New Jersey Mortgage and Refinance Rates
Current mortgage rates in New Jersey
As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current interest rates in New Jersey are 7.08% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.50% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.
Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for New Jersey homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.
Refinance rates in New Jersey
While mortgage refinance rates are much higher than the lows of 2020 and 2021, New Jersey borrowers who saw their home equity rise during the pandemic might still be interested in refinancing as a way to tap those funds. Check out Bankrate’s guide to cash-out refinancing to learn more.
New Jersey mortgage rate trends
As of September 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in New Jersey were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.
National mortgage rates by loan type
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|7.16%
|7.18%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.56%
|6.59%
|5-1 ARM
|6.13%
|7.27%
|30-Year Fixed Rate FHA
|6.40%
|7.09%
|30-Year Fixed Rate VA
|6.65%
|6.77%
|30-Year Fixed Rate Jumbo
|7.22%
|7.24%
Rates as of Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM
Mortgage statistics for New Jersey
The state’s proximity to two pricey Northeastern cities — New York City and Philadelphia — keeps demand for housing strong. Here are some statistics about mortgages and the housing market in The Garden State:
- Average home value (as of Sept. 2023): $492,394 (Zillow)
- Homeownership rate (as of Dec. 2022): 64.2% (U.S. Census Bureau)
- Average mortgage loan size in 2022: $412,830 (Home Mortgage Disclosure Act)
Mortgage options in New Jersey
If you’re looking to get a mortgage in New Jersey, there are several options:
- New Jersey conventional mortgages: To qualify for a conventional mortgage, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 620 and a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio no more than 45 percent. If you make a down payment of less than 20 percent, you’ll need to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) premiums, as well.
- New Jersey FHA loans: If your credit history disqualifies you from a conventional mortgage, you might be able to obtain a loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). If you have a down payment of at least 3.5 percent, you could qualify for this type of loan with a credit score as low as 580.
- New Jersey VA loans: If you’re a veteran or active-duty member of the military, you might qualify for a mortgage guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A VA loan doesn’t require a down payment or mortgage insurance, but you do need to pay a funding fee, which ranges from 1.25 percent to 2.15 percent.
First-time homebuyer programs in New Jersey
First-time homebuyers in New Jersey can take advantage of several programs offered through the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA). These provide down payment assistance and affordable, government-backed mortgages:
- NJHMFA's First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage Program: If you’re buying a primary residence in New Jersey and haven’t owned a home for at least three years, you might be eligible for this type of mortgage. You’ll be limited to buying a home within a certain purchase price limit and your income can’t exceed specific thresholds. (You can find the latest on the NJHMFA website.)
- NJHMFA Down Payment Assistance Program: This interest-free, forgivable second mortgage can provide up to $15,000 to use for a down payment or closing costs. The assistance must be paired with an NJHMFA first mortgage.
- Police and Firemen's Retirement System Mortgage Program: Police officers and firefighters who are members of the New Jersey Police and Firemen's Retirement System (PFRS) could be eligible for competitive mortgages and refinancing loans through NJHMFA. You don't need to be a first-time homebuyer to qualify, but the purchased property must be your primary residence, and the loan can only be used for one- or two-family residences (duplexes) and condos.
How to find the best mortgage rate in New Jersey for you
- Step 1: Strengthen your credit score - Long before you start looking for a mortgage lender or applying for a loan, give your finances a checkup, and improve your credit score if needed.
- Step 2: Determine your budget - To find the right mortgage, you’ll need a good handle on how much house you can afford.
- Step 3: Know your mortgage options - There are a few different types of mortgages.
- Step 4: Compare rates and terms from several lenders - Rate-shop with at least three different banks or mortgage companies.
- Step 5: Get preapproved for a mortgage - Getting a mortgage preapproval is the only way to get accurate loan pricing for your specific situation.
Learn more about how to get a mortgage.
