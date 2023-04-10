When does homeowners insurance cover roof replacement?

How to file a claim for roof damage

If your roof gets damaged in a covered event, you should file a claim with your insurance company. To do so, follow these steps.

1. Limit additional damage

The first thing to do after any damage to your roof is to make sure the situation doesn’t get any worse. As soon as it’s safe to do so, patch any holes or complete temporary repairs to prevent further damage, or you can hire help if needed. Your insurance company may reimburse you for any expenses involved.

2. Document the damage

Take photos and videos documenting all of the damage and the measures you’ve taken in response. Note times and dates when the damage occurred, what caused the damage and describe any belongings that were damaged by things like leaks.

3. Reach out to your insurance company

Contact your insurer as soon as possible to inform them about the damage and that you plan to file a claim. This is also a good time to ask the best method to file the claim and verify any details you should provide. It’s also worth reviewing your policy documents to see if it has helpful information. Speak with your agent if there’s something in your policy that you don’t understand.

4. Get an estimate

An insurance adjuster will inspect the damage and come up with an estimate of how much repairs will cost.

You should also consider getting an independent repair estimate by contacting a contractor and asking them to review the roof damage for a quote. You can work with the insurance company to figure out how much it will cover and what your financial responsibility will be. If you have difficulty working with your insurer or it isn’t willing to cover a large amount, you could consider working with a public adjuster.

5. File the required paperwork

Fill out any documents required to complete your claim. After your insurer reviews everything and approves the claim, it will issue your claim payout. Keep in mind that a deductible would apply.