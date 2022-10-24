Advertiser Disclosure
Compare current VA refinance rates
Weekly national mortgage interest rate trends
Current refinance rates
|15 year fixed refinance
|6.50%
|30 year fixed refinance
|7.16%
Today's VA mortgage and refinance interest rates
The table below brings together a comprehensive national survey of mortgage lenders to help you learn the most competitive VA refinance loan rates. This table is updated daily to give you the most current interest rates and APRs when choosing a VA refinance loan.
|Product
|Interest Rate
|APR
|30-Year Fixed Rate
|7.19%
|7.21%
|30-Year Fixed-Rate VA
|6.57%
|6.77%
|30-Year Fixed-Rate FHA
|6.43%
|7.14%
|15-Year Fixed Rate
|6.57%
|6.60%
|5/1 ARM Rate
|6.06%
|7.15%
Rates as of Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM
What is a VA mortgage refinance loan?
VA mortgage refinancing is an option available to active service members and veterans. If you’re eligible, you can refinance an existing mortgage, either a conventional or another VA loan, into one of several types of VA refinance loans.
Who qualifies for a VA refinance loan?
- You must refinance the same property for which you have the VA loan.
- You must not use the IRRRL proceeds to pay any loan other than the existing VA loan (no second mortgage).
- You must certify that you occupied the home at one time — you don’t need to live in the home currently.
- There are no underwriting requirements for IRRRLs from the VA, though the lenders might set minimum credit scores.
- You must live in the home you are refinancing.
- You can refinance any type of existing mortgage — VA loan, conventional or other mortgage — into a VA loan.
- You must qualify for a VA certificate of eligibility (COE).
- You must meet the VA’s and your lender’s credit and income requirements.
- Your lender will order a professional home appraisal.
Types of VA refinance loans
When considering a VA refinance, there are three options:
- VA streamline refinance: True to its name, this program, also known as the Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL, pronounced “earl”), involves little paperwork.
- VA cash-out refinance: With a VA cash-out refinance, you can refinance your current mortgage — regardless of whether it's a VA loan or a conventional loan — and get cash by borrowing against your home’s equity.
- VA rehab and refinance: This can be used to finance the cost of improvements made to the home.
How to find the best VA refinance rate for you
Frequently asked questions about VA refinance loans
Learn more about VA refinancing
Written by: Zach Wichter, mortgage reporter for Bankrate
Zach Wichter is a mortgage reporter at Bankrate. He previously worked on the Business desk at The New York Times where he won a Loeb Award for breaking news, and covered aviation for The Points Guy.
