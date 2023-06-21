Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
FAIR Plan home insurance
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Home insurance goes a long way toward protecting your finances against potential risks to your property, like damage, theft and liability claims. But for millions of homeowners, coverage isn’t easy to come by. Getting approved for traditional home insurance can be challenging if you have a history of claims or live in an area that is at a high risk for damage, for example. Fortunately, the FAIR Plan is a state-run program that offers home insurance policies to homeowners who were previously denied coverage by private insurance companies.
FAIR Plan insurance explained
A FAIR Plan, which stands for Fair Access to Insurance Requirements, is a program that allows high-risk homeowners to purchase home insurance. People who get insurance through a FAIR Plan are typically not eligible for coverage through the standard home insurance market because their home is located in a high-risk area or they have other red flags that concern insurers.
FAIR Plans are state-run programs that are subsidized by taxpayers and private insurance companies. A FAIR Plan is slightly different from a typical home insurance company because it is a shared market plan. Rather than getting coverage from a single insurance company, several insurance companies cover your property in a FAIR Plan, limiting the amount of risk that one company assumes. If you have to file a claim, every participating company pays for a portion of your loss.
When it comes to the actual coverage, homeowners insurance through a FAIR Plan is pretty limited. Many plans may only include dwelling and personal property coverage on a named perils basis. You most likely cannot get liability, medical payments or loss of use coverage through a FAIR Plan.
It is important to note that FAIR Plan home insurance is only used as a last resort option. You cannot apply for home insurance through your state’s FAIR Plan as your first option because you will have to prove that you have been denied home insurance from several private companies.
High-risk homes and FAIR Plans
FAIR Plans specifically cover high-risk homes and high-risk homeowners. However, the criteria for what is considered a high-risk home is very specific. Here are some of the characteristics of a high-risk home that may qualify you for FAIR Plan insurance:
- You live in an area with a high risk of severe weather, like tornadoes, hurricanes or earthquakes.
- You live in a neighborhood with a high rate of crime, vandalism or theft. This is typically more common in urban areas.
- Your home is very old and has outdated systems that make it risky to insure, like old plumbing or electrical wiring.
FAIR Plans also serve homeowners with a lengthy claims history. If you’ve filed more than a few insurance claims, especially major ones, it may be a red flag for insurance companies. When you apply for a new policy, the insurance company can review your Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange (CLUE) report, which includes a record of the insurance claims you’ve filed. A spotty claims record can make it difficult to get preferred coverage, so you might have to resort to a FAIR Plan if you fall into this category.
Although you may be able to find private insurance companies willing to insure high-risk homes, it’s becoming more difficult in some states. For example, a number of home insurance companies in Florida are shutting down and canceling policies due to the uptick in natural disasters, expensive claim payouts and fraudulent claims. Therefore, more Florida homeowners may need to consider a FAIR Plan due to the difficulty in finding standard coverage.
How to get FAIR Plan homeowners insurance
The process of getting FAIR insurance is different in every state, but is usually straightforward.
Keep in mind that some states require FAIR homeowners insurance customers to apply for private home insurance once per year. If approved, you will no longer be eligible for the FAIR Plan home insurance.