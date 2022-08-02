Best car insurance in Connecticut for 2024

Updated Jan 11, 2024
Best car insurance companies in Connecticut

After analyzing dozens of providers, Bankrate determined that Geico, Amica, USAA, State Farm and Nationwide are among the best car insurance companies in Connecticut, based on our research into carrier coverage options and assessment of trusted industry ratings.

In our analysis, we utilized customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, as well as financial strength ratings from AM Best and Standard & Poor’s (S&P). We assessed affordability by looking at average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Connecticut drivers pay, on average, $791 per year for minimum coverage and $2,122 for full coverage. Nationwide, automobile drivers pay an average of $2,542 per year for full coverage, significantly more than Connecticut motorists.

Insurance Company
Bankrate Score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.4
$1,689
$551
Amica
4.6
$2,641
$778
USAA
4.2
$1,926
$554
State Farm
4.3
$2,715
$1,044
Nationwide
4.0
$1,441
$775
Read our full methodology

4.4
Avg. full coverage premium

$141/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,689/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

4.6
Read Amica review

Avg. full coverage premium

$220/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,641/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

4.2
Read USAA review Get a custom quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Avg. full coverage premium

$161/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,926/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

4.3
Read State Farm review Get a custom quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Avg. full coverage premium

$226/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,715/yr

Customer satisfaction

829/1,000

4
Read Nationwide review Get a custom quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Avg. full coverage premium

$120/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,441/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Connecticut

Bankrate selected the best five auto insurance companies in Connecticut based on their affordability, availability, consumer ratings, financial strength ratings and price. While rates are an important aspect in choosing a car insurance company, you're also likely looking for a provider that offers the customer care you deserve and the financial ability to meet its claims responsibilities.

To help you decide on the right company for your needs, Bankrate gives each insurer a Bankrate Score, based on the factors we have outlined above. The score is out of five points and reflects a weighted rank of industry-standard rankings, third-party ratings, and average annual premiums. We also looked carefully at each company's website and app to assess digital tool capabilities.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Connecticut drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Connecticut

Car insurance is required to legally drive in Connecticut, but it can also be a valuable tool for financial protection. Most insurance experts recommend purchasing higher liability limits and full coverage if you can afford to do so. In most cases, paying for an insurance policy is cheaper than paying to repair your vehicle out of pocket in the event of an accident.

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in Connecticut

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Cheapest car insurance in Connecticut

Best Homeowners Insurance in Connecticut

How much is car insurance in Connecticut?

According to Quadrant Information Services, Connecticut drivers pay an average of $791 per year for minimum coverage and $2,122 per year for full coverage. Nationwide, U.S. motorists pay an average of $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage.

Your car insurance rates will depend on many factors, such as your driving history and the coverage you choose. Connecticut's average rates are higher than some neighboring states and lower than others. For example, Massachusetts drivers pay an average of $1,683 per year for full coverage. In contrast, New York drivers pay an average of $3,833. One variable that could be at play in these rate differences is urban density. Connecticut has far less urban density than New York, for instance, but is still among the most densely populated states in the country.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in Connecticut

Comparing personalized quotes is the most accurate way to understand what you will pay for coverage with a certain carrier. If the next step in your insurance shopping journey is requesting quotes, consider our tool below to get started with personalized rates comparison.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Savings

