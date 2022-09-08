Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Connecticut for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, Geico and Amica offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Connecticut
In Connecticut, the average annual rate for minimum auto coverage is $620. For full coverage, the average annual rate is $1,553. These rates are below the national average, but depending on your unique circumstances like your ZIP code, driving record and any discounts you may qualify for, you can often still find cheap car insurance rates below even the state average.
To find cheap car insurance companies in Connecticut that also have good service, we analyzed a number of factors, including average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. We also weighed third-party customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best to determine the companies listed below.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Amica
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Geico
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Geico, Amica and Progressive
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: Electric Insurance
Cheapest car insurance in Connecticut for minimum coverage
In Connecticut, all drivers are required by law to carry an auto insurance policy with at least minimum coverage, or liability-only insurance. Based on our research, Amica offers the cheapest auto policies for minimum coverage for Connecticut drivers at an average annual premium of $401.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$33
|
$401
|
- $219
|
$34
|
$404
|
- $216
|
$37
|
$443
|
- $177
|
$41
|
$487
|
- $133
|
$41
|
$495
|
- $125
Minimum coverage requirements for Connecticut drivers
Nearly every state in the nation has minimum car insurance coverage requirements that drivers must meet to drive legally. Connecticut’s minimum car insurance liability requirements include:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
In addition, Connecticut mandates that drivers hold uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance with limits that match those required for liability coverage. Exact limits can be found on the State of Connecticut’s Insurance Department website. If you’re caught driving without insurance in Connecticut, you may face fines or other consequences.
While it’s legal to drive with the minimum amount of insurance required, most insurance experts advise drivers to consider a policy with higher coverage limits or more types of coverage. For example, full coverage car insurance is designed to also cover the damages to your vehicle when you cause an at-fault accident and will likely better protect your finances if you cause an accident.
Cheapest car insurance in Connecticut for full coverage
Annual premiums for a full coverage auto insurance policy will typically cost more each year than a minimum coverage policy. Like in most states, Connecticut drivers are not required to carry full coverage auto insurance — although a lender may require it. However, full coverage policies offer more financial protection to drivers in the event of an accident. Our findings show that Geico offers the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance in the state at an average annual premium of $1,096.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$91
|
$1,096
|
- $457
|
$94
|
$1,126
|
- $427
|
$102
|
$1,225
|
- $328
|
$110
|
$1,317
|
- $236
|
$114
|
$1,362
|
- $191
Cheapest car insurance in Connecticut for drivers with prior incidents
Drivers with prior incidents on their records like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI conviction or other driving violations may face a surcharge on their car insurance rates as a result. Auto insurers consider drivers who have been involved in these types of incidents to be higher risk, often leading to higher premiums to account for the increased risk of claims.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Amica
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Progressive
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Connecticut with a speeding ticket: Geico
If you have a speeding ticket conviction on your driving record, you’ll likely see an increase in your Connecticut car insurance rates for at least three to five years, depending on your insurance company. However, many insurance carriers offer discounts to drivers who participate in a telematics program and demonstrate safe driving habits. Keep in mind that some of these programs could also increase your rates if you practice unsafe driving habits. Some of the cheapest companies in Connecticut for drivers with a speeding ticket are outlined in the table below. Geico offers the cheapest coverage on average for drivers with speeding tickets, based on our data.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$424
|$1,152
|Amica
|$473
|$1,355
|USAA
|$511
|$1,525
|Progressive
|$583
|$1,519
|Allstate
|$609
|$2,797
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Connecticut with an at-fault accident: Amica
If you are involved in an at-fault car accident, your car insurance premiums may increase significantly at renewal time. On average, a driver’s full coverage car insurance increases by $750 per year after an accident, but the increase can vary significantly based on the car insurance company and other personal rating factors. The cheapest car insurance companies for Connecticut drivers who have at-fault accidents on their record are listed below, with Amica offering the cheapest premiums on average.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Amica
|$482
|$1,384
|Geico
|$519
|$1,409
|Travelers
|$579
|$1,520
|USAA
|$668
|$1,957
|State Farm
|$682
|$1,756
Cheapest car insurance in Connecticut for high-risk drivers: Progressive
After certain driving violations like a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI), you may be considered a high-risk driver. In general, DUI convictions result in the highest rate increases of driving infractions, which could mean paying several hundred dollars more than the average cost of car insurance. In some cases, high-risk drivers may only be able to find coverage with a nonstandard provider. It’s worth noting that while the average rates for drivers in Connecticut with one DUI conviction on their records are outlined below, it is not a guarantee that these car insurance companies will issue a car insurance policy to drivers with DUIs on their records.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Progressive
