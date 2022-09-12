Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for 2024
According to Bankrate’s analysis, the cheapest car insurance companies in Missouri are USAA, Columbia and Electric Insurance.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in Missouri
The cheapest car insurance company in MO is different for every driver. However, Missouri drivers pay an average of $490 per year for a minimum car insurance policy. Drivers with full coverage pay an average of $1,943 per year. Factors like your driving record, age, credit history and policy type are just a few of the factors that can affect your premium. In the tables below, you can see the cheapest companies in the state.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: USAA
- Cheapest company for full coverage: USAA
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: USAA and Electric Insurance Company
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Geico, USAA and Virginia Farm Bureau
Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for minimum coverage
Because it offers the least amount of coverage to legally drive, a minimum coverage car insurance policy is typically the cheapest coverage available in Missouri. The average minimum coverage policy costs $490 per year. However, carrying liability only leaves you with a greater out-of-pocket risk in the event of an accident. Keep in mind that the insurance company you choose can have a big impact on your rate. Drivers looking for cheap car insurance Missouri might do well with USAA, although we found the best rates with the following providers:
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$22
|
$269
|
- $221
|
Columbia
|
$25
|
$301
|
- $189
|
$28
|
$332
|
- $158
|
Virginia Farm Bureau
|
$30
|
$357
|
- $133
|
$32
|
$381
|
- $109
Minimum coverage requirements for Missouri drivers
The state minimum coverage for Missouri is 25/50/25. This means that if you get into accident and are found at fault, your insurance company must pay up to:
- $25,000 per person for bodily injuries
- $50,000 per accident for bodily injuries
- $25,000 per accident for property damage
- $25,000 per person for uninsured motorist coverage bodily injury
- $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist coverage bodily injury
While this may seem like a large amount of money, these limits can easily be surpassed in an at-fault accident. Purchasing higher liability coverage limits or getting a full coverage policy can provide significantly more financial protection if you cause an accident, including coverage for damage to your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for full coverage
Drivers who are looking for more coverage from their insurance policy might look into comprehensive and collision coverage, which are often collectively referred to as full coverage. Full coverage goes beyond Missouri’s minimum car insurance requirements, so it does cost more. However, full coverage provides broader financial protection if you’re involved in an accident, your car is stolen, your vehicle is damaged by extreme weather and more covered scenarios. According to Bankrate’s analysis, USAA is usually the best cheap car insurance company in Missouri for full coverage. For drivers who do not meet USAA’s eligibility requirements, Encompass is the next-cheapest insurer of the providers we assessed.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$95
|
$1,134
|
- $809
|
$119
|
$1,431
|
- $512
|
$123
|
$1,474
|
- $469
|
$129
|
$1,549
|
- $394
|
Virginia Farm Bureau
|
$129
|
$1,549
|
- $394
Cheapest car insurance in Missouri for drivers with prior incidents
Insurance providers check your driving history when setting your insurance rates. Drivers who have prior incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or high-risk factors like DUIs typically pay higher insurance premiums than drivers with clean records. Bankrate’s team found a couple of insurance providers that generally offer cheaper insurance policies to drivers with prior incidents. Specifically, USAA and Electric Insurance Company offer lower insurance premiums.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Electric Insurance Company
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Electric Insurance Company
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Missouri with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you have any speeding ticket convictions on your record, you can expect to pay a higher car insurance premium. The rate increase after a speeding ticket will depend on your insurance company. Although USAA is the cheapest car insurance provider, we found these companies in Missouri with affordable rates for drivers with a speeding ticket conviction.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$334
|$1,366
|Columbia
|$342
|$1,834
|Electric Insurance Company
|$361
|$1,574
|Virginia Farm Bureau
|$376
|$1,611
|Geico
|$472
|$1,725
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Missouri with an at-fault accident: Electric Insurance Company
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will cause your car insurance premium to go up in most cases, unless you have first-accident forgiveness. The actual rate hike will depend on your insurer. For example, Electric Insurance has lower average rates for drivers with an at-fault accident than USAA or Allstate. Below, you can see the five cheapest car insurance companies on average in Missouri for drivers with an at-fault accident.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Electric Insurance Company
|$357
|$1,565
|Columbia
|$389
|$2,199
|Virginia Farm Bureau
|$396
|$1,674
|USAA
|$398
|$1,573
|Allstate
|$510
|$3,325
Cheapest rates in Missouri for high-risk drivers: Electric Insurance Company
High-risk drivers often pay the highest rates for auto insurance. High-risk drivers may have serious convictions on their record, like a DUI/DWI, or have been caught driving without car insurance. While Electric Insurance Company is the cheapest for high-risk drivers who have a DUI conviction on their record in Missouri, on average, here are a few other companies with affordable rates.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Electric Insurance Company
|$361
|$1,574
|Virginia Farm Bureau
|$476
|$1,921
|USAA
|$517
|$2,046
|Progressive
|$571
|$2,257
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$711
|$3,290
Bankrate’s take: Not all insurance providers in Missouri offer coverage for drivers with DUIs, so drivers who get a DUI may find themselves dropped from their current providers. You may have to shop around to find new coverage or seek a policy with a nonstandard provider, but there are options.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Missouri
Age is a large factor in determining your car insurance rates in Missouri. Young drivers typically pay more for car insurance policies than older drivers because they’re riskier to insure and have less of a driving history for providers to look at. However, that’s not to say that young drivers can’t find cheap car insurance options in the state.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Virginia Farm Bureau
Cheapest Missouri car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Geico
Adding a teen driver to your car insurance policy can be expensive. Young drivers are statistically more likely to get into accidents because they lack driving experience. Teens with incidents on their records will see even higher car insurance rates. However, the cost of adding a teen driver to your policy will depend on your insurance company and whether or not they offer teen discounts like good student discounts. If you want low-cost car insurance in Missouri, consider getting quotes from these companies.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Geico
|$448
|$1,626
|USAA
|$639
|$2,565
|Columbia
|$661
|$3,957
|Allstate
|$719
|$4,139
|Virginia Farm Bureau
|$834
|$3,271
Bankrate’s take: To compare rates, Bankrate’s team looked at policies for a 16-year old added to their 40-year-old married parents’ policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy. Teens often have higher rates because, statistically, they’re one of the most at-risk age groups on the road. Insurers pass the risk off to teen drivers through higher premiums.
Cheapest Missouri car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
Teens are the demographic of drivers who are most likely to speed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Insurance providers consider the increased risk and charge teens more for car insurance. We found that USAA offered some of the cheapest rates in Missouri for teens with a ticket, with Columbia Insurance Group offering the next-cheapest. Note that the following rates reflect an 18-year-old on their own policy.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$766
|$3,176
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$905
|$5,046
|Electric Insurance Company
|$1,023
|$4,204
|Virginia Farm Bureau
|$1,026
|$4,144
|Allstate
|$1,209
|$8,276
Cheapest Missouri car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: USAA
Most Missouri insurance providers classify a teen with an at-fault accident as a high-risk driver. This designation means that you’ll typically pay more for car insurance. We found that USAA offered the best rates to teens with an at-fault accident. If you don’t qualify for USAA, consider Columbia Insurance Group or the other carriers on our list.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$783
|$3,166
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$1,016
|$5,978
|Electric Insurance Company
|$1,040
|$4,248
|Virginia Farm Bureau
|$1,218
|$4,787
|Allstate
|$1,294
|$8,895
Bankrate’s take: Some insurance providers offer accident forgiveness for your first at-fault accident. An insurance provider might forgive an accident after you’ve been insured with the company for a set number of years, or you might be able to purchase accident forgiveness as a policy add-on if you've been accident-free for a certain number of years.
Cheapest Missouri car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Virginia Farm Bureau
Young drivers with a DUI in Missouri might have an especially difficult time finding an insurance provider due to the nature of risk. Our analysis shows that Virginia Farm Bureau offers the most competitive rates.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Virginia Farm Bureau
|$750
|$3,036
|USAA
|$810
|$3,445
|Electric Insurance Company
|$825
|$3,441
|Progressive
|$952
|$3,780
|Allstate
|$958
|$5,800
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Missouri
Car insurance rates vary by location. In Missouri, some cities have more expensive rates than others due to factors like cost of living, traffic density and crime rates. The following Missouri cities have the cheapest average car insurance rates for minimum coverage and full coverage, respectively.
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Independence
|$543
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$294
|Kansas City
|$530
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$321
|Lee’s Summit
|$498
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$294
|Saint Louis
|$567
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$380
|Springfield
|$523
|Allstate
|$369
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Bethany
|$370
|State Farm
|$244
|Eagleville
|$371
|State Farm
|$244
|Gilman City
|$368
|State Farm
|$244
|Harris
|$372
|Columbia Insurance Group
|$245
|Ridgeway
|$368
|State Farm
|$239
Car insurance discounts in Missouri
Taking advantage of car insurance discounts is one of the most effective ways to get cheap auto insurance in Missouri. Here are several auto insurance discounts that many insurance companies offer.
- Young driver discounts: Many insurance providers offer special savings for good students and students who attend school far from home and don’t have access to a vehicle.
- Safe driver discounts: You can typically get a discount if you have no recent insurance claims or violations on your record. Some insurance providers also offer a telematics-based safe driver rewards program.
- Payment discounts: It’s common to get a discount for paying your annual insurance premium upfront and in full. You might also be able to save on car insurance in Missouri by paying your premium through automatic payments.