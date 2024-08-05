At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Speeding has become an increasingly serious problem on Connecticut roads with some of the last few years being the most fatal for CT drivers. This summer, the state is launching a new initiative to crack down on speeding and encourage safe driving, but what if you’ve already gotten a speeding ticket? The Bankrate insurance editorial team answers your questions about how a speeding ticket can affect your finances and offers strategies for saving on your car insurance.

How much is a speeding ticket in Connecticut?

Your first concern after getting pulled over might be how much a speeding ticket in CT will be. There’s no simple answer since the cost of your speeding ticket depends on how fast you were driving over the speed limit, although the minimum fine is $162. You might also be charged more in Connecticut if you have multiple violations or were speeding in a school zone, construction zone or near a fire station.

Not only will you be hit with the cost of the speeding ticket, but you are also likely to see your car insurance rates go up. To give you an idea of how much your insurance will go up after a speeding ticket in CT, consider these averages. Connecticut drivers without violations pay an average of $2,431 per year for full coverage and $930 per year for minimum coverage. The average cost of car insurance for CT drivers after a speeding ticket jumps to $3,065 per year for full coverage and $1,198 per year for a minimum coverage policy.

Here are some of the fines and charges associated with speeding in Connecticut:

1-9 mph over the limit: $162

$162 10 mph over the limit: $167

$167 15 mph over the limit: $191

$191 20 mph over the limit: $216

$216 22 or more mph over the limit: $226

$226 Speeding in a school, construction, utility, or fire station zone: In addition to the speeding ticket, drivers are charged an additional $50 to $90.

In addition to the speeding ticket, drivers are charged an additional $50 to $90. Reckless driving: Drivers who endanger the lives of their passengers by going 85 mph or more over the limit are charged with reckless driving instead of receiving a speeding ticket. The fine for reckless driving is $328.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The cheapest car insurance for Connecticut drivers with a speeding ticket

The increase in your insurance rate might make it a good time to shop around for the cheapest car insurance. Car insurance providers weigh personal factors, like driving records and speeding tickets, differently, which is why you could save by switching to one of the cheapest car insurance companies in CT. Here are some notable providers with competitive rates before and after a speeding ticket:

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket Nationwide $1,578 $1,669 6% Geico $1,631 $1,705 5% USAA $1,864 $2,273 22% Allstate $2,260 $2,403 6% Progressive $1,944 $2,845 46%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Connecticut

You might feel like you don’t have many options after getting a ticket, but you do have important choices to make. First and foremost, decide what you’ll do about the speeding ticket.

Fight the ticket

If you believe you got the speeding ticket in error, you can go to court and explain your situation, though it is up to the judge to determine whether or not to waive the ticket. Before you take the legal route, you might want to check that the paperwork regarding your ticket is completely and properly filled in. If it isn’t, you might earn a reprieve by default. If your situation is complex or there are extenuating circumstances, you do have the right to hire a lawyer to represent you. If your driving record stays clean and you avoid insurance hikes, it could be worth the cost of an attorney.

Pay the fine

Of course, it’s usually simpler to just pay the fine. You can mail the ticket and a check or money order for payment to the Centralized Infractions Bureau or pay the citation online. To pay online, enter the ticket number and the first three letters of your last name to pull up your ticket and access payment options.

Take a safe driving course

If you find it hard to watch your speed and you want to become a better driver, look into a defensive driving course. The state requires drivers who have had multiple speeding tickets to complete one of these programs, which is called an Operator Retraining Program. Check the state website to find an approved course and attend the classes. Your certificate of completion can be filed to reinstate your license, and some insurance providers may even offer graduates a safe driver discount.

Shop around for cheap car insurance

If you paid the speeding ticket and it went on your driving record, you will likely see your insurance rate go up — sometimes significantly. Now might be a good time to request car insurance quotes from several insurance providers. Specify the same coverage types and policy limits to make it easier to compare rates. Don’t forget to ask about discounts you might be eligible for like a bundling or multi-car policy discount.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket? Caret Down

Car insurance is highly personalized, so the best car insurance company will be different for everyone. It can help to decide what you’re looking for from an insurance provider. Some drivers prioritize local agencies, digital management tools or policy customization, for instance. As a driver with a speeding ticket, you might look for the most affordable policy. Once you know what you’re looking for, request quotes from

Car insurance is highly personalized, so the best car insurance company will be different for everyone. It can help to decide what you’re looking for from an insurance provider. Some drivers prioritize local agencies, digital management tools or policy customization, for instance. As a driver with a speeding ticket, you might look for the most affordable policy. Once you know what you’re looking for, request quotes from insurance carriers in Connecticut and compare your options.

How long will a speeding ticket stay on my record? Caret Down

According to the

According to the Connecticut DMV , most violations — including speeding tickets — stay on your record for three years. However, more serious violations can stay on your record for up to 10 years.

How can I lower my car insurance after a speeding ticket in Connecticut? Caret Down

Shopping around for the cheapest car insurance provider might be one of the best strategies for lowering your premium. You can also work on improving other

Shopping around for the cheapest car insurance provider might be one of the best strategies for lowering your premium. You can also work on improving other factors that car insurance providers look at when setting your rate . For instance, improving your credit by making payments on time and paying down debt can potentially lower your rate. Don’t forget that you might qualify for discounts that could help reduce your insurance bill, too.

How much does car insurance cost without a speeding ticket? Caret Down

U.S. drivers without a speeding ticket pay an average cost of $2,278 per year for full coverage and $621 per year for minimum coverage. These rates usually go up once a speeding ticket conviction is on your record.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze July 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.