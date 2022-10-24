Should you refinance your jumbo loan?

As you consider whether it makes sense to refinance a jumbo loan, assess your current situation. Compare your current interest rate with the new rate you could receive on the jumbo loan. If the new rate is significantly lower, you might be able to save money each month by refinancing. Doing so can improve your cash flow and potentially mean you pay less interest over the life of your loan.



You could also refinance your jumbo loan to take advantage of the equity you’ve built up in your home with a cash-out refinance. Perhaps you’d like to remodel your home or meet some other important financial goal. With a cash-out refi, you could get the money you need at a more reasonable rate compared with a personal loan or credit card.



Before you move forward, use our mortgage refinancing calculator to help you run the numbers. You can see how much you could potentially save and determine whether refinancing is the right move for you.