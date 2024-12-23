Skip to Main Content

2025 Missouri conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Published on December 23, 2024

Find the 2025 Missouri conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Missouri conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Adair $806,500 $524,225
Andrew $806,500 $524,225
Atchison $806,500 $524,225
Audrain $806,500 $524,225
Barry $806,500 $524,225
Barton $806,500 $524,225
Bates $806,500 $524,225
Benton $806,500 $524,225
Bollinger $806,500 $524,225
Boone $806,500 $524,225
Buchanan $806,500 $524,225
Butler $806,500 $524,225
Caldwell $806,500 $524,225
Callaway $806,500 $524,225
Camden $806,500 $524,225
Cape Girardeau $806,500 $524,225
Carroll $806,500 $524,225
Carter $806,500 $524,225
Cass $806,500 $524,225
Cedar $806,500 $524,225
Chariton $806,500 $524,225
Christian $806,500 $524,225
Clark $806,500 $524,225
Clay $806,500 $524,225
Clinton $806,500 $524,225
Cole $806,500 $524,225
Cooper $806,500 $524,225
Crawford $806,500 $524,225
Dade $806,500 $524,225
Dallas $806,500 $524,225
Daviess $806,500 $524,225
De Kalb $806,500 $524,225
Dent $806,500 $524,225
Douglas $806,500 $524,225
Dunklin $806,500 $524,225
Franklin $806,500 $524,225
Gasconade $806,500 $524,225
Gentry $806,500 $524,225
Greene $806,500 $524,225
Grundy $806,500 $524,225
Harrison $806,500 $524,225
Henry $806,500 $524,225
Hickory $806,500 $524,225
Holt $806,500 $524,225
Howard $806,500 $524,225
Howell $806,500 $524,225
Iron $806,500 $524,225
Jackson $806,500 $524,225
Jasper $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Johnson $806,500 $524,225
Knox $806,500 $524,225
Laclede $806,500 $524,225
Lafayette $806,500 $524,225
Lawrence $806,500 $524,225
Lewis $806,500 $524,225
Lincoln $806,500 $524,225
Linn $806,500 $524,225
Livingston $806,500 $524,225
Mcdonald $806,500 $524,225
Macon $806,500 $524,225
Madison $806,500 $524,225
Maries $806,500 $524,225
Marion $806,500 $524,225
Mercer $806,500 $524,225
Miller $806,500 $524,225
Mississippi $806,500 $524,225
Moniteau $806,500 $524,225
Monroe $806,500 $524,225
Montgomery $806,500 $524,225
Morgan $806,500 $524,225
New Madrid $806,500 $524,225
Newton $806,500 $524,225
Nodaway $806,500 $524,225
Oregon $806,500 $524,225
Osage $806,500 $524,225
Ozark $806,500 $524,225
Pemiscot $806,500 $524,225
Perry $806,500 $524,225
Pettis $806,500 $524,225
Phelps $806,500 $524,225
Pike $806,500 $524,225
Platte $806,500 $524,225
Polk $806,500 $524,225
Pulaski $806,500 $524,225
Putnam $806,500 $524,225
Ralls $806,500 $524,225
Randolph $806,500 $524,225
Ray $806,500 $524,225
Reynolds $806,500 $524,225
Ripley $806,500 $524,225
St. Charles $806,500 $524,225
St. Clair $806,500 $524,225
Ste. Genevieve $806,500 $524,225
St. Francois $806,500 $524,225
St. Louis $806,500 $524,225
Saline $806,500 $524,225
Schuyler $806,500 $524,225
Scotland $806,500 $524,225
Scott $806,500 $524,225
Shannon $806,500 $524,225
Shelby $806,500 $524,225
Stoddard $806,500 $524,225
Stone $806,500 $524,225
Sullivan $806,500 $524,225
Taney $806,500 $524,225
Texas $806,500 $524,225
Vernon $806,500 $524,225
Warren $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Wayne $806,500 $524,225
Webster $806,500 $524,225
Worth $806,500 $524,225
Wright $806,500 $524,225
St. Louis City $806,500 $524,225

