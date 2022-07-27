Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Connecticut for 2024

USAA, Amica, State Farm, Travelers and Farmers have the best home insurance in Connecticut, according to Bankrate’s analysis.

Jessica Gibson
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Amelia Buckley
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 05, 2024
What to know about insuring your Connecticut home

Home insurance policies aren’t created equal, so it’s important to research the right policy for your home. Bankrate is here to help you understand the risks facing Connecticut homeowners, find the right coverage and reduce your premium.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Connecticut home insurance companies

Take a look at Bankrate’s choices for the best Connecticut home insurance companies across several categories.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

View Bankrate’s picks for the most affordable home insurance companies in Connecticut.

Loan Home Improvement

Connecticut home insurance cost

Check your home insurance rates against rates in Connecticut’s most and least expensive cities.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Connecticut home

Learn about risk factors for insuring a home in Connecticut and what types of coverage are available.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Connecticut

Across all carriers in the state, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Connecticut is $1,244 a year, or $104 a month, per data from Quadrant Information Services. Your rate may differ based on an array of factors, so experts recommend comparing quotes from several companies prior to choosing a home insurance provider.

Our insurance editorial team analyzed AM Best financial strength ratings, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, average premiums, digital conveniences and more to inform our list of the best homeowners insurance companies. We awarded each a Bankrate Score out of five points to reflect our findings. Top performers include USAA, Amica, State Farm, Travelers and Farmers.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
4.7
A++
881
/1,000
$69
$825
 Get a quote
Amica
4.6
A+
844
/1,000
$101
$1,213
 Read review
State Farm
4.2
A++
829
/1,000
$87
$1,041
 Read review
Travelers
4.1
A++
790
/1,000
$93
$1,111
 Get a quote
Farmers
2.9
A
800
/1,000
$116
$1,394
 Get a quote
*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
**Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Connecticut

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 825 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA offers Connecticut homeowners the cheapest rates on average among the carriers we studied, but it’s only available to active military service members, veterans and qualifying family members. For those eligible, USAA offers basic home insurance coverage types, with the option to add coverage for home sharing or uncontrollable events like earthquakes. Active-duty military members may also secure coverage for uniforms and equipment, and policyholders can get replacement cost coverage on contents in many cases. Although USAA only offers a few potential discounts, its affordable average rates and good customer service reputation might make up for it.

Who USAA may be good for: Active-duty military personnel and veterans who value military-focused coverage options.

Amica

Best for customer satisfaction

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 844/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,213 for $250k dwelling coverage
Amica Review Get a personalized quote

Why Amica made our list: Amica received the highest official J.D. Power score of the Connecticut home insurers Bankrate reviewed, which may not be surprising given the company’s reputation for excellent customer service. Amica offers several optional coverage types and potential discounts that may help you customize your policy. The company’s most unique feature, though, is its dividend policy option, which may pay you back up to 20 percent of your annual premium. Amica typically offers below-average rates compared to the Connecticut average, as well. The company also placed first in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Digital Experience Survey for the service category.

Who Amica may be good for: Homeowners looking for an insurance company with higher-than-average customer satisfaction and claim satisfaction.

State Farm

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,041 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share, so you may not be surprised to find it on our list of best homeowners insurance in Connecticut. With more than 80 agents across the state, State Farm could be a solid choice for homeowners who prefer to do business in person. However, State Farm does have an overall higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), so homeowners who prize top-notch customer service may want to do more research before making their decision.

Who State Farm may be good for: Homeowners who prefer to work with a local agent who may have firsthand knowledge of their area.

Travelers

Best for optional coverage

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,111 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Besides the standard coverages you would likely expect from a home insurance company, Travelers offers several optional coverages, such as contents replacement cost coverage, water backup coverage, identity theft coverage, green home coverage and special personal property coverage. Travelers also has multiple discount opportunities available to those who qualify like multi-policy, home buyer, claims-free, protective devices and green home discounts. Unfortunately, Travelers falls far below average for customer satisfaction per the J.D. Power Home Insurance Study.

Who Travelers may be good for: Connecticut homeowners who want to add optional endorsements to their insurance policy.

Farmers

Best for customizable policies

2.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 800/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,394 for $250k dwelling coverage
Farmers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Farmers made our list: Although Farmers’ average homeowners insurance premium is higher than Connecticut’s average premium, it may still be worth getting a quote, especially if you want to customize your policy to your specific needs. Farmers offers home insurance in three packages: standard, enhanced and premier. Within these packages, you can choose optional endorsements to tailor your policy to suit your circumstances. You may also be able to save if you are a non-smoker by installing a home alarm system or bundling your home and auto coverage.

Who Farmers may be good for: Homeowners who only want to pay for the home insurance coverage types they need.

Additional Connecticut home insurance companies to consider

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want to streamline their home and auto insurance.

Encompass review

Encompass is a regional insurance provider that offers homeowners, auto, personal umbrella insurance and more. It underwrites policies in Connecticut, so homeowners who want to pay a single premium and manage one account for multiple policies should check out Encompass. Be aware that although the company has robust online services, it has received a higher-than-average number of overall complaints, according to the NAIC, although its home insurance product earns a below-average index.

Narragansett Bay Insurance Company

Narragansett Bay Insurance Company

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want great customer service and low premiums.

Narragansett Bay Insurance Company review

Narragansett only operates in a handful of New England states, but it boasts homeowner insurance rates that are typically well below the national average. Policyholders can personalize their coverage and enjoy a variety of discounts. However, Narragansett does not offer auto insurance, so homeowners will have to find a separate insurance provider for their vehicles.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Connecticut

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Connecticut

Homeowners in Connecticut face similar challenges as those throughout the country when it comes to higher insurance premiums. However, it’s still possible to find affordable home insurance in The Constitution State. Comparing multiple home insurance quotes in Connecticut and shopping for discounts are some of the easiest ways to instantly save. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Connecticut

To help you save time researching companies, it helps to know which providers typically offer the cheapest rates in the state. The following providers offer some of the most competitive premiums in Connecticut according to rates from Quadrant Information Services. Keep in mind that homeowners coverage and rates vary between providers, so read through policy quotes carefully to find the best cheap home insurance in Connecticut.

Carrier
Bankrate score
Info
Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
4.7
$69
$825
- $419
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
$87
$1,041
- $203
 Read review
Travelers
4.1
$93
$1,111
- $133
 Get a quote
American Family
3.1
$95
$1,141
- $103
 Get a quote
Amica
4.6
$101
$1,213
- $31
 Read review
How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Connecticut

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team determined these best companies based on up-to-date rates from Quadrant Information Services. The companies represent the cheapest options of the most prominent or popular insurance providers in Connecticut.

How to get cheap home insurance in Connecticut

Home insurance isn’t a legal requirement in Connecticut. But if you own a home, purchasing home insurance to protect your investment is a smart idea. Here are the steps you may want to follow to find the cheapest and best home insurance in Connecticut:

  1. Think about your coverage needs: Consider how much coverage you need for your home and your personal belongings. Also, think about what endorsements you might need, like flood insurance or valuable items coverage.
  2. Research insurance companies: Look into multiple insurance companies to see which ones can offer you the coverage you need within your budget. Also, consider reviewing discounts, third-party ratings and online/mobile policy management tools for each insurer.
  3. Get multiple quotes: Get quotes from several insurance companies. Ideally, you’ll want to get quotes for the same types and amounts of coverage (or as close as you can get) for the most accurate comparison.
  4. Purchase the policy that suits your needs best: An insurance company that offers the coverage you want at the best price will most likely be at the top of your consideration. Many providers make it easy to purchase coverage online after you receive your quote.

Best home insurance discounts in Connecticut

Many Connecticut home insurance companies offer discounts that can help those who qualify save money on their policies. Discount opportunities vary among providers, but here are some of the most common:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Connecticut

Once you’ve found the insurance provider for you, you can find ways to continue saving on your home insurance premium. Here’s how you can potentially save at renewal time:

  • Maintain your roof: Not only is a new roof less likely to become damaged in severe weather, but it also does a better job of protecting your home and personal items. Plus, a new roof often qualifies for a discount.
  • Improve your credit score: Although it takes time to work on your credit, earning a better score can unlock cheaper rates over time at renewal.
  • Limit your claims: While homeowners insurance is meant to protect your finances after covered perils, frequently filing claims could cause your insurance company to raise your premium or decide not to renew your policy.
  • Install wind and flood mitigation updates: Your insurance provider might give you a discount if you’ve improved your home and gotten a home inspection. Popular improvements include retrofitting your roof to be more wind-resistant, installing storm or hurricane shutters, installing roof fasteners and installing impact-resistant windows.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Connecticut

Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Connecticut?

