Best homeowners insurance in Iowa for 2024

Research by Bankrate revealed that Allstate, Travelers and Auto-Owners are some of the best home insurance companies in Iowa.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Iowa

Understanding the best way to protect your investment in your Iowa home is important. Bankrate's team did the legwork to help you make decisions on the best and most affordable coverage for your situation.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Iowa home insurance companies

Bankrate selected the companies writing the best policies in the Hawkeye State.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Looking for affordability? Bankrate has you covered.

Loan Home Improvement

Iowa home insurance cost

Compare your insurance cost to the rates in Iowa's most and least expensive cities.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Iowa home

Learn what risk factors you should be aware of and what coverage types are available for your Iowa home.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Iowa

The annual average rate for Iowa home insurance is $1,318, which works out to roughly $110 a month. Several of Bankrate’s insurance editorial team’s choices for the best Iowa homeowners insurance have average rates that are below the state’s. However, your exact premium is based on multiple factors that are unique to you and your property, from your credit history to the neighborhood where you live.

We looked at a range of indicators in selecting the best Iowa homeowners insurance companies. Average rates, as provided by Quadrant Information Services, played an important role, but so did third-party rankings for customer service from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best. We also reviewed available coverage options and discounts and considered the user-friendliness of carriers’ websites and apps. Our analysis is reflected below in our proprietary Bankrate Scores on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$98
$1,173
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$113
$1,361
Auto-Owners
A++
834
/1,000
$87
$1,043
American Family
A
813
/1,000
$78
$938
Farmers
A
800
/1,000
$152
$1,823
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
The top 5 home insurance companies in Iowa

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,173 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Allstate made our list: While Allstate has local agents available throughout the state, it also features a robust array of digital tools, including a highly-rated smartphone app and a user-friendly website, both of which allow you to manage your policy online. The website features informational articles that may help you understand Iowa homeowners insurance better, and there are handy features like a tool that lets you enter your ZIP code to see what the most common claims are in your neighborhood.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you like handling your insurance business online, Allstate is worth looking at. You can get a quote, pay your bill and file and track claims through the app and website with ease.

Travelers

Best for unique discounts

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,361 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Travelers made our list: Although Travelers doesn't have the lowest average rates among our chosen insurers, it does feature several discounts that may help you secure a low premium from the company. There are discounts for bundling, being claim-free and installing protective devices such as smoke detectors or security systems. One unique discount is for homeowners who own green homes. The green home endorsement provides additional protection if you wish to rebuild to higher environmental standards after a covered loss.

Who Travelers may be good for: If you live in a certified green house, Travelers may be an option to consider. Its green home discount and endorsement, along with other endorsement options and discounts, may allow you to build a robust policy that meets your specific needs.

Auto-Owners

Best for unique endorsement options

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 834/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,043 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: With Auto-Owners, Iowa homeowners may purchase several endorsements for more protection, such as water backup, equipment breakdown and service line protection, which covers underground service line damage caused by wear and tear or other perils. The company also offers an extensive list of discounts, including a green discount, a backup generator discount and a mortgage-free discount. Quotes are not available online, but it has local independent agents available in most Iowa cities.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you want to be able to personalize your policy to meet your specific needs, Auto-Owners gives you the tools to do so. Its extensive list of endorsements allows you to add robust functionality to your policy in a variety of ways.

American Family

Best for low average rates

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 813/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 938 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why American Family made our list: Among the companies we reviewed, AmFam boasts the lowest average annual homeowners insurance premium in Iowa for $250,000 of dwelling coverage — almost $400 below the state average — making it a good option if you are working with a tight budget. The company offers a handful of endorsements, including matching siding protection, hidden water damage and credit theft protection. Savings opportunities are also available, such as a loyalty discount for long-standing customers and a generational discount if your parents are also policyholders.

Who American Family may be good for: Young adults who are just starting out with their first home may appreciate AmFam's low average rates. They may also be eligible for the generational discount or other savings opportunities that could bring their rate down even more.

Farmers

Best for customizable packages

2.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 800/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,823 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Farmers made our list: Farmers offers Iowa homeowners all the usual types of property coverage, including dwelling, personal property and liability insurance. The company's Farmers Flex Personal Home policy goes beyond that, though. This package adds in guaranteed replacement cost, building ordinance or law coverage and a fortified roof upgrade, which allows you to rebuild your roof to a higher standard after a covered loss.

Who Farmers may be good for: Farmers’ Flex plan is particularly robust and may be a good option if you want more than just a standard, cookie-cutter policy. There are ample endorsements available through the Flex plan that can provide extra protection for your home and property.

Additional Iowa home insurance companies to consider

USAA

USAA

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want a solid choice for active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate family members.

USAA insurance review

Although USAA only sells insurance to military families, it may be worth looking at if you fit its eligibility criteria. It scores very high on J.D. Power's Customer Satisfaction Index, suggesting that the company places a high emphasis on superior customer service. This is partly why it was a 2023 Bankrate Award winner (tied with Allstate) for Best Home Insurance Company Overall. It has a robust assortment of coverage options, including some (i.e., coverage for uniforms) that are geared toward military needs. USAA also has the highest possible rating for financial strength from AM Best.

