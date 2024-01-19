At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

If you've gotten a speeding ticket in Missouri, your first thoughts might be about the cost of the ticket. But, once you pay the fine, you may be concerned about how a speeding ticket impacts your insurance rates. Typically, you'll see your insurance premium go up at renewal following a speeding ticket, but there are several factors to consider. Bankrate's editorial team helps you understand how your insurance is affected by a ticket and what you can do to potentially lower your costs.

How much is a speeding ticket in Missouri?

The cost of a speeding ticket in Missouri depends on how fast the driver was going over the posted speed limit. In general, a speeding ticket in Missouri will cost between $73-$208. Speeding in a construction zone will raise the cost of the fine by $35 if no workers were present. If construction workers were present when you were speeding, expect to pay $250 on top of the fine.

In addition, Missouri uses a points system, where drivers collect points on their driver’s license based on certain offenses. Missouri drivers who accumulate eight or more points within 18 months will have their license suspended. For reference, a standard speeding ticket is usually three points.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Missouri?

On average, being convicted of a speeding ticket in Missouri will increase your rates by 18 percent, according to rates from Quadrant Information Services. The exact amount your insurance goes up will vary depending on several factors like who your insurer is, how much you were speeding, whether this is your first offense and how the road that you were speeding on is zoned. In Springfield, Missouri alone, there were 4,815 speeding citations issued in 2022.

Full coverage rate before speeding ticket Full coverage rate after speeding ticket % increase Missouri average $3,164 $3,731 18%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Missouri

Drivers who get pulled over for speeding in Missouri will likely see their car insurance rate increase. Unfortunately, there is not much you can do to avoid getting a higher premium. However, there are several ways that you can potentially save money on your insurance after a speeding ticket.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Every car insurance company charges a different rate, regardless of your driving record. If you are paying too much for car insurance after a speeding ticket, consider getting new quotes from other companies to see if you can find a lower rate elsewhere. The table below includes several popular car insurance companies in Missouri and their average annual full coverage premiums before and after a speeding ticket conviction:

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

When comparing car insurance providers, however, make sure to look at factors besides price. A good insurance company will also offer comprehensive coverage options, multiple discounts and positive reviews from current policyholders.

Improve your credit score

Actuarial data shows that credit scores often correlate to the likelihood of filing a claim, so insurers typically consider credit history when determining rates. Good credit generally aligns with average premiums, excellent credit can lower your rate and poor credit may increase your rate. Essentially, the higher your credit rating, the lower your premiums may be.

Bundle your policies

Car insurance companies in Missouri commonly offer a policy bundling discount for drivers who purchase their auto and home, renters or life insurance policy with the same carrier. If you currently have multiple insurance policies with different providers, consider bundling them to get a discount on the combined premium.

Other speeding ticket considerations

In addition to a fine and a higher car insurance rate, Missouri drivers who get a speeding ticket may face other consequences. For example, drivers who get pulled over going more than 25mph over the speed limit must attend traffic court. There is also a mandatory court requirement for drivers who cause an accident while speeding.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down There’s no single best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets since insurance is highly personalized. Many unique factors like location, age, vehicle make, coverage and more all play a role in determining your exact insurance premium. To find the best car insurance company for you after a speeding ticket, request quotes from several insurance providers and compare them. Remember to ask about discounts that might lower your insurance premium.

How much does car insurance cost in Missouri? Caret Down The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $3,164 per year for a full coverage policy and $811 per year for a minimum coverage policy. For comparison, the average rate in the U.S. is $2,542 per year for full coverage auto insurance and $740 for minimum coverage. However, every driver pays a unique rate based on personal rating factors like ZIP code, age, credit history, claim history and the type of car they drive.

How much car insurance is required in Missouri? Caret Down Missouri’s car insurance laws state that every driver must carry at least 25/50/25 personal liability insurance and 25/50 uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. For more protection, insurance experts often encourage drivers to raise their coverage limits or purchase a full coverage policy, including collision and comprehensive coverage.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and a single speeding ticket