Current mortgage rates in New Jersey

As of Monday, February 12, 2024, current interest rates in New Jersey are 7.08% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.50% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

Elevated mortgage rates continue to make housing affordability a challenge for New Jersey homebuyers, and refinances far less desirable for homeowners. While mortgage rates are difficult to predict, many economists expect them to remain well above their historical lows for the foreseeable future.

Refinance rates in New Jersey

While mortgage refinance rates are much higher than the lows of 2020 and 2021, New Jersey borrowers who saw their home equity rise during the pandemic might still be interested in refinancing as a way to tap those funds. Check out Bankrate’s guide to cash-out refinancing to learn more.

New Jersey mortgage rate trends

As of September 2023, mortgage rates nationally and in New Jersey were at their highest levels since 2000, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

National mortgage rates by loan type