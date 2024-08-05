How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Connecticut
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Speeding has become an increasingly serious problem on Connecticut roads with some of the last few years being the most fatal for CT drivers. This summer, the state is launching a new initiative to crack down on speeding and encourage safe driving, but what if you’ve already gotten a speeding ticket? The Bankrate insurance editorial team answers your questions about how a speeding ticket can affect your finances and offers strategies for saving on your car insurance.
How much is a speeding ticket in Connecticut?
Your first concern after getting pulled over might be how much a speeding ticket in CT will be. There’s no simple answer since the cost of your speeding ticket depends on how fast you were driving over the speed limit, although the minimum fine is $162. You might also be charged more in Connecticut if you have multiple violations or were speeding in a school zone, construction zone or near a fire station.
Not only will you be hit with the cost of the speeding ticket, but you are also likely to see your car insurance rates go up. To give you an idea of how much your insurance will go up after a speeding ticket in CT, consider these averages. Connecticut drivers without violations pay an average of $2,431 per year for full coverage and $930 per year for minimum coverage. The average cost of car insurance for CT drivers after a speeding ticket jumps to $3,065 per year for full coverage and $1,198 per year for a minimum coverage policy.
Here are some of the fines and charges associated with speeding in Connecticut:
- 1-9 mph over the limit: $162
- 10 mph over the limit: $167
- 15 mph over the limit: $191
- 20 mph over the limit: $216
- 22 or more mph over the limit: $226
- Speeding in a school, construction, utility, or fire station zone: In addition to the speeding ticket, drivers are charged an additional $50 to $90.
- Reckless driving: Drivers who endanger the lives of their passengers by going 85 mph or more over the limit are charged with reckless driving instead of receiving a speeding ticket. The fine for reckless driving is $328.
The cheapest car insurance for Connecticut drivers with a speeding ticket
The increase in your insurance rate might make it a good time to shop around for the cheapest car insurance. Car insurance providers weigh personal factors, like driving records and speeding tickets, differently, which is why you could save by switching to one of the cheapest car insurance companies in CT. Here are some notable providers with competitive rates before and after a speeding ticket:
|Company
|Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket
|Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket
|% difference after speeding ticket
|Nationwide
|$1,578
|$1,669
|6%
|Geico
|$1,631
|$1,705
|5%
|USAA
|$1,864
|$2,273
|22%
|Allstate
|$2,260
|$2,403
|6%
|Progressive
|$1,944
|$2,845
|46%
What to do after a speeding ticket in Connecticut
You might feel like you don’t have many options after getting a ticket, but you do have important choices to make. First and foremost, decide what you’ll do about the speeding ticket.
Fight the ticket
If you believe you got the speeding ticket in error, you can go to court and explain your situation, though it is up to the judge to determine whether or not to waive the ticket. Before you take the legal route, you might want to check that the paperwork regarding your ticket is completely and properly filled in. If it isn’t, you might earn a reprieve by default. If your situation is complex or there are extenuating circumstances, you do have the right to hire a lawyer to represent you. If your driving record stays clean and you avoid insurance hikes, it could be worth the cost of an attorney.
Pay the fine
Of course, it’s usually simpler to just pay the fine. You can mail the ticket and a check or money order for payment to the Centralized Infractions Bureau or pay the citation online. To pay online, enter the ticket number and the first three letters of your last name to pull up your ticket and access payment options.
Take a safe driving course
If you find it hard to watch your speed and you want to become a better driver, look into a defensive driving course. The state requires drivers who have had multiple speeding tickets to complete one of these programs, which is called an Operator Retraining Program. Check the state website to find an approved course and attend the classes. Your certificate of completion can be filed to reinstate your license, and some insurance providers may even offer graduates a safe driver discount.
Shop around for cheap car insurance
If you paid the speeding ticket and it went on your driving record, you will likely see your insurance rate go up — sometimes significantly. Now might be a good time to request car insurance quotes from several insurance providers. Specify the same coverage types and policy limits to make it easier to compare rates. Don’t forget to ask about discounts you might be eligible for like a bundling or multi-car policy discount.
Frequently asked questions
-
Car insurance is highly personalized, so the best car insurance company will be different for everyone. It can help to decide what you’re looking for from an insurance provider. Some drivers prioritize local agencies, digital management tools or policy customization, for instance. As a driver with a speeding ticket, you might look for the most affordable policy. Once you know what you’re looking for, request quotes from insurance carriers in Connecticut and compare your options.
-
According to the Connecticut DMV, most violations — including speeding tickets — stay on your record for three years. However, more serious violations can stay on your record for up to 10 years.
-
Shopping around for the cheapest car insurance provider might be one of the best strategies for lowering your premium. You can also work on improving other factors that car insurance providers look at when setting your rate. For instance, improving your credit by making payments on time and paying down debt can potentially lower your rate. Don’t forget that you might qualify for discounts that could help reduce your insurance bill, too.
-
U.S. drivers without a speeding ticket pay an average cost of $2,278 per year for full coverage and $621 per year for minimum coverage. These rates usually go up once a speeding ticket conviction is on your record.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.