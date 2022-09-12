Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Connecticut for 2024
The average car insurance cost in CT is $1,553 for full coverage and $620 for minimum coverage per year.
How much is car insurance in Connecticut?
Car insurance rates in Connecticut vary based on many factors, such as your driving record, what type of coverage you are looking for, your age, your vehicle and the carrier you choose. State insurance requirements can also affect the cost of coverage as drivers are required to carry a minimum level of car insurance in the state. For minimum coverage, the average annual cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $620, while full coverage averages $1,553 per year.
While average car insurance rates may give you a sense of what to expect, collecting quotes from different carriers will give you a more accurate idea of your rates based on your driver profile.
Key takeaways
- The average monthly cost of car insurance in Connecticut is $96 for full coverage and $52 for minimum coverage.
- A single DUI conviction in Connecticut raises full coverage car insurance rates by an average of 91 percent.
- Drivers with poor credit histories pay, on average, 89 percent more for a full coverage car insurance policy than drivers with good credit histories.
- 20-year-old drivers save an average of 78 percent by remaining listed on their parents' full coverage insurance policy.
Connecticut car insurance rates by city
Connecticut is a relatively small state, but average rates still vary between cities. Bankrate collected car insurance quotes for some of the state's largest cities to show you how average rates fluctuate. These premium differences are the result of a variety of factors, including local crime rates, the cost of repairs in the area and regional weather patterns.
|Connecticut city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from CT avg. annual full coverage premium
|Bristol
|$124
|$1,493
|-4%
|Danbury
|$130
|$1,565
|1%
|Fairfield
|$135
|$1,621
|4%
|Greenwich
|$132
|$1,578
|2%
|Manchester
|$123
|$1,475
|-5%
|Meriden
|$133
|$1,591
|2%
|New Britain
|$145
|$1,740
|12%
|Norwalk
|$130
|$1,557
|0%
|Stamford
|$137
|$1,640
|6%
|West Hartford
|$131
|$1,577
|2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Connecticut
Some states prohibit the use of age and gender as insurance rating factors, but not Connecticut. Older drivers generally pay lower insurance rates because they have more experience behind the wheel and lower accident rates. Female drivers also typically pay less for auto insurance than male drivers, as they tend to engage in less risky driving behaviors. Below you can see average rates in Connecticut for male and female drivers across a range of age groups.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Connecticut
|Average minimum coverage premium in CT
|Age 16*
|$3,514
|$1,446
|Age 18
|$6,704
|$2,672
|Age 20
|$4,597
|$1,653
|Age 25
|$2,110
|$773
|Age 30
|$1,669
|$636
|Age 40
|$1,570
|$658
|Age 50
|$1,426
|$581
|Age 60
|$1,389
|$568
|Age 70
|$1,620
|$685
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Connecticut
|Average minimum coverage premium in Connecticut
|Age 16*
|$3,111
|$1,311
|Age 18
|$5,384
|$2,240
|Age 20
|$3,712
|$1,450
|Age 25
|$1,913
|$773
|Age 30
|$1,609
|$636
|Age 40
|$1,536
|$622
|Age 50
|$1,416
|$585
|Age 60
|$1,379
|$573
|Age 70
|$1,611
|$692
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: In states that allow gender as a car insurance rating factor, men typically pay higher average rates than women because they are more likely to engage in risk driving behavior. Data indicates that young male drivers are more likely to speed, drive while distracted and drive while intoxicated. As a result, insurance companies tend to charge higher rates for male drivers based on the higher level of risk they pose.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Connecticut
Young drivers pay some of the highest average rates for auto insurance, but they might save some money if they choose to remain insured on their parents' policy. Staying on their parents’ full coverage policy saves 18-year-old drivers an average of 54 percent. Note that some companies may require young drivers to live in the same house as their parents to remain on their policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in CT
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in CT
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,313
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,008
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,760
|$6,044
|119%
|Age 19
|$2,446
|$4,533
|85%
|Age 20
|$2,338
|$4,154
|78%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Connecticut?
Drivers with tickets and accidents on their record tend to see a premium surcharge, at least for a few years. The amount your insurance will go up following a ticket or accident typically depends on the carrier and the severity of the incident. For instance, Connecticut drivers with a single speeding ticket see an average rate increase of 26 percent, while those with a DUI may see their rates nearly double.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in CT
|Percentage increase from CT avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,533
|N/A
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,926
|26%
|At-fault accident
|$2,310
|51%
|DUI conviction
|$2,923
|91%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Connecticut by credit score
Credit history is another factor not all states allow to be used in car insurance rate calculation, but Connecticut does. Improving your credit might provide you with significant savings in the Constitution State, as carriers often view drivers with good credit as less risky to insure. Below you can see how much you might save by moving up in credit tiers.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in CT
|Percentage change from CT average annual premium*
|Poor
|$2,900
|89%
|Average
|$1,720
|12%
|Good
|$1,533
|N/A
|Excellent
|$1,261
|-18%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Connecticut car insurance rates by vehicle type
The make and model of the vehicle you drive is another contributing factor that affects your cost of car insurance in Connecticut. A vehicle's age, repair costs and risk of theft may all be factored in when determining your rates.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in CT
|BMW 330i
|$1,881
|Ford F-150
|$1,387
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,391
|Toyota Camry
|$1,533
|Toyota Prius
|$1,606
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Connecticut
Get more personalized estimates by inputting a few details into the calculator tool below.
How to save on car insurance in Connecticut
Average Connecticut car insurance rates are below the national average, but many drivers may still be looking for ways to cut costs. Consider the following ways to potentially save on Connecticut auto insurance:
- Shop around: Different carriers weigh rating factors differently when calculating rates. One carrier may be cheapest for drivers with low credit, while another may be more affordable for those with luxury vehicles. Comparing individualized quotes may indicate which company offers the lowest rates for your circumstances.
- Look for relevant discounts: Taking advantage of discounts is one of the easiest ways you might save on your car insurance. Most insurance companies allow you to stack discounts, which could help maximize savings. Discounts vary by company, but common ones include bundling, good student and claims-free.
- Maintain a clean driving record: As discussed above, your driving record plays a role in your insurance rates. Avoiding accidents and tickets may help bring down your rates, even if you don't have a perfect record.
- Choose a carrier with accident forgiveness: Some car insurance companies offer an accident forgiveness endorsement, which could save you from a premium surcharge following your first accident.
- Raise your deductible: Your vehicle’s deductible amount is how much you are responsible for paying before your insurance company pays for the remaining balance of the claim. If you have full coverage, you will have a collision deductible and a comprehensive deductible. Adjusting these could bring down your premium, but you may want to consult with a licensed insurance agent to ensure you will be able to pay your higher deductible out of pocket in the event of a claim.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.