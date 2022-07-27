Best homeowners insurance in Mississippi for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage options4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,514 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: Because USAA only offers products to military and veteran families, it does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power. However, it consistently earns top scores. USAA provides earthquake coverage in its standard policy and offers replacement cost dwelling and personal property coverage at no additional charge. The company provides its members a one-stop shop for insurance, with auto, condo, flood, landlord, motorcycle, renters and small business policies available. The company also offers checking and savings accounts, investment products, home mortgages, retirement plans and VA loans.
Who USAA may be good for: Those stationed at Keesler Air Force Base or any of the three other military bases in Mississippi may be interested in the company's military-focused coverage. You can, for example, get coverage specifically designed to protect your uniforms.