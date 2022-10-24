Current mortgage rates in Iowa

The state of Iowa has both first-time homebuyer programs and programs for current homeowners moving into a new home. Funds from the state can help residents with making a down payment and paying closing costs for a mortgage, which are often barriers to purchasing a home. As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current interest rates in Iowa are 6.84% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.25% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Mortgage rates have risen since the lows of 2020 and 2021, but they’re still on par with the historical average. For those buying a house in Iowa, your budget might be limited by these higher rates and increased home prices. Compare at least three mortgage offers for the best shot at the best deal.

Refinance rates in Iowa

Mortgage rates are hovering at a peak, meaning it’s probably not the best time to refinance your loan. However, if you have substantial equity and want to remodel or have other expenses to pay, you might still want to explore a cash-out refinance or home equity line of credit (HELOC).