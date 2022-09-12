Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for 2024

According to Bankrate’s analysis, the cheapest car insurance companies in Missouri are USAA, Columbia and Electric Insurance.

Jessica Gibson
Mariah Posey
Updated Jan 03, 2024
The cheapest car insurance companies in Missouri

The cheapest car insurance company in MO is different for every driver. However, Missouri drivers pay an average of $490 per year for a minimum car insurance policy. Drivers with full coverage pay an average of $1,943 per year. Factors like your driving record, age, credit history and policy type are just a few of the factors that can affect your premium. In the tables below, you can see the cheapest companies in the state.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for minimum coverage

Because it offers the least amount of coverage to legally drive, a minimum coverage car insurance policy is typically the cheapest coverage available in Missouri. The average minimum coverage policy costs $490 per year. However, carrying liability only leaves you with a greater out-of-pocket risk in the event of an accident. Keep in mind that the insurance company you choose can have a big impact on your rate. Drivers looking for cheap car insurance Missouri might do well with USAA, although we found the best rates with the following providers:

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
USAA
$22
$269
- $221
Columbia
$25
$301
- $189
Electric Insurance
$28
$332
- $158
Virginia Farm Bureau
$30
$357
- $133
Allstate
$32
$381
- $109
Minimum coverage requirements for Missouri drivers

The state minimum coverage for Missouri is 25/50/25. This means that if you get into accident and are found at fault, your insurance company must pay up to:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injuries
  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injuries
  • $25,000 per accident for property damage
  • $25,000 per person for uninsured motorist coverage bodily injury
  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist coverage bodily injury

While this may seem like a large amount of money, these limits can easily be surpassed in an at-fault accident. Purchasing higher liability coverage limits or getting a full coverage policy can provide significantly more financial protection if you cause an accident, including coverage for damage to your vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for full coverage

Drivers who are looking for more coverage from their insurance policy might look into comprehensive and collision coverage, which are often collectively referred to as full coverage. Full coverage goes beyond Missouri’s minimum car insurance requirements, so it does cost more. However, full coverage provides broader financial protection if you’re involved in an accident, your car is stolen, your vehicle is damaged by extreme weather and more covered scenarios. According to Bankrate’s analysis, USAA is usually the best cheap car insurance company in Missouri for full coverage. For drivers who do not meet USAA’s eligibility requirements, Encompass is the next-cheapest insurer of the providers we assessed.

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
USAA
$95
$1,134
- $809
Encompass
$119
$1,431
- $512
Electric Insurance
$123
$1,474
- $469
Geico
$129
$1,549
- $394
Virginia Farm Bureau
$129
$1,549
- $394
Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for drivers with prior incidents

Insurance providers check your driving history when setting your insurance rates. Drivers who have prior incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or high-risk factors like DUIs typically pay higher insurance premiums than drivers with clean records. Bankrate’s team found a couple of insurance providers that generally offer cheaper insurance policies to drivers with prior incidents. Specifically, USAA and Electric Insurance Company offer lower insurance premiums.

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Missouri with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you have any speeding ticket convictions on your record, you can expect to pay a higher car insurance premium. The rate increase after a speeding ticket will depend on your insurance company. Although USAA is the cheapest car insurance provider, we found these companies in Missouri with affordable rates for drivers with a speeding ticket conviction.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
USAA $334 $1,366
Columbia $342 $1,834
Electric Insurance Company $361 $1,574
Virginia Farm Bureau $376 $1,611
Geico $472 $1,725

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Missouri with an at-fault accident: Electric Insurance Company

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will cause your car insurance premium to go up in most cases, unless you have first-accident forgiveness. The actual rate hike will depend on your insurer. For example, Electric Insurance has lower average rates for drivers with an at-fault accident than USAA or Allstate. Below, you can see the five cheapest car insurance companies on average in Missouri for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
Electric Insurance Company $357 $1,565
Columbia $389 $2,199
Virginia Farm Bureau $396 $1,674
USAA $398 $1,573
Allstate $510 $3,325

Cheapest rates in Missouri for high-risk drivers: Electric Insurance Company

High-risk drivers often pay the highest rates for auto insurance. High-risk drivers may have serious convictions on their record, like a DUI/DWI, or have been caught driving without car insurance. While Electric Insurance Company is the cheapest for high-risk drivers who have a DUI conviction on their record in Missouri, on average, here are a few other companies with affordable rates.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Electric Insurance Company $361 $1,574
Virginia Farm Bureau $476 $1,921
USAA $517 $2,046
Progressive $571 $2,257
Columbia Insurance Group $711 $3,290
Bankrate’s take: Not all insurance providers in Missouri offer coverage for drivers with DUIs, so drivers who get a DUI may find themselves dropped from their current providers. You may have to shop around to find new coverage or seek a policy with a nonstandard provider, but there are options.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Missouri

Age is a large factor in determining your car insurance rates in Missouri. Young drivers typically pay more for car insurance policies than older drivers because they’re riskier to insure and have less of a driving history for providers to look at. However, that’s not to say that young drivers can’t find cheap car insurance options in the state.

Cheapest Missouri car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico

Adding a teen driver to your car insurance policy can be expensive. Young drivers are statistically more likely to get into accidents because they lack driving experience. Teens with incidents on their records will see even higher car insurance rates. However, the cost of adding a teen driver to your policy will depend on your insurance company and whether or not they offer teen discounts like good student discounts. If you want low-cost car insurance in Missouri, consider getting quotes from these companies.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Geico $448 $1,626
USAA $639 $2,565
Columbia $661 $3,957
Allstate $719 $4,139
Virginia Farm Bureau $834 $3,271
Bankrate’s take: To compare rates, Bankrate’s team looked at policies for a 16-year old added to their 40-year-old married parents’ policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy. Teens often have higher rates because, statistically, they’re one of the most at-risk age groups on the road. Insurers pass the risk off to teen drivers through higher premiums.

Cheapest Missouri car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA

Teens are the demographic of drivers who are most likely to speed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Insurance providers consider the increased risk and charge teens more for car insurance. We found that USAA offered some of the cheapest rates in Missouri for teens with a ticket, with Columbia Insurance Group offering the next-cheapest. Note that the following rates reflect an 18-year-old on their own policy.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
USAA $766 $3,176
Columbia Insurance Group $905 $5,046
Electric Insurance Company $1,023 $4,204
Virginia Farm Bureau $1,026 $4,144
Allstate $1,209 $8,276

Cheapest Missouri car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA

Most Missouri insurance providers classify a teen with an at-fault accident as a high-risk driver. This designation means that you’ll typically pay more for car insurance. We found that USAA offered the best rates to teens with an at-fault accident. If you don’t qualify for USAA, consider Columbia Insurance Group or the other carriers on our list.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
USAA $783 $3,166
Columbia Insurance Group $1,016 $5,978
Electric Insurance Company $1,040 $4,248
Virginia Farm Bureau $1,218 $4,787
Allstate $1,294 $8,895
Bankrate’s take: Some insurance providers offer accident forgiveness for your first at-fault accident. An insurance provider might forgive an accident after you’ve been insured with the company for a set number of years, or you might be able to purchase accident forgiveness as a policy add-on if you've been accident-free for a certain number of years.

Cheapest Missouri car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Virginia Farm Bureau

Young drivers with a DUI in Missouri might have an especially difficult time finding an insurance provider due to the nature of risk. Our analysis shows that Virginia Farm Bureau offers the most competitive rates.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Virginia Farm Bureau $750 $3,036
USAA $810 $3,445
Electric Insurance Company $825 $3,441
Progressive $952 $3,780
Allstate $958 $5,800

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Missouri

Car insurance rates vary by location. In Missouri, some cities have more expensive rates than others due to factors like cost of living, traffic density and crime rates. The following Missouri cities have the cheapest average car insurance rates for minimum coverage and full coverage, respectively.

City City avg. annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
Independence $543 Columbia Insurance Group $294
Kansas City $530 Columbia Insurance Group $321
Lee’s Summit $498 Columbia Insurance Group $294
Saint Louis $567 Columbia Insurance Group $380
Springfield $523 Allstate $369
City City avg. annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
Bethany $370 State Farm $244
Eagleville $371 State Farm $244
Gilman City $368 State Farm $244
Harris $372 Columbia Insurance Group $245
Ridgeway $368 State Farm $239

Car insurance discounts in Missouri

Taking advantage of car insurance discounts is one of the most effective ways to get cheap auto insurance in Missouri. Here are several auto insurance discounts that many insurance companies offer.

  • Young driver discounts: Many insurance providers offer special savings for good students and students who attend school far from home and don’t have access to a vehicle.
  • Safe driver discounts: You can typically get a discount if you have no recent insurance claims or violations on your record. Some insurance providers also offer a telematics-based safe driver rewards program.
  • Payment discounts: It’s common to get a discount for paying your annual insurance premium upfront and in full. You might also be able to save on car insurance in Missouri by paying your premium through automatic payments.

Frequently asked questions

