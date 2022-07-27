Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Mississippi for 2024

USAA, Allstate, Travelers, Nationwide and State Farm are among the best home insurance companies, according to Bankrate’s research.

What to know about insuring your Mississippi home

As a homeowner in Mississippi, it's crucial to understand how to effectively mitigate financial risk through proper homeowners insurance coverage. Bankrate guides you in selecting the right coverage for your home, methods to potentially lower your premiums and highlights the unique risks Mississippi homeowners may face.
Best Mississippi home insurance companies

Discover Bankrate's top selections of Mississippi home insurance companies, categorized to suit diverse needs and preferences.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Mississippi

The annual average cost in Mississippi for homeowners insurance is $1,900 for $250,000 of dwelling coverage, which is roughly $158 a month. This is above the national average of $1,428, or $119 a month. We used data from Quadrant Information Services to determine average rates for each company on our list: USAA, Allstate, Travelers, Nationwide and State Farm. We also evaluated the companies using multiple other parameters, such as the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, which measures customer satisfaction, and AM Best ratings, which measure financial stability.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
4.7
A++
884
/1,000
$126
$1,514
 Get a quote
Nationwide
3.2
A+
816
/1,000
$73
$874
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
A+
815
/1,000
$195
$2,338
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
A++
812
/1,000
$199
$2,383
 Read review
Travelers
4.1
A++
835
/1,000
$136
$1,628
 Get a quote
*USAA is not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Mississippi

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage options

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,514 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: Because USAA only offers products to military and veteran families, it does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power. However, it consistently earns top scores. USAA provides earthquake coverage in its standard policy and offers replacement cost dwelling and personal property coverage at no additional charge. The company provides its members a one-stop shop for insurance, with auto, condo, flood, landlord, motorcycle, renters and small business policies available. The company also offers checking and savings accounts, investment products, home mortgages, retirement plans and VA loans.

Who USAA may be good for: Those stationed at Keesler Air Force Base or any of the three other military bases in Mississippi may be interested in the company's military-focused coverage. You can, for example, get coverage specifically designed to protect your uniforms.

Nationwide

Best for low average rates

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 874 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: With its competitively low rate for Mississippi homeowners,  Nationwide offers coverage at an appealing price point for those hoping to save money. For more robust protection, coverage options include ordinance or law insurance, as well as coverage for other structures, loss of use and credit cards. Nationwide also has two standout coverage options: Brand New Belongings, which replaces damaged or stolen personal items, and Better Roof Replacement, which uses safer materials if you need to rebuild or repair your roof.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Nationwide may be a good option for Mississippi homeowners who are on a budget.

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,338 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate stands out for the digital tools it offers. The company's mobile app allows you to pay your bill, file a claim, get roadside assistance and more. A digital ID card gives you quick access to your policy information if you need it. Additionally, Allstate has local agents throughout Mississippi should you ever need a more hands-on approach to managing your policy. The company scores below average in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study, however, so it may need to increase its focus on policyholder relations.

Who Allstate may be good for: If you prefer to handle your insurance business online as opposed to working with an agent, Allstate could be a good option. The app is easy to use and the company's website is functional and robust.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 812/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,383 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm has an extensive network of agents throughout the state of Mississippi, so most residents should be able to find a local agent in their town. The company also ranks sixth out of the companies surveyed for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, which places it above average. If you have additional needs outside of just home insurance, the provider also offers banking services, including auto and boat loans, checking accounts, home mortgages, money market savings accounts and rewards credit cards.

Who State Farm may be good for: Many Mississippi homeowners may prefer to develop a relationship with an in-person agent who can answer questions and help them find the best policy for their needs. If you fall in that category, consider asking State Farm for a quote.

Travelers

Best for policy customization

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 835/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,628 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers a host of home insurance protections, like insurance for other structures and loss of use coverage. Aside from standard coverage types, the company has an extensive list of add-ons, or endorsements, for advanced financial protection. For example, there is optional special personal property coverage, contents replacement cost, insurance for valuables and water backup and sump pump overflow coverage. Travelers also offers the option for $25,000 worth of identity fraud expense reimbursement coverage.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers' robust list of optional coverage endorsements makes it a good option for homeowners with unique circumstances looking to build a robust policy. For example, Travelers has an add-on that provides additional protection to rebuild to green standards if you have a green home.

