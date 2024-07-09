At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways Home insurance policies generally cover losses from a fire.

However, homeowners insurance typically does not cover arson.

Certain preventative measures, such as installing smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, can help mitigate damage if a fire starts in your home.

Whether a kitchen fire, wildfire or another fiery incident, flames can lead to significant damage to a home. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, home fires have caused a total of 1,095 fatalities so far in 2024. And in 2022, the most recent year fire loss data were available, fires caused $18.1 billion in damage in the United States. Here’s what homeowners should know about home fire insurance, including what’s covered by a standard policy and what’s not.

Does homeowners insurance cover fire?

Typically, homeowners insurance covers fire when it is caused by anything other than arson. It is also likely to cover smoke damage to your home and belongings.

House fires can start from a number of conditions inside the home, such as a candle too close to curtains or a pot on the stove catching fire. The U.S. Fire Administration reports that cooking is the leading cause of fires, responsible for roughly 50 percent of home fires each year.

Fires can also start from an external force, such as a wildfire or lightning strike. In most cases, these types of fires will be covered by your homeowners insurance up to your policy limits.

Fire damage that a home policy may cover

Homeowners insurance policies will usually cover the most common types of fires, including those caused by faulty electrical wires, cooking, candles, fireplaces, heaters or other household items. Accidental fires or fires started by user error or mistakes will likely be covered, too.

Many policies also cover damage resulting from wildfires. However, if you live in an area where wildfires are common, your home insurance company may charge more for your premiums — or decline insurance coverage altogether. Some states, like California, have FAIR Plans that you can purchase for coverage if you cannot obtain coverage elsewhere. The best way to find out if you’re covered against wildfire damage may be to contact your home insurance company and ask about the specifics of your policy.

Fire damage that a home policy won’t cover

Homeowners insurance does not cover arson if the fire is set by the homeowner or on their behalf in an attempt to get an insurance payout. If that happens, it is likely that the individual would be charged with insurance fraud and also face other civil penalties or fines. Insurers and fire personnel have become very adept at determining when a fire is arson and aggressive in fighting this crime, which costs more than $40 billion each year.

In some cases, knob-and-tube (K&T) wiring is also not covered. This is an older type of electrical wiring primarily used from the 1880s until the 1940s. Although it is not inherently dangerous, the age of the wiring and improper modifications can make it more susceptible to fires. If you live in an older house with K&T wiring, talk to your carrier or a licensed insurance agent to ensure that you will be covered in the event that it causes a fire.

If you’re unclear about what is and is not covered related to fire, It’s a good idea to reach out to your insurance agent or company for clarification. It’s better to know beforehand than to find out your policy does not cover you adequately after a disaster.

Do homeowners need separate home fire insurance?

No, homeowners typically do not need a separate home fire insurance policy. But as mentioned, it may be harder or more expensive to get coverage if you live in a wildfire-prone area or state.

Nearly all standard homeowners insurance policies already include coverage types that typically cover fire damage, so you wouldn’t have to purchase a separate policy. These coverage types include:

Dwelling coverage: This coverage would likely pay to rebuild your home if a fire were to destroy parts or all of the structure.

This coverage would likely pay to rebuild your home if a fire were to destroy parts or all of the structure. Other structures coverage: Structures like a detached garage on your property are usually covered by this type of coverage.

Structures like a detached garage on your property are usually covered by this type of coverage. Personal property coverage: This coverage typically pays to repair or replace damaged items, such as electronics and furniture.

This coverage typically pays to repair or replace damaged items, such as electronics and furniture. Loss of use coverage: If the fire renders you unable to live in your home, this coverage may be used to help you temporarily relocate. It could help pay for the cost of staying in a hotel, eating food out, laundering clothes away from home and other necessary living expenses.

If the fire renders you unable to live in your home, this coverage may be used to help you temporarily relocate. It could help pay for the cost of staying in a hotel, eating food out, laundering clothes away from home and other necessary living expenses. Liability coverage: This coverage could reimburse others if a fire were to injure a guest or damage their property while at your home or if a fire were to spread and damage part of your neighbor’s property.

Lightbulb Bankrate’s take It’s important to remember certain insurance coverage types come with their own limits. Reviewing your policy with a licensed insurance agent on a regular basis can help reduce the risk of you being underinsured if a claim does happen.

What does home insurance pay out for a fire?

From 2017 to 2021, the average payout for a fire or lightning claim was $83,519, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). Lightning claims alone were less costly, with Triple-I reporting that they cost an average of $17,513 in 2023. Keep in mind that how much you will be able to recoup from your insurance company following an approved claim may be impacted by your policy limits, too.

For example, consider a situation where a home is worth $400,000 and is declared a complete loss following a fire, but the homeowner only has $250,000 in dwelling coverage. The homeowner would likely be responsible for the remainder out of pocket, in addition to their deductible, which applies in the event of most claim payouts.

Because of this, it’s important to work with your agent to determine the appropriate level of coverage for your home. Multiple factors play a role in determining that level, from local construction costs per foot to the location of your home. You may want to consider an endorsement option such as extended or guaranteed replacement coverage that will provide more robust options for you in the event of a disaster.

Frequently asked questions