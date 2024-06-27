At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Key takeaways Homeowners insurance typically covers wildfire damage, but carriers may limit coverage in areas with high wildfire risk.

Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) plans are state-sponsored insurance options that may help homeowners secure coverage if they live in high-risk areas.

Creating defensible space, ensuring water access on your property and considering fire risk when landscaping or renovating are all ways to potentially reduce your home's wildfire risk.

California, Colorado and Texas have the highest number of properties at extreme risk for wildfire damage.

According to a recent report from the United Nations Environment Programme, the number of extreme wildfires worldwide is expected to increase 30 percent by the end of 2050. With more fires burning each year, you may be wondering how your home insurance policy covers wildfire damage. In general, home insurance does typically cover wildfire damage, but if you live in a high-risk fire zone, there could be some caveats.

Does home insurance cover wildfires?

Homeowners insurance policies usually cover damage caused by fires, including wildfires. Regardless of the type of homeowners policy you have, damage caused by fire is almost always covered. That said, some carriers may limit or stop writing coverage in states and regions that are prone to wildfire damage. For example, seven of California’s twelve largest home insurance companies have either paused or greatly limited writing new home insurance policies in the state, in part because of the higher wildfire risk.

Wildfire-related claims can be extraordinarily expensive for insurers to pay out. The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) estimates that the economic losses from wildfires, droughts and heatwaves totaled around $20 billion in 2023, while insurance losses from these conditions hovered around $10 billion. If too many carriers are unwilling to take on the risk, homeowners in high-risk fire zones may struggle to find a policy from a private insurance company.

When does homeowners insurance not cover wildfire damage?

Homeowners in areas of the U.S. with a higher risk of wildfire damage may find it more difficult to get coverage for wildfire damage or homeowners coverage in general. Homeowners insurance companies may exclude wildfire damage on a standard insurance policy or be unwilling to write coverage at all in these high-fire-risk areas.

If that is the case where you live, you may need to pursue a state-run insurance option. Fair Access to Insurance Requirements plans, or FAIR plans, are offered by 33 states and Washington, D.C. and may help homeowners in high-risk areas get coverage if they have been denied coverage by private carriers. Although California and Oregon offer state and taxpayer-sponsored FAIR plans, some other states with high wildfire risk, like Nevada and Arizona, do not.

State Farm, the first of the bunch to make waves for pausing new policies in California, made headlines again recently for walking back a previous announcement that it would Of the 2.6 million U.S. homes at extreme risk from wildfires, more than 1.2 million are located in California. As wildfires become more frequent and severe in the state, some carriers are unwilling to take on the risk of insuring California homes. Since late 2022, more than half of the 12 largest home insurance companies in California have either completely paused or placed serious restrictions on writing new policies in the state. These companies include State Farm, Allstate, Farmers, USAA, Travelers, Nationwide and Chubb. Most companies cited heightened wildfire risk as a major reason for scaling back.State Farm, the first of the bunch to make waves for pausing new policies in California, made headlines again recently for walking back a previous announcement that it would nonrenew around 30,000 home policies . Now, the company states that it will honor those insurance contracts, but fire will no longer be a covered peril . In order to get wildfire protection, State Farm policyholders in California would need to turn to the FAIR Plan — which is already strained and extremely expensive. Specifically, State Farm policyholders with renewal dates after July 3, 2024, will need to purchase a FAIR Plan coverage.

How to prevent home damage from wildfires

Finding homeowners insurance may be the best course of action to financially protect your home from wildfire damage, but reducing your home’s fire exposure may prevent damage in the first place. The following steps may help you avoid wildfire damage to your home and may even earn you a mitigation discount with some carriers. The following steps may help reduce your home’s wildfire risk:

Create defensible space: Clearing away flammable materials from the perimeter of your home may prevent wildfire flames from reaching your home’s structure. This may include removing vegetation and debris from around your home and regularly clearing out dead vegetation from your property to eliminate wildfire fuel.

Clearing away flammable materials from the perimeter of your home may prevent wildfire flames from reaching your home’s structure. This may include removing vegetation and debris from around your home and regularly clearing out dead vegetation from your property to eliminate wildfire fuel. Ensure water access on your property: Placing visible hoses at regular intervals around your property may help firefighters quickly access water to defend your property and extinguish embers in the event of a wildfire.

Placing visible hoses at regular intervals around your property may help firefighters quickly access water to defend your property and extinguish embers in the event of a wildfire. Clearly mark your address: It may seem trivial, but ensuring that firefighters can clearly see your marked address from your road may help them more quickly identify structures to defend in the event of a wildfire.

It may seem trivial, but ensuring that firefighters can clearly see your marked address from your road may help them more quickly identify structures to defend in the event of a wildfire. Consider fire risk when landscaping or renovating: Certain construction and landscaping materials are far more fire-resistant than others. If you live in a high-risk wildfire area, opting for concrete and stone over wood may help reduce your burn risk. Fire-resistant roofs may also prevent embers from igniting your home. Planting native and drought-resistant plants, as well as employing landscaped firebreaks, may also help reduce your yard’s exposure to fire damage.

Frequently asked questions