Additional Mississippi home insurance companies to consider

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for a wide range of customizable coverage options

Liberty Mutual Insurance review

Liberty Mutual might be a suitable option for homeowners in Mississippi who are seeking robust coverage with a variety of add-ons. This carrier provides essential standard coverage along with several options like guaranteed replacement cost, water backup protection, inflation guard coverage and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. It's potentially a strong choice for those who want flexibility in personalizing their policy to match their specific needs. However, Liberty Mutual's customer satisfaction scores are somewhat mixed, with it scoring second to last in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study. Despite this, it offers a broad range of discounts which could be beneficial for cost savings.

To find out more about Liberty Mutual, read Bankrate’s comprehensive review.

Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance

Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for a range of coverage options tailored to their specific needs

Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance offers a personalized approach to homeowners insurance, helping residents in Mississippi receive coverage that is both affordable and robust. Its local agents specialize in tailoring policies to meet the unique needs of each homeowner. Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance also offers convenient digital solutions through its MOBILE Agent App, which allows policyholders to manage their accounts, file claims, contact agents and access emergency assistance at any time.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Mississippi

Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, reviewed numerous factors to determine the best Mississippi homeowners insurance companies. Using data collected from Quadrant Information Services and our extensive knowledge of insurance in the state, we calculated a Bankrate Score for each company, from zero to five. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better a company fared across our research categories and the more likely it is that the company will be able to offer robust coverage for Mississippi residents at a competitive rate.

Finding cheap home insurance in Mississippi

Finding affordable home insurance in Mississippi can be challenging due to the state's unique insurance market. However, exploring options for the best cheap home insurance in Mississippi is important. Homeowners are advised to gather multiple quotes from different Mississippi homeowners insurance companies to compare rates and coverage. This approach helps in understanding the average home insurance cost in Mississippi and in identifying opportunities to save. It's essential to balance cost with the need for adequate protection to secure the best Mississippi homeowners insurance that meets both your budgetary and coverage needs. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Mississippi

Finding the most cost-effective home insurance is a priority for many homeowners. This section highlights the cheapest home insurance companies in Mississippi, providing options that blend affordability with quality coverage. While the average home insurance cost in Mississippi can vary, these companies are selected for their competitive rates. It's important for homeowners to consider not only the price, but also the value and reliability of the coverage offered. By comparing these affordable options, homeowners might find the best fit for their specific needs and budget.

Carrier
Bankrate score
Info
Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Nationwide
3.2
$73
$874
- $1,026
 Get a quote
Mississippi Farm Bureau
$99
$1,184
- $716
 Get a quote
USAA
4.7
$126
$1,514
- $386
 Get a quote
Travelers
4.1
$136
$1,628
- $272
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
$195
$2,338
+ $438
 Get a quote
How to get cheap home insurance in Mississippi

Although Mississippi's average home insurance rate is $1,900, you will most likely find that your own rate differs from this. In order to keep your rate as low as possible, there are a few steps you can take to find the best cheap home insurance in the state.

  1. Shop around: Avoid making your insurance decision based on a single quote. It's usually a better plan to get insurance quotes from multiple carriers to see which company is able to give you the lowest for the coverage you require. Just be sure you're asking for the same level of coverage from each company so you can do an apples-to-apples comparison.
  2. Evaluate your choices: If even your lowest quote seems too high for your wallet, take another look at the coverage you’re requesting. Perhaps there is an endorsement that isn’t a necessity for your home, or adjustments you can make to the coverage levels of your dwelling insurance. You can also consider increasing your deductible, but remember you will need to pay this amount before your insurance kicks in after a covered loss, so you’ll want to ensure it’s an amount you can reasonably pay out of pocket.
  3. Improve your credit score: It’s common for insurers to consider your credit history when calculating your home insurance rate. Research shows those with higher credit scores are less likely to file claims, so good credit often translates to lower premiums. As such, experts recommend taking steps to improve your credit in order to qualify for lower rates.
  4. Bundle your policies: Bundling is one of the most common discounts on offer in the insurance industry. You can usually land a lower rate by purchasing more than one insurance product from the same company, such as renter’s insurance and auto insurance or home insurance and auto insurance.