In Connecticut, the average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,244 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is less than the national average of $1,428 per year. Connecticut homeowners may pay a lower premium than many other states due to many properties having a reduced risk of being impacted by major hurricanes (Categories 3 to 5).

However, the average home insurance cost in Connecticut can still be somewhat expensive because of its coastal location. Additionally, the state’s harsh winter climate could expose homes here to burst pipes from freezing temperatures or roof damage from heavy snow.

Connecticut homeowners insurance rates by city

The Connecticut cities with the cheapest home insurance premiums are New Canaan, Shelton, Trumbull, Cos Cob and New Britain. These cities have average premiums that are well below the statewide average of $1,244. Below, you can see the average home insurance rates in the five cheapest cities in Connecticut and how the rates compare to the state average.

  • New Canaan: $1,072 per year — 14 percent lower than the state average
  • Shelton: $1,087 per year — 13 percent lower than the state average
  • Trumbull: $1,088 per year — 13 percent lower than the state average
  • Cos Cob: $1,104 per year — 11 percent lower than the state average
  • New Britain: $1,104 per year — 11 percent lower than the state average

Some cities in Connecticut have more expensive home insurance rates than others. According to average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, Ledyard, North Branford, Orange, Centerbrook and Killingworth have the most expensive average home insurance premiums in Connecticut. See how the rates in these cities compare to the statewide average home insurance premium below.

  • Ledyard: $1,375 — 11 percent higher than the state average
  • North Branford: $1,368 — 10 percent higher than the state average
  • Orange: $1,367 — 10 percent higher than the state average
  • Centerbrook: $1,363 — 10 percent higher than the state average
  • Killingworth: $1,357 — 9 percent higher than the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Connecticut home

Although 3.6 million people live in Connecticut, 61 percent of state residents live on the coast. Coastal homeowners have seen their home insurance premiums rise significantly, largely due to natural disasters. The state experiences flooding, hurricanes, windstorms and snowstorms, all of which can cause costly damage. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Connecticut?

Part of shopping for homeowners insurance is recognizing what coverage you need in your policy. Since most Connecticut homeowners live on the coast, these homeowners may want to find a policy that covers water or flood damage. This might mean getting a separate policy. Here are some of the most common types of damage that standard Connecticut home insurance covers:

  • Wind and hail
  • Fire and lightning
  • Water damage and freezing
  • Theft and all other property damage

Additional home insurance coverage types in Connecticut

If you are buying home insurance in Connecticut, there are a few types of coverage that you may want to consider on top of the standard coverage types. Endorsements are optional coverage types that can fill gaps in your regular policy. Here are some endorsements that might be beneficial to Connecticut homeowners:

  • Flood insurance: Damage caused by flooding is not covered by homeowners insurance, so you might want to purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer. You can use FEMA’s flood map to determine if your home is located in a high-risk flood zone, but be aware that flooding can happen anywhere. In fact, 90 percent of natural disasters in the U.S. involve flooding.
  • Identity theft coverage: This optional coverage helps to pay for the costs associated with restoring your identity if it is stolen. Insurers usually offer professional guidance on how to handle identity theft, as well.
  • Roof replacement cost: The availability of this option will vary by insurer and will depend on the age of your roof. If your roof qualifies, this coverage pays out the actual cost of repairs or replacement if your roof is damaged, rather than the depreciated value.

Your circumstances will determine which optional coverage types suit you best, so talking with an insurance professional may be helpful when choosing endorsements.

Common Connecticut home insurance problems

The Connecticut home insurance market is still competitive, although some insurance providers are charging more for insuring homes along the coast. Since the majority of Connecticut homeowners live along the shoreline, residents need to shop around for the best home insurance rates.

Here are some other challenges facing Connecticut homeowners:

  • Rising insurance rates: The cost of repairs or rebuilds is significantly higher due to inflation and the severity of damage. Many insurers pass additional expenses off to policyholders in the form of higher rates.
  • Unable to get an insurance policy: Some companies are reevaluating whether or not to underwrite new policies in Connecticut. This can make it difficult for new homeowners to find the coverage they need.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

