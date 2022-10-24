First-time homebuyer programs in Mississippi

If saving enough money for a down payment is holding you back from first-time homeownership, or your credit history is less than ideal, the Mississippi Home Corporation might have a program that can help. The agency offers programs that provide cash for closing costs or a down payment, as well as programs that reduce your federal tax liability as a homeowner.

Smart6 mortgage program

Mississippi Home Corporation’s Smart6 loan is a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for eligible first-time and repeat homebuyers. The “6” refers to the accompanying $6,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance, which is set up as a second, deferred-payment mortgage with no interest. Among the eligibility requirements, your income can’t exceed $122,000.

Mortgage Revenue Bonds (MRB7) program

Another option from the Mississippi Home Corporation, the Mortgage Revenue Bonds or MRB7 program is open to first-time homebuyers or those who have not owned a home for three years, as well as any buyer purchasing in a targeted area and veterans.

The program includes a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan, along with $7,000 for a down payment provided in the form of a zero-percent interest second mortgage that’s forgiven after 10 years.

There are purchase price limits with the MRB7 program, as well credit score requirements depending on the loan type. There are also household income limits based on the county where the home is located.

Mortgage credit certificate

Mississippi offers a mortgage credit certificate (MCC) that reduces federal income tax you’ll pay each year. With the MCC, you can take a federal tax credit equal to 40 percent of the annual interest on your mortgage, up to $2,000 a year. In addition, the remaining 60 percent of mortgage interest paid annually still qualifies as an itemized tax deduction.

There are both annual household income and purchase price limits associated with this program, but the credit is available to all homebuyers.