Best home insurance discounts in Mississippi

One of the best ways to save money when looking for the best homeowners insurance in Mississippi is by taking advantage of discounts. These commonly allow you to shave a percentage off your premium, and almost all insurers have at least a few of them. Here are a few that you may see in Mississippi.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Mississippi

Saving on home insurance policy renewals in Mississippi involves strategic decisions and awareness of available options. Here are some tips to consider:

  • Review and compare policies annually: Regularly assess your current policy against others in the market to ensure you're getting the best deal.
  • Increase your deductible: A higher deductible can lower your premium, but ensure it's an amount you can comfortably afford.
  • Look for discounts: Many insurers offer discounts for various reasons, such as installing safety features in your home.
  • Maintain a good credit score: Insurers often use credit history to determine premiums.
  • Bundle policies: Consider bundling home and auto insurance with the same company for potential savings.
Understanding home insurance costs in Mississippi

The average cost of home insurance in Mississippi is influenced by various factors specific to the region. Mississippi's unique geographical and climatic conditions, such as its proximity to the Gulf Coast and susceptibility to hurricanes and flooding, can impact insurance costs. Additionally, the age of the home, its construction type and local crime rates are important determinants of insurance premiums in the state. Understanding these factors is crucial for homeowners to effectively estimate and manage their Mississippi home insurance cost. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Mississippi?

Homeowners insurance in Mississippi costs an average rate of $1,900 annually for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is considerably more than the national average of $1,428 for the same amount of coverage. Your personal rate is likely to differ from this, as it is based largely on your circumstances, such as your credit and insurance history, as well as your home's age and condition. The state’s high rates may be partly accounted for by the fact that Mississippi sees frequent tornadoes, and is ranked first for the number of tornadoes it experiences each year. The state's coastal regions may also experience damage due to tropical storms and hurricanes.

Mississippi homeowners insurance rates by city

Mississippi home insurance rates can vary significantly by city, reflecting the diverse risk factors and housing markets across the state. Factors like local weather patterns, crime rates and proximity to bodies of water can affect premiums in different cities. To provide a clearer picture of these variations, a map and searchable data table are available below, offering detailed insights into the homeowners insurance rates by city in Mississippi. This information can be a valuable tool for residents seeking to understand and compare insurance costs within the state.

Where you live plays a role in determining your rate. If you live in a ZIP code where there are few natural disasters and a low crime rate, you are likely to find homeowners insurance at a more affordable rate. Here are some of the cheapest cities in Mississippi for insurance:

  • Little Rock: $1,688 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Ridgeland: $1,688 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Sandhill: $1,693 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Tupelo: $1,700 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Porterville: $1,701 — 10 percent below the state average

Likewise, if you live in an area where there are frequent claims filed to insurers for tornadoes and other natural disasters, you are likely to see higher rates as your insurer needs to charge more to mitigate their risk.

  • Diamondhead: $2,161 — 14 percent above the state average
  • Leakesville: $2,144 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Mc Lain: $2,140 — 13 percent above the state average
  • New Augusta: $2,138 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Beaumont: $2,135 — 12 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insuring your Mississippi home

Climate change and other factors are increasing the level of severe weather across the country, including in Oregon. Policyholders may see an increase in their premium rate to account for this change in weather patterns. It's worth taking the time to understand what your policy does — and doesn't — cover to be sure you will be prepared when bad weather strikes. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Mississippi?

In Mississippi, a standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically covers your dwelling, other structures on your property, personal property, loss of use, personal liability and medical payments. Personal property coverage is on a named perils basis, while dwelling and other structures are covered on an open perils basis, meaning they are protected against all perils not specifically excluded. Relevant perils for Mississippi, given its climatic conditions, include:

  • Hail or windstorms: Given Mississippi's susceptibility to severe weather, this coverage is crucial for protecting against damage from storms.
  • Floods: While not typically covered in standard policies, many insurance professionals recommend purchasing separate flood insurance in