How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in South Carolina

South Carolina is home to the famous Darlington Raceway, where fast speeds are celebrated. But off the track, speeding can result in fines and hefty insurance surcharges, even if you’re just a few miles over the limit. Bankrate’s team of insurance experts explains how long a speeding ticket can impact your insurance rates in South Carolina and how you can save money while the traffic violation exists on your driving record.

How much is a speeding ticket in South Carolina?

Your speeding ticket in South Carolina fine will vary based on where the violation occurred. Fines are typically steeper if you’re caught speeding in a local municipality, such as Summerville. However, if you’re pulled over for speeding on a state highway, here’s what you might expect as a fine:

Less than 10 mph over the limit: $15 to $25 (two points)

Between 10 mph and 15 mph over the limit: $20 to $50 (four points)

Between 15 mph and 25 mph over the limit: $50 to $75 (four points)

More than 25 mph over the limit: $75 to $200 (six points)

Paying your speeding ticket may feel like you’re leaving your mistake in the rearview mirror, but that’s not the case. Points will be added to your driving record for speeding. They will be reduced by half after one year and no longer counted after two years in most minor cases.

Insurance surcharges will also follow you in South Carolina while a speeding ticket is on your driving record. As of October 2024, according to Quadrant Information Services, South Carolina drivers may see an estimated 19 percent increase in their insurance premium, raising their average annual costs from $605 to $728 for minimum coverage and $1,898 to $2,267 for full coverage. While points may come off your driving record, insurance providers may factor your traffic violation into your premium for a longer period, depending on severity.

The cheapest car insurance for South Carolina drivers with a speeding ticket

Don’t worry; your budget isn’t necessarily doomed after getting a speeding ticket. In fact, there are several cheap insurance companies in South Carolina that may be more forgiving of your mistake than your current provider. Consider beginning your search for affordable quotes by checking out the providers below.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket American National $787 $1,047 33% Encompass $1,524 $1,620 6% Auto-Owners $1,456 $1,629 12% Southern Farm Bureau $1,679 $1,835 9% USAA $1,629 $2,020 24%

What to do after a speeding ticket in South Carolina

Insurance companies view speeding tickets as an indication that you may be more likely to file a claim in the future, often putting you in the high-risk category. As a result, insurance companies usually raise your premium. However, several options are available to South Carolina drivers who want to counteract these rate hikes potentially.

Take action

South Carolina speeding tickets often allow you to appear in court to plead your case, although this is sometimes mandatory if your violation is severe enough. If you attend, the ticket could be reduced or dismissed, which could effectively help you avoid an insurance rate hike. You may also be allowed to complete a defensive driving course through an SCDMV-certified driving school, which may qualify you for a four-point reduction.

Commit to safe driving

Unfortunately, you lose the benefit of the doubt from your insurance provider after receiving a speeding ticket in South Carolina. It is forced to assume that you may continue risky driving behavior down the line. However, insurance companies may allow you to earn their trust back through telematics programs. These GPS-enabled programs monitor your daily driving habits, potentially demonstrating to your provider that your speeding ticket was indeed a one-time slip and that your premium doesn’t need to increase substantially.

Adjust your insurance policy

If the increased premium following a speeding ticket stretches your budget, consider adjusting your policy by lowering coverage limits (within state requirements) or removing optional coverage. Another option is to raise your deductible to lower your monthly premium, as long as you’re comfortable with the higher out-of-pocket cost if you need to file a claim.

If you prefer to maintain your current coverage levels, consider looking into non-driving-related discounts, like paperless billing or bundling multiple policies, which can help offset the cost of a speeding ticket.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon The best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets can vary based on individual circumstances; shopping around is essential as prices and offerings will differ among insurers. Prices vary due to factors like driving history, location and coverage options, with insurers employing unique risk assessment methods. Shopping around allows drivers to compare quotes, find discounts and secure a policy tailored to their needs, ultimately getting the best rates for the most suitable coverage.

Is it hard to find insurance with a speeding ticket in South Carolina? Caret Down Icon Finding insurance with a speeding ticket in South Carolina shouldn’t be hard, but you may have to adjust your expectations. Some providers may now be out of consideration, as a speeding ticket can raise your risk profile and, with it, your premium. However, some insurers, like the ones on our list above, may only marginally increase rates after a speeding ticket.

How long will a speeding ticket impact insurance in South Carolina? Caret Down Icon Even a minor speeding ticket resulting in 2 points can impact your rates, as those points stay on your record for two years. During this period, insurers may charge more for coverage. More serious violations that earn 4-6 points can result in even higher surcharges.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze October 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.