|$566
|$1,392
|Allstate
|$696
|$3,034
|Travelers
|$876
|$2,322
|USAA
|$969
|$2,774
|Amica
|$986
|$2,991
Bankrate’s take: Not all car insurance companies will extend coverage to every driver who has been convicted of a DUI. Receiving a DUI is considered by many carriers to be the highest-risk incident drivers can be involved in, so some providers may choose not to underwrite policies for these drivers at all. Still, drivers who have been convicted of a DUI will need to maintain minimum coverage in order to legally drive in Connecticut. Drivers in such circumstances will need to be prepared to shop around and pay higher rates to secure the minimum required coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Connecticut
Most young drivers can expect to pay more for car insurance in Connecticut. This is because insurance carriers typically view young drivers as less experienced and more prone to accidents or moving violations. However, there are still options for cheap car insurance for young adults in Connecticut.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Electric Insurance
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Cheapest Connecticut car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Electric Insurance
Teen drivers are new drivers, which makes them statistically more likely to be involved in an accident or other driving incident. In turn, insurance companies charge higher average rates for teen drivers to compensate for the added risk. However, rates tend to decline on average as drivers age and get more experience behind the wheel. In addition, many companies offer student discounts, which could help you save money.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Electric Insurance
|$845
|$1,425
|Amica
|$923
|$2,795
|Geico
|$845
|$2,555
|Nationwide
|$1,103
|$2,084
|Progressive
|$1,135
|$2,564
Bankrate’s take: Insurers tend to perceive teens as higher risk to cover than older drivers, often making them considerably more expensive to insure. Insurers may expect that they’ll pay more out in claims for their teen policyholders due to their lack of experience and higher potential of getting into accidents or receiving traffic violations. Our rates reflect 18-year-old drivers who rent and own their own policy. Maintaining a clean driving record and utilizing discounts can make a noticeable difference in reducing your total premium.
Cheapest Connecticut car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
Teen drivers in Connecticut who have received speeding tickets may see their car insurance rates increase upon renewal. Their rates may be impacted for a few years, depending on the severity of the violation, though USAA and Geico offer the cheapest auto insurance on average in such cases.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$836
|$2,488
|Geico
|$846
|$2,260
|Amica
|$925
|$2,800
|State Farm
|$1,116
|$2,904
|Allstate
|$1,205
|$4,702
Cheapest Connecticut car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
If a teen is in an at-fault accident, their auto insurance rates may increase. Increased rates may last for a few years, but it’s still possible to find cheap car insurance for high-risk drivers. USAA offers the cheapest coverage on average for teen drivers with an at-fault accident.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$836
|$2,488
|Geico
|$846
|$2,260
|Amica
|$925
|$2,800
|State Farm
|$1,116
|$2,904
|Allstate
|$1,205
|$4,702
Bankrate’s take: Some carriers may offer an accident forgiveness endorsement, meaning they won’t raise rates for policyholders who get into their first at-fault accident. Not all drivers will be eligible for this add-on and each provider will impose their own qualifications, like a certain number of years being accident-free, before extending this coverage to drivers.
Cheapest Connecticut car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Progressive
Young drivers in Connecticut who have been convicted of a DUI will likely see their rates increase when they renew their auto policy. DUIs are considered high-risk incidents, and auto insurers tend to raise their rates the most for these types of convictions, but Progressive offers the lowest average rates for young drivers with a DUI based on our research. Keep in mind that individual eligibility may not be guaranteed in all instances.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Progressive
|$924
|$2,464
|Allstate
|$1,111
|$5,382
|Amica
|$1,376
|$4,246
|Travelers
|$1,382
|$3,997
|Geico
|$1,628
|$4,345
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Connecticut
Minimum coverage premiums may differ from city to city, as different ZIP codes will impact your rates differently. Factors that can impact the cost of your car insurance include the city’s cost of living, weather patterns, road conditions, repair costs and crime rates. Based on our analysis of average rate data, the cheapest cities on average for minimum coverage low-cost car insurance in Connecticut are listed below.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|East Killingly
|$532
|Amica
|$333
|Glastonbury
|$589
|Amica
|$353
|Litchfield
|$558
|Amica
|$356
|New Milford
|$572
|Amica
|$356
|Stamford
|$649
|Geico
|$425
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|East Killingly
|$532
|Amica
|$333
|East Woodstock
|$532
|Amica
|$333
|Quinebaug
|$533
|Amica
|$333
|Fabyan
|$533
|Geico
|$339
|Oneco
|$533
|Amica
|$333
Car insurance discounts in Connecticut
If you’re wondering how to save on car insurance in Connecticut, keeping track of the best auto insurance discounts can be a great way to reduce premiums. However, discounts vary between companies by availability, eligibility, and savings. Some of the more common Connecticut car insurance savings possibilities are listed below:
- Young driver discounts: Some companies will offer discounts for young drivers to help offset their high rates.
- Safe driver discounts: Companies often offer discounts to drivers who have clean driving records or who complete defensive driving courses.
- Multi-vehicle discounts: Insuring more than one vehicle through your insurer may net you a discount on both policies.
- Bundling discounts: Bundling two or more types of insurance together, like home and auto, by purchasing them from one company can often lead to a bundling discount.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Connecticut, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parent’s policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.