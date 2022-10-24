Current mortgage rates in South Dakota

As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024, current mortgage interest rates in South Dakota are 7.01% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.44% for a 15-year fixed mortgage.

With higher rates and rising home prices, your buying power might be limited. That’s why it’s even more important to consider at least three different mortgage offers when shopping for rates.

Refinance rates in South Dakota

Mortgage purchase rates are hovering near their recent peak. You might notice some refinance rates today are even higher. Still, you could tap your home equity with a cash-out refinance to renovate or pay for other expenses. If you don’t want to refinance, you might look into a home equity line of credit (HELOC) instead.