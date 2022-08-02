Best car insurance in Missouri for 2024

Best for budget-conscious drivers4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,549 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the lowest average rates out of all the Missouri auto insurance companies we evaluated. It also has a long list of discounts that might help you save even more on your premium. Eligible active-duty and retired military members could get a discount. Missouri drivers who are over 50 may save up to 10 percent by completing a defensive driving class. Good students may save if they have a B average or higher. However, some of the easiest savings opportunities might lie with Geico’s extensive vehicle-related discounts. For instance, you may get a discount for insuring a vehicle that’s three years old or newer. These discounts and more helped Geico tie for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: Missourians looking for a cheap yet fairly basic car insurance policy might want to request a quote from Geico.