Nationwide

Nationwide

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for opportunities to bundle their coverage.

Nationwide insurance review

Nationwide offers a range of standard and optional coverage types that may make it a good choice for some Iowa homeowners. The company offers numerous bundling options, so if you would just as soon handle all your insurance business with one company, Nationwide might be a good fit for you. It offers a number of endorsements to allow for policy customization, including its Better Roof Replacement plan, which helps pay for stronger and safer roofing materials after a covered loss. Nationwide scored above average in J.D. Power's U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Survey for service but was slightly below average according to its customer satisfaction index.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Iowa

When looking for the best Iowa home insurance, Bankrate's insurance editorial team assessed multiple factors for all major Iowa home insurance companies, including customer service rankings, financial stability, average rates, digital tools and more. After compiling and assessing the data, a Bankrate Score was calculated for each company on a five-point scale to help homeowners choose the best option for their insurance. The higher a company’s score, the better it performed across the various Score categories.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Iowa

Finding home insurance is becoming more of a challenge in some parts of the U.S., especially where more frequent disasters result in increased claims. Iowa, in particular, is subject to weather events like tornadoes, derechos, floods, blizzards, ice storms and more. However, you may still be able to find affordable coverage in the state by shopping around. A good strategy may be to ask for quotes for similar coverage from several insurers to compare. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Iowa

Consider looking at one of the following insurers when you are searching for affordable coverage. They have a reputation for writing reasonably priced policies, and our research shows that each company's average rates are below the state average.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
West Bend
$60
$715
- $603
Pekin
$70
$838
- $480
American Family
$78
$938
- $380
Auto-Owners
$87
$1,043
- $275
Nationwide
$88
$1,056
- $262
*based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Iowa home insurance

Even though Iowa's average rates are lower than the national average, it doesn’t hurt to save additional money when purchasing a policy. Fortunately, there are some solid strategies you can use to help you lower your premium cost, including the following:

  1. Shop around: Gather quotes from at least three to four insurers since each uses a proprietary formula to determine premiums, which can vary significantly. Comparing multiple quotes allows you to choose the best offer.
  2. Work on your credit: Actuarial data has shown that homeowners with poor credit histories are more likely to file claims, causing insurers to pass on higher rates to those insureds to compensate for the increased risk. If you are able to maintain a positive credit history for longer, you’re likely to see a better rate.
  3. Repair or replace your roof: An aging or damaged roof can lead to costly claims, while a new roof is better able to withstand strong winds or storms without damage. For this reason, insurers often ask you about the age of your roof when you request a quote and are more likely to give you a favorable rate if your roof is on the newer side.
  4. Bundle your policies: A bundling discount is the most common discount offered by home insurers. If you have more than one policy with the same company, you could see a reduced premium. Most commonly, bundling is done with auto and home insurance, but if you have another type of policy, such as renters or life, ask your agent if there is a discount available.

Best home insurance discounts in Iowa

Iowa homeowners insurance companies usually offer various ways to save on insurance and most insurers offer a handful of discounts, many of which can be easy to earn. Here are a few you may see that can have a positive impact on your premium:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Iowa

Once you have found solid coverage for your property, you may want to stick with the same insurer for years to come. Here are a few ways you can have a smooth renewal process that protects your rate and allows your coverage to continue with no breaks.

  • Shop around at each renewal: Even if you're happy with your company, it may be worth asking for quotes from a few additional companies to see if someone can give you a better price for the same coverage.
  • Increase your deductible: if you can afford to, consider raising your deductible, which should lower your premium. Be cautious about doing this if you don't think you could pay a higher amount out of pocket following a claim, however.
  • Improve your credit score: Insurers reward those with better credit by offering lower rates, as they have a demonstrated ability to pay bills in full and on time and statistically file fewer claims. If you can improve your credit even a small amount, it may result in a lower premium.
  • Do an annual policy audit: Review your policy each year at renewal time, either on your own or with an agent, to make sure there aren't any new discounts you might be eligible for and to assess whether the coverage you have is still right for you. This is especially important if your circumstances have changed since last year.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Iowa

Although Iowa doesn't have the severe weather that coastal states endure regularly, it still has its share of natural events that may impact your policy. Iowa is part of Tornado Alley, and spring and summer may bring severe thunderstorms, derechos and twisters to the state. Parts of Iowa also experience harsh winter storms, which may cause damage to your home and property. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Iowa?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Iowa is $1,318 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. For comparison, the average cost of home insurance in the United States is $1,428 per year. That means Iowa homeowners pay about 8 percent less than the average American homeowner.

Iowa home insurance is much cheaper than in neighboring states. For example, the average cost of home insurance in Nebraska is $2,951 per year, and in Missouri, the average premium is $1,769 per year. Because Iowa does not experience extreme weather often, the price of home insurance may be less expensive.

Iowa homeowners insurance rates by city

One of the factors that insurers take into account when determining your premium is location. Even within a single state like Iowa, there may be varying levels of risk depending on where you reside. Homeowners in urban areas, for example, may see higher rates due to the increased risk of theft or vandalism.

