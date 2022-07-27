Best homeowners insurance in Connecticut for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 825 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA offers Connecticut homeowners the cheapest rates on average among the carriers we studied, but it’s only available to active military service members, veterans and qualifying family members. For those eligible, USAA offers basic home insurance coverage types, with the option to add coverage for home sharing or uncontrollable events like earthquakes. Active-duty military members may also secure coverage for uniforms and equipment, and policyholders can get replacement cost coverage on contents in many cases. Although USAA only offers a few potential discounts, its affordable average rates and good customer service reputation might make up for it.
Who USAA may be good for: Active-duty military personnel and veterans who value military-focused coverage options.