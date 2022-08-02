Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Connecticut for 2024
Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners, and Progressive offer some of the best auto policies in Indiana.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance companies in Connecticut
After analyzing dozens of providers, Bankrate determined that Geico, Amica, USAA, State Farm and Nationwide are among the best car insurance companies in Connecticut, based on our research into carrier coverage options and assessment of trusted industry ratings.
In our analysis, we utilized customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, as well as financial strength ratings from AM Best and Standard & Poor’s (S&P). We assessed affordability by looking at average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Connecticut drivers pay, on average, $791 per year for minimum coverage and $2,122 for full coverage. Nationwide, automobile drivers pay an average of $2,542 per year for full coverage, significantly more than Connecticut motorists.
|Insurance Company
|
Bankrate Score
|Average full coverage rate*
|Average min coverage rate*
|
4.4
|
$1,689
|
$551
|
4.6
|
$2,641
|
$778
|
4.2
|
$1,926
|
$554
|
4.3
|
$2,715
|
$1,044
|
4.0
|
$1,441
|
$775
4.4
4.4
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$141/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,689/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Geico made our list: If you are looking for a company with strong digital tools and plenty of discounts, Geico, the second-largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, might be a good option. The company’s mobile app is highly rated and offers customers the ability to file claims, call for roadside assistance and pay their premiums via their smartphone. Geico is known for offering numerous discounts, including potential savings for federal employees, military members and good students. It also landed the top spot in the New England region of the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study.
-
-
4.6
4.6
Avg. full coverage premium
$220/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,641/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Amica made our list: Customers seeking Connecticut auto insurance companies with high customer satisfaction ratings might find Amica a good option for their needs. The company secured the second-highest ranking in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study for the New England region. Amica is unique among the top insurance companies in Connecticut due to its policy options. You could buy a standard auto insurance policy and take advantage of several potential discounts, or you could choose Amica’s auto insurance dividend policy, which pays back up to 20 percent of your premium each year. However, Amica may not be a good choice if you have a few blemishes on your driving record. You can learn more about Amica at www.Amica.com.
-
-
4.2
4.2
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$161/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,926/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA received the highest score in the 2023 J.D. Power customer satisfaction study, it is technically ineligible for ranking because it only offers car insurance to eligible members of the military, veterans and their immediate family members. USAA's rates aren't the lowest on our list, but it does offer unique discounts tailored to military needs, like savings for garaging a vehicle on base and potential loyalty discounts for young adults who were previously covered under a USAA-insured parent.
-
-
4.3
4.3
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$226/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,715/yr
Customer satisfaction
829/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest auto insurer by direct premiums written in the U.S. Connecticut drivers have multiple potential coverage options with State Farm, including roadside assistance coverage and rideshare insurance. State Farm is one of the most expensive providers on our list based on average premiums, but the potential discounts it offers could offset the higher rates. For instance, you might earn a discount if you insure multiple vehicles or bundle home and auto insurance policies. State Farm has high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings and ranks well above average in its auto insurance survey for the New England region.
-
-
4
4
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Avg. full coverage premium
$120/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,441/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Besides all standard coverage options, Nationwide also offers optional gap coverage and roadside assistance. The company offers a variety of ways to save on auto insurance, including potential discounts for anti-theft devices, automatic payments, good student, multi-policy and safe driver discounts. However, the insurer earned a below average score on the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, and it is not rated in the 2023 Auto Insurance Study for the New England region.
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Connecticut
Bankrate selected the best five auto insurance companies in Connecticut based on their affordability, availability, consumer ratings, financial strength ratings and price. While rates are an important aspect in choosing a car insurance company, you're also likely looking for a provider that offers the customer care you deserve and the financial ability to meet its claims responsibilities.
To help you decide on the right company for your needs, Bankrate gives each insurer a Bankrate Score, based on the factors we have outlined above. The score is out of five points and reflects a weighted rank of industry-standard rankings, third-party ratings, and average annual premiums. We also looked carefully at each company's website and app to assess digital tool capabilities.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Connecticut drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Connecticut
Car insurance is required to legally drive in Connecticut, but it can also be a valuable tool for financial protection. Most insurance experts recommend purchasing higher liability limits and full coverage if you can afford to do so. In most cases, paying for an insurance policy is cheaper than paying to repair your vehicle out of pocket in the event of an accident.
Related content:
Ready for your quote?
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Connecticut
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
How much is car insurance in Connecticut?
According to Quadrant Information Services, Connecticut drivers pay an average of $791 per year for minimum coverage and $2,122 per year for full coverage. Nationwide, U.S. motorists pay an average of $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage.
Your car insurance rates will depend on many factors, such as your driving history and the coverage you choose. Connecticut's average rates are higher than some neighboring states and lower than others. For example, Massachusetts drivers pay an average of $1,683 per year for full coverage. In contrast, New York drivers pay an average of $3,833. One variable that could be at play in these rate differences is urban density. Connecticut has far less urban density than New York, for instance, but is still among the most densely populated states in the country.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Norwalk
|$2,127
|+0%
|Cheshire
|$2,060
|-3%
|East Hampton
|$1,982
|-7%
|North Branford
|$2,197
|+3%
|Wethersfield
|$2,107
|-1%
|Shelton
|$2,193
|+3%
|Kent
|$2,036
|-4%
|Bridgewater
|$2,047
|-4%
|Woodbury
|$2,042
|-4%
|Stamford
|$2,246
|+6%
|Falls Village
|$1,990
|-6%
|Bethany
|$2,280
|+7%
|Abington
|$1,979
|-7%
|Killingworth
|$1,935
|-9%
|Madison
|$1,976
|-7%
|Terryville
|$2,075
|-2%
|Stevenson
|$2,180
|+3%
|Barkhamsted
|$2,008
|-6%
|Manchester
|$2,020
|-5%
|Middlebury
|$2,242
|+5%
|Westport
|$2,076
|-2%
|North Grosvenordale
|$1,914
|-10%
|Naugatuck
|$2,299
|+8%
|Norfolk
|$2,000
|-6%
|Harwinton
|$1,998
|-6%
|Colebrook
|$1,968
|-8%
|Quinebaug
|$1,991
|-6%
|Watertown
|$2,205
|+4%
|Old Greenwich
|$2,138
|+1%
|East Killingly
|$1,975
|-7%
|Ballouville
|$1,985
|-7%
|Woodstock Valley
|$1,992
|-6%
|Goshen
|$1,996
|-6%
|Redding Center
|$2,172
|+2%
|Rocky Hill
|$2,009
|-5%
|Gaylordsville
|$2,105
|-1%
|New Canaan
|$2,011
|-5%
|Salisbury
|$1,999
|-6%
|West Cornwall
|$2,036
|-4%
|Sandy Hook
|$2,067
|-3%
|Pequabuck
|$2,124
|+0%
|Danbury
|$2,138
|+1%
|East Glastonbury
|$2,389
|+12%
|Brookfield
|$2,086
|-2%
|Lakeville
|$1,999
|-6%
|Litchfield
|$2,014
|-5%
|New Hartford
|$1,999
|-6%
|Winchester Center
|$2,072
|-2%
|West Hartford
|$2,140
|+1%
|Brooklyn
|$1,906
|-11%
|New London
|$1,925
|-10%
|Oneco
|$1,985
|-7%
|Meriden
|$2,170
|+2%
|Roxbury
|$2,080
|-2%
|Fairfield
|$2,198
|+3%
|Prospect
|$2,279
|+7%
|Torrington
|$1,941
|-9%
|Derby
|$2,272
|+7%
|Plantsville
|$1,962
|-8%
|Stratford
|$2,303
|+8%
|Wallingford
|$2,100
|-1%
|Sharon
|$2,009
|-6%
|Redding Ridge
|$2,143
|+1%
|New Preston Marble Dale
|$2,058
|-3%
|Newington
|$2,090
|-2%
|Middlefield
|$2,030
|-4%
|East Berlin
|$2,081
|-2%
|Poquonock
|$2,228
|+5%
|Ridgefield
|$2,063
|-3%
|East Windsor Hill
|$2,188
|+3%
|Middle Haddam
|$2,091
|-1%
|Southington
|$1,962
|-8%
|Plainville
|$1,952
|-8%
|Hawleyville
|$2,241
|+5%
|Middletown
|$2,083
|-2%
|New Milford
|$2,043
|-4%
|Guilford
|$2,112
|-1%
|Morris
|$2,054
|-3%
|Easton
|$2,089
|-2%
|Milford
|$2,281
|+7%
|Seymour
|$2,228
|+5%
|Portland
|$1,991
|-6%
|Newtown
|$2,067
|-3%
|Northfield
|$2,014
|-5%
|Taconic
|$2,083
|-2%
|East Hartford
|$2,308
|+8%
|Uncasville
|$1,957
|-8%
|Branford
|$2,186
|+3%
|Wolcott
|$2,293
|+8%
|East Woodstock
|$1,975
|-7%
|New Britain
|$2,335
|+10%
|Riverton
|$2,030
|-4%
|Redding
|$2,062
|-3%
|Pomfret Center
|$1,934
|-9%
|Washington
|$2,058
|-3%
|Greens Farms
|$2,212
|+4%
|Clinton
|$1,942
|-9%
|South Kent
|$2,036
|-4%
|New Fairfield
|$2,099
|-1%
|Greenwich
|$2,138
|+1%
|Thompson
|$1,914
|-10%
|South Britain
|$2,430
|+14%
|Bethel
|$2,067
|-3%
|Montville
|$1,957
|-8%
|Riverside
|$2,138
|+1%
|Woodbridge
|$2,298
|+8%
|Southport
|$2,181
|+3%
|Beacon Falls
|$2,233
|+5%
|Milldale
|$2,300
|+8%
|Sherman
|$2,104
|-1%
|South Glastonbury
|$1,958
|-8%
|Orange
|$2,302
|+8%
|Windsor
|$2,152
|+1%
|Southbury
|$2,092
|-1%
|Oakdale
|$1,957
|-8%
|Oakville
|$2,205
|+4%
|Washington Depot
|$2,058
|-3%
|Fabyan
|$1,976
|-7%
|Higganum
|$1,974
|-7%
|Oxford
|$2,176
|+2%
|Bethlehem
|$2,053
|-3%
|Staffordville
|$1,992
|-6%
|Canaan
|$1,972
|-7%
|Botsford
|$2,251
|+6%
|Cornwall Bridge
|$2,036
|-4%
|Vernon Rockville
|$1,935
|-9%
|Monroe
|$2,175
|+2%
|Ansonia
|$2,266
|+7%
|Cromwell
|$2,028
|-5%
|Cobalt
|$2,011
|-5%
|Cos Cob
|$2,138
|+1%
|Thomaston
|$2,064
|-3%
|Marion
|$2,033
|-4%
|Berlin
|$2,000
|-6%
|North Haven
|$2,346
|+10%
|Bristol
|$2,035
|-4%
|Pine Meadow
|$2,073
|-2%
|Bantam
|$2,014
|-5%
|Durham
|$1,981
|-7%
|Darien
|$2,033
|-4%
|Wilton
|$2,068
|-3%
|Bloomfield
|$2,277
|+7%
|East Canaan
|$1,971
|-7%
|Chester
|$1,948
|-9%
|Weston
|$2,077
|-2%
|Rogers
|$1,970
|-7%
|Plymouth
|$2,075
|-2%
|Glastonbury
|$1,958
|-8%
|Westbrook
|$1,928
|-10%
|Woodstock
|$1,924
|-10%
|Lakeside
|$2,100
|-1%
|Haddam
|$1,974
|-7%
|Georgetown
|$2,216
|+4%
|Trumbull
|$2,171
|+2%
|Northford
|$2,197
|+3%
|Winsted
|$1,986
|-7%
|Putnam
|$1,918
|-10%
|Rockfall
|$2,113
|-0%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Connecticut
Comparing personalized quotes is the most accurate way to understand what you will pay for coverage with a certain carrier. If the next step in your insurance shopping journey is requesting quotes, consider our tool below to get started with personalized rates comparison.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.