Average cost of car insurance in Missouri in 2024
Missouri car insurance costs an average of $1,943 per year for full coverage and $490 per year for minimum coverage.
How much is car insurance in Missouri?
Missouri car insurance rates average $1,943 per year for full coverage and $490 per year for minimum coverage. This is well below the national average costs of car insurance, which are $2,014 and $622, respectively. Your own rate will vary based on a number of factors, including the city you live in and the type of vehicle you drive, as well as your age, gender, driving record, credit rating and more.
We sourced average premium data for drivers in a variety of circumstances from Quadrant Information Services. These can give you a benchmark to consider when you are shopping for your own policy. By comparing quotes from a range of carriers and taking advantage of discount opportunities, you may be able to secure a rate that is below average.
Key takeaways
- On average, Missouri drivers pay 4 percent less than the national average cost of full coverage car insurance and 21 percent less than the national average for minimum coverage.
- The average monthly cost of car insurance in Missouri is $162 for full coverage and $41 for state-mandated minimum coverage.
- 18-year-old males on their own policy have the highest average car insurance premium of any segment we analyzed at $6,177 per year for full coverage.
- A DUI conviction in Missouri raises average full coverage car insurance premiums by 53 percent.
- Drivers with poor credit pay over $1,500 more per year for full coverage in Missouri than drivers with excellent credit.
Missouri car insurance rates by city
The average car insurance cost in Missouri varies between cities due to differing claim statistics and costs of living. In more urban areas, like Kansas City and St. Louis, for example, it’s likely that there are more vehicles on the road, which increases the risk of an accident and thus insurance rates. Areas with fewer vehicles or a lower cost of living (which translates to cheaper claims) will generally see lower average rates.
|Missouri city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from MO avg. annual full coverage premium
|Blue Springs
|$156
|$1,866
|-4%
|Chesterfield
|$163
|$1,957
|1%
|Independence
|$169
|$2,022
|4%
|Kansas City
|$169
|$2,030
|4%
|Lee's Summit
|$158
|$1,890
|-3%
|O'Fallon
|$153
|$1,835
|-6%
|Springfield
|$155
|$1,864
|-4%
|St. Charles
|$155
|$1,860
|-4%
|St. Joseph
|$154
|$1,846
|-5%
|St. Louis
|$170
|$2,041
|5%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Missouri
It’s fairly common knowledge that a driver’s age affects car insurance rates, and this is true in Missouri. Most insurance companies see younger, more inexperienced drivers as more likely to file claims and thus riskier to insure than older drivers. This translates to higher rates. Your premium will likely decrease as you get older and gain more experience on the road, though.
The tables below showcase the average cost of car insurance in Missouri for drivers of varying ages who have clean driving records and are on their own policies (with the exception of the 16-year-olds, who must be added to their parents’ policy).
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Missouri
|Average minimum coverage premium in MO
|Age 16*
|$4,529
|$1,267
|Age 18
|$6,177
|$1,616
|Age 20
|$4,782
|$1,134
|Age 25
|$2,530
|$597
|Age 30
|$2,145
|$521
|Age 40
|$1,974
|$490
|Age 50
|$1,796
|$460
|Age 60
|$1,721
|$452
|Age 70
|$1,860
|$529
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Missouri
|Average minimum coverage premium in Missouri
|Age 16*
|$3,843
|$1,101
|Age 18
|$4,998
|$1,370
|Age 20
|$3,856
|$982
|Age 25
|$2,257
|$565
|Age 30
|$2,047
|$515
|Age 40
|$1,912
|$490
|Age 50
|$1,769
|$463
|Age 60
|$1,689
|$449
|Age 70
|$1,783
|$502
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Young drivers have less experience behind the wheel and are statistically shown to be more likely to engage in risky behavior, such as texting while driving. This makes them more likely to be involved in accidents than older drivers. Statistics also show that young male drivers are more often involved in accidents than female drivers of the same age — thus, their rates are usually higher. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), about two out of every three teens killed in crashes in 2021 were males.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Missouri
Car insurance is a legal contract, which means that you have to be 18 or older to buy your own policy. Generally, though, it’s cheaper for young drivers to stay on their parents’ or guardians’ policy until they move out and establish their own household. Eighteen-year-olds pay just over $2,000 more per year for full coverage on their own policy versus their parents’ policy, for example.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in MO
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in MO
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,186
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,832
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,572
|$5,587
|56%
|Age 19
|$3,221
|$4,714
|46%
|Age 20
|$3,020
|$4,319
|43%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Missouri?
Having driving incidents like a speeding ticket conviction, at-fault accident or DUI conviction on your record generally leads to higher insurance premiums. This may also be the case if you are caught driving without insurance, which can lead to multiple penalties including higher insurance costs. Conversely, safe drivers usually benefit from some of the lowest insurance rates in the state. It all comes down to risk. Car insurance companies tend to charge more for drivers who are at a higher risk of causing accidents and serious injuries.
The table below shows average premiums in Missouri after various driving incidents and highlights how much they increased compared to the state average for drivers with clean records.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in MO
|Percentage increase from MO avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,943
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,290
|18%
|At-fault accident
|$2,634
|36%
|DUI conviction
|$2,968
|53%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Missouri by credit score
Missouri, like most states, allows the use of your credit tier as a car insurance rating factor. Drivers with low credit scores are viewed as more likely to file claims and pay higher average rates as a result. In Missouri, drivers with poor credit pay 62 percent more than the state average for full coverage, while drivers with excellent credit pay 16 percent less than average.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in MO
|Percentage change from MO average annual premium*
|Poor
|$3,145
|62%
|Average
|$2,085
|7%
|Good
|$1,943
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,637
|-16%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Missouri car insurance rates by vehicle type
Your vehicle type has a significant impact on your car insurance cost. Vehicle makes and models that cost more to repair or replace or have a higher statistical likelihood of accidents are likely to cost more. In Missouri, a BMW 330i costs $2,657 per year on average to insure, while a Ford F-150 costs $1,673 per year. If you’re in the market for a different car, getting quotes may help you better understand your insurance costs before committing.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in MO
|Toyota Camry
|$1,943
|Ford F-150
|$1,673
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,702
|BMW 330i
|$2,657
|Toyota Prius
|$1,947
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Missouri
The price you pay for your policy is likely to vary from the average and will be based on multiple factors specific to your situation. Bankrate's handy calculator tool below can help give you a benchmark that you can keep in mind when shopping. It may not be exact, but it will generally fall within the range of what you are likely to pay.
How to save on car insurance in Missouri
Some rating factors, like your age, are out of your control. But there are ways to lower your Missouri car insurance rates if you need to find a cheaper policy:
- Enroll in accident forgiveness: Some carriers will dismiss one accident or claim from your record every few years if you have accident forgiveness on your policy. Doing so could help you maintain more steady rates after an accident.
- Take a defensive driving course: Passing an approved driving safety course may earn you a discount on your car insurance. Just make sure you talk with your insurer before committing to a course to make sure it’s approved. A defensive driving course can be especially beneficial if you are considered a high-risk driver or if you are a driver who is required to carry SR-22 insurance.
- Enroll in telematics programs: More carriers are offering telematics programs that can potentially discount your car insurance premiums based on your driving habits. You typically need to download a mobile app that tracks metrics like hard brakes and the times of day you’re on the road to determine how safely you drive.
- Bundle your coverage: If you need home, condo or renters insurance as well, purchasing multiple insurance products from the same provider could earn you a discount.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.