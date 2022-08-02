Best car insurance in Missouri for 2024

Bankrate identified Geico, USAA, State Farm, American Family and Shelter as some of the best car insurance companies in Missouri.

Written by
Carol Pope
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Missouri

To find the best car insurance companies in Missouri, our insurance editorial team began by reviewing affordability. According to our evaluation of premium data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $1,943 per year for full coverage and $490 per year for minimum coverage.

However, we acknowledge that drivers looking for the best coverage aren’t necessarily looking for the cheapest. In addition to rates, we also reviewed third-party customer satisfaction scores in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, along with AM Best financial strength ratings, coverage options and more. Ultimately, we found that Geico, USAA, State Farm, American Family and Shelter may offer the best auto insurance in Missouri.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,549
$416
USAA
4.2
$1,134
$269
State Farm
4.2
$1,630
$423
American Family
3.8
$1,858
$679
Shelter
3.7
$2,122
$654
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

Best for budget-conscious drivers

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 857/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,549 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the lowest average rates out of all the Missouri auto insurance companies we evaluated. It also has a long list of discounts that might help you save even more on your premium. Eligible active-duty and retired military members could get a discount. Missouri drivers who are over 50 may save up to 10 percent by completing a defensive driving class. Good students may save if they have a B average or higher. However, some of the easiest savings opportunities might lie with Geico’s extensive vehicle-related discounts. For instance, you may get a discount for insuring a vehicle that’s three years old or newer. These discounts and more helped Geico tie for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.

Who Geico may be good for: Missourians looking for a cheap yet fairly basic car insurance policy might want to request a quote from Geico.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for military-focused benefits and perks

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 879/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,134 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: To qualify for USAA membership, you must be an active-duty military member, a veteran or an eligible family member. However, those who meet eligibility requirements may enjoy benefits catered to the unique needs of the military community. For example, policyholders who garage their vehicles on base may get a discount, and if you’re deployed and put your vehicle in storage, that might earn you a discount, too. In addition to car insurance discounts, USAA members may get exclusive savings opportunities on other products and services, including car rentals, moving truck rentals, car repair, home security systems and meal subscriptions.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA might be an excellent choice if you’re looking for inexpensive premiums without sacrificing customer service (as long as you qualify for membership).

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 843/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,630 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm might be known for its local agencies, but the company also has a strong digital presence through its mobile app and online policy portal. State Farm ranked above average for shopping and service in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. The company’s mobile app has close to a perfect score on both the App Store and Google Play, perhaps due to its user-friendliness and functionality. For those who prefer a more personalized experience, State Farm has hundreds of local agents throughout Missouri, as well.

Who State Farm may be good for: Thanks to its generally low rates and high customer satisfaction scores, State Farm could appeal to a wide range of drivers. However, Missourians who like to take a hands-on approach with their insurance through a mobile app or online policy portal might be especially happy with the company’s digital tools.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for young driver discounts

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 848/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,858 for full coverage
Why American Family made our list: American Family might not offer the cheapest car insurance in Missouri, but the company offers more teen driver discounts than other competitors we analyzed. Full-time students with a B average or higher may earn a good student discount up until the age of 25. American Family also offers a potential discount of up to 10 percent if your teen drives less than 3,000 miles per year or uses an app to track their driving habits. Perhaps most unique is the young volunteer discount, which may help you save if your young driver works for a nonprofit or volunteers at least 40 hours a year.

Who American Family may be good for: If you have a newly-licensed, young driver in your household and are looking to lower your car insurance costs, American Family might be a good option for you.

Read full American Family Insurance review

Best for excellent customer service

3.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 866/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 2,122 for full coverage
Why Shelter made our list: Of all the carriers that J.D. Powers officially ranked in the Central region, Shelter earned the highest score for customer satisfaction. Additionally, the regional Missouri-based carrier's private passenger line of insurance received fewer complaints than baseline in 2022, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The carrier also offers complimentary roadside assistance and new car replacement (for eligible vehicles) on every policy. On top of these endorsements, policyholders may be able to personalize their policies by adding loss of use, accidental death coverage, gap insurance and rental reimbursement coverage.

Who Shelter may be good for: Drivers willing to spend more for car insurance from a company known to offer excellent customer service might identify Shelter as their company of choice.

Read full Shelter Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Missouri

When looking for car insurance quotes in Missouri, there are many insurers available, making it difficult to know which is best. To help simplify your shopping process, Bankrate developed its Bankrate Score to rank insurance carriers. Our insurance editorial team reviewed carriers based on available policies and discounts, financial strength, customer satisfaction, mobile app accessibility and more.

The better a company did in each of these categories, the higher its overall Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5.0 points. Utilizing our Bankrate Score may help you more easily compare carriers, as well as gauge which might give you the best experience.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Missouri drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Missouri

Driving without car insurance is not only illegal but also financially risky. Car insurance doesn't just help protect you from tickets but from potentially steep financial costs associated with being in an auto accident. Your situation and needs will play a significant role in determining which insurer offers the best Missouri car insurance for you. The tips and strategies below may help you to identify the best car insurance carrier for your needs.

New

What's new in Missouri?
  • According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Missouri ranks seventh highest in the nation for car theft as of 2022. Insurers typically factor in stats like these when pricing policies.
  • In other news, Missouri passed a law in 2023 to make it more difficult for drivers to continue driving uninsured. The new bill allows for electronic verification of auto insurance in hopes of identifying non-compliant drivers.

How much is car insurance in Missouri?

The average annual cost of car insurance in Missouri is $490 for minimum coverage and $1,943 for a full coverage policy. The national average for full coverage is $2,014 per year, so Missouri drivers may pay slightly less than the average U.S. driver. Compared to neighboring states, Missouri’s average car insurance rate is more expensive. The average annual costs of full coverage car insurance in Illinois and Indiana are $1,806 and $1,295, respectively.

As mentioned, higher insurance costs in Missouri could partly be attributed to high rates of vehicle theft. Elevated rates of uninsured drivers could be to blame, as well. In 2022, it was estimated that roughly 16 percent of Missouri drivers were driving uninsured.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Missouri

Figuring out how much you can expect to pay for auto insurance can be tricky. To help with that, we've provided the convenient calculator below. Fill in the required info for an estimate of your potential car insurance costs in Missouri.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Savings

Written by
Carol Pope
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