Generally, home insurance is cheaper in areas where claims are less likely to be made. If your city doesn't experience natural disasters very often, you will probably pay less for your insurance than a city where there are frequent damaging storms. These cities in Iowa all have average rates that are below the state average:

  • Bettendorf: $1,179 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Epworth: $1,180 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Lisbon: $1,182 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Durango: $1,183 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Mount Vernon: $1,187 — 10 percent below the state average

Cities where insurance is more expensive tend to have more regular occurrences of covered perils. Since insurers know where claims are more likely to occur, they build in a financial safety net for themselves by charging higher average rates. These Iowa cities have higher average rates than the state average:

  • Elk Horn: $1,496 — 14 percent above the state average
  • Somers: $1,496 — 14 percent above the state average
  • Blockton: $1,495 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Prescott: $1,495 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Harris: $1,494 — 13 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Iowa home

Insuring your Iowa home properly means understanding the potential for specific risks in your area. If you live in a region that is near a body of water, for example — even a smaller one — you may be at risk of flooding. If you live in a very open, flat area you might experience damage from windstorms or tornadoes. A good agent can help you protect yourself from the type of peril that is most likely to impact your Iowa home. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Iowa?

Home insurance covers a list of standard perils, which include many of the most common types of disasters you might face in Iowa. For standard policies, these perils include the following, among others:

  • Fire and lightning: House fires, wildfires, fires started by lightning and smoke damage are all covered.
  • Vandalism or malicious mischief: You'll be covered if someone defaces or damages your property.
  • Theft: Your policy should cover you for stolen items or property damage that occurs during a burglary.
  • Water damage: Some types of water damage are covered, but it's important to note that flood damage is not covered by standard policies. You will need an optional flood policy for coverage from flood water damage.
  • Weight of snow, ice or sleet: Damage that is caused by heavy snow or ice falling on a house should be covered.
  • Explosions: If a furnace or water heater explodes, you should be covered.
  • Wind damage: Damage from tornadoes or other windstorms is covered by most policies. Some insurers include a separate deductible for wind damage, though.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Iowa

Having home insurance can provide financial protection and peace of mind, but it’s not required by law. However, Iowa homeowners with a mortgage may need to purchase at least a standard policy per their agreement with their lender. Standard policies typically include dwelling, personal property, liability, medical payments and loss of use coverage. For more protection, homeowners may also want to consider the following add-ons:

  • Flood insurance: Standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. Separate flood insurance policies are available through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer. Flood risk is prevalent throughout Iowa, but the highest risk is in communities that border the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. An indicator that you might need flood insurance is whether or not you live in a flood zone. You can find out by visiting FEMA's Flood Map Service Center.
  • Dwelling replacement cost coverage: If your home gets severely damaged or destroyed in a covered event, dwelling replacement cost coverage will pay to rebuild your home back to its original value, without depreciation factored in. Some insurers include replacement cost in their basic policies while others feature it as an added endorsement. Ask your agent if your policy includes replacement cost or if your coverage is for actual cash value.
  • Water damage coverage: Water damage coverage, which usually comes with sump pump backup coverage, will help cover any damage caused by clogged pipes or faulty faucets. Damage from sump pump backup is not included in standard HO-3 policies, which are the most common type of homeowners insurance.

Common Iowa home insurance problems

The insurance market across the U.S. is increasingly competitive, with factors ranging from post-pandemic shortages to climate risk-induced weather patterns contributing to making insurers skittish about writing policies in some parts of the country. Here are a few of the issues that may face Iowa homeowners as they negotiate a volatile insurance market.

  • Supply chain issues: The COVID-19 pandemic served to highlight weaknesses in the supply chains that bring building materials to homeowners trying to repair or rebuild after a claim. The lack of availability of some items caused prices to increase, making repairs much more costly and leading to expensive claims.
  • Inflationary increases: According to a recent analysis from the Insurance Information Institute, cumulative home replacement costs have increased 45 percent since 2020, three times the U.S. inflation rate. Because of this, home insurance rates may continue to increase in coming years.
  • Inability to find coverage: Homeowners who live in areas that see a lot of natural disasters — such as tornadoes or hurricanes — may find that some carriers are not willing to write policies for them, leading to reduced carrier choices.
  • Exclusions: Some carriers may be accounting for the potential for increased claims by excluding certain perils from policies or requiring a separate deductible for some perils. This occasionally occurs when insurers have a separate wind deductible for homeowners in regions that see frequent tornadoes or hurricanes.

Recent news in Iowa homeowners insurance market

A 2021 study by the University of Iowa confirmed that flooding in the state is increasing due to climate shifts. Iowa, Nebraska and other Midwestern states have been feeling the effects of a phenomenon that the researchers call the "Midwest water hose."

The Midwest water hose happens when moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves north and dumps heavy rainfall throughout the central U.S. According to the researchers, it contributed about 70 percent to the total precipitation in the Midwest in 2019, which was more than double the historic average.

As the state is sandwiched between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, Iowa farmers were especially hard hit by the fire hose effect, but homeowners throughout the state also experienced higher-than-usual amounts of flooding, especially in neighborhoods that bordered a body of water — even a minor one.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute