cash or from a debit account and will be relying on a credit card, consider the added cost of interest payments. Paying with credit will likely cut into any money you save by paying your premium at once.

Consider your bill payment preferences

Deciding whether you want to pay in installments or as a lump sum also depends on how you like to pay your bills. Some people find it inconvenient to pay a monthly bill and would instead prefer to make one payment for the entire year. Others may find it difficult to remember to pay their annual premium since it only comes up once a year. Whichever option you choose, it’s essential to make your insurance payment on time to avoid a lapse in coverage and possible late payment fees.

Consider the likelihood of switching carriers

Finally, think about how likely it is that you will switch insurance companies in the middle of your policy term before choosing a payment plan. It can be easier to cancel your policy midterm if you are on a monthly payment plan because of how policy refunds are structured. Under this arrangement, you can always shop around for cheaper car insurance if you need.

When you cancel a policy midterm, your insurance company will either give you a prorated refund or a prorated bill, depending on where you are in your billing cycle. Because you paid in advance, your refund amount will likely be larger if you’re on an annual payment plan. Some companies can take up to 14 business days to issue your refund, tying up what could be a substantial amount of money. This refund process could create difficulties in coming up with your first payment for a policy with a new car insurance company.

Pros and cons of paying car insurance monthly

Deciding whether to pay your car insurance monthly is personal preference, but there are some things to consider that can help you decide. For many drivers, the decision boils down to whether or not they can afford the lump sum payment. Consider these key points before you decide how to pay:

Perks of paying monthly Smaller payments may be easier to budget

May be easier to switch companies midterm Drawbacks of paying monthly No pay-in-full discount

Monthly bill payments may cause inconvenience

Potential installment fees

Pros and cons of paying car insurance annually

An annual car insurance bill may be a good option for you if you can afford it. Consider the points below when deciding:

Perks of paying annually Policyholders may earn a discount

No installment charges

Some people find it more convenient to pay once a year Drawbacks of paying annually Can be hard to budget for the lump expense

More money would be tied up while waiting for a refund if you switch midterm

Less flexibility to shop around and change plans if better rates become available

Other insurance payment methods

If you want to lower the amount you are paying in installment fees, but can’t afford to pay your premium in full, there may be other insurance payment methods for you:

Quarterly or semiannual payments: Most car insurance companies offer quarterly or semiannual payment plans. These options can be a middle ground for those who want to split up their payments, but don’t want to feel the full impact of installment fees. In some cases, insurance companies will offer discounts for these payments similar to the discount for paying your car insurance yearly.

Most car insurance companies offer quarterly or semiannual payment plans. These options can be a middle ground for those who want to split up their payments, but don’t want to feel the full impact of installment fees. In some cases, insurance companies will offer discounts for these payments similar to the discount for paying your car insurance yearly. Autopay: Regardless of your payment plan, you may want to consider signing up for autopay. Usually, this allows for an electronic funds transfer (EFT) on the due date. You’ll connect the insurer with your bank account or give them credit card information so they can automatically draw the money when the payment becomes due. Some insurers offer a policy discount for choosing an autopay method. Just make sure you have funds in your account at the time that the insurance company goes to pull the payment or you may face an overdraft fee from your bank.

Regardless of your payment plan, you may want to consider signing up for autopay. Usually, this allows for an electronic funds transfer (EFT) on the due date. You’ll connect the insurer with your bank account or give them credit card information so they can automatically draw the money when the payment becomes due. Some insurers offer a policy discount for choosing an autopay method. Just make sure you have funds in your account at the time that the insurance company goes to pull the payment or you may face an overdraft fee from your bank. Automatic bill pay: Automatic bill pay is similar to autopay, but instead of authorizing your insurance company to withdraw your premium from your bank account, you’re authorizing your bank account to send your premium to your insurance company. Most insurance companies prefer autopay since they have the control to withdraw your premium and, as such, may not give you a discount for automatic bill pay. If you don’t feel comfortable setting up autopay on your car insurance, however, automatic bill pay could be a way to help you keep your payments on track and avoid late fees or lapses in coverage.

