Buying a house? Find the 2024 Iowa conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Iowa conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit$356,362
Adair County $766,550 $498,257
Adams County $766,550 $498,257
Allamakee County $766,550 $498,257
Appanoose County $766,550 $498,257
Audubon County $766,550 $498,257
Benton County $766,550 $498,257
Black Hawk County $766,550 $498,257
Boone County $766,550 $498,257
Bremer County $766,550 $498,257
Buchanan County $766,550 $498,257
Buena Vista County $766,550 $498,257
Butler County $766,550 $498,257
Calhoun County $766,550 $498,257
Carroll County $766,550 $498,257
Cass County $766,550 $498,257
Cedar County $766,550 $498,257
Cerro Gordo County $766,550 $498,257
Cherokee County $766,550 $498,257
Chickasaw County $766,550 $498,257
Clarke County $766,550 $498,257
Clay County $766,550 $498,257
Clayton County $766,550 $498,257
Clinton County $766,550 $498,257
Crawford County $766,550 $498,257
Dallas County $766,550 $498,257
Davis County $766,550 $498,257
Decatur County $766,550 $498,257
Delaware County $766,550 $498,257
Des Moines County $766,550 $498,257
Dickinson County $766,550 $498,257
Dubuque County $766,550 $498,257
Emmet County $766,550 $498,257
Fayette County $766,550 $498,257
Floyd County $766,550 $498,257
Franklin County $766,550 $498,257
Fremont County $766,550 $498,257
Greene County $766,550 $498,257
Grundy County $766,550 $498,257
Guthrie County $766,550 $498,257
Hamilton County $766,550 $498,257
Hancock County $766,550 $498,257
Hardin County $766,550 $498,257
Harrison County $766,550 $498,257
Henry County $766,550 $498,257
Howard County $766,550 $498,257
Humboldt County $766,550 $498,257
Ida County $766,550 $498,257
Iowa County $766,550 $498,257
Jackson County $766,550 $498,257
Jasper County $766,550 $498,257
Jefferson County $766,550 $498,257
Johnson County $766,550 $498,257
Jones County $766,550 $498,257
Keokuk County $766,550 $498,257
Kossuth County $766,550 $498,257
Lee County $766,550 $498,257
Linn County $766,550 $498,257
Louisa County $766,550 $498,257
Lucas County $766,550 $498,257
Lyon County $766,550 $498,257
Madison County $766,550 $498,257
Mahaska County $766,550 $498,257
Marion County $766,550 $498,257
Marshall County $766,550 $498,257
Mills County $766,550 $498,257
Mitchell County $766,550 $498,257
Monona County $766,550 $498,257
Monroe County $766,550 $498,257
Montgomery County $766,550 $498,257
Muscatine County $766,550 $498,257
O’Brien County $766,550 $498,257
Osceola County $766,550 $498,257
Page County $766,550 $498,257
Palo Alto County $766,550 $498,257
Plymouth County $766,550 $498,257
Pocahontas County $766,550 $498,257
Polk County $766,550 $498,257
Pottawattamie County $766,550 $498,257
Poweshiek County $766,550 $498,257
Ringgold County $766,550 $498,257
Sac County $766,550 $498,257
Scott County $766,550 $498,257
Shelby County $766,550 $498,257
Sioux County $766,550 $498,257
Story County $766,550 $498,257
Tama County $766,550 $498,257
Taylor County $766,550 $498,257
Union County $766,550 $498,257
Van Buren County $766,550 $498,257
Wapello County $766,550 $498,257
Warren County $766,550 $498,257
Washington County $766,550 $498,257
Wayne County $766,550 $498,257
Webster County $766,550 $498,257
Winnebago County $766,550 $498,257
Winneshiek County $766,550 $498,257
Woodbury County $766,550 $498,257
Worth County $766,550 $498,257
Wright County $766,550 $498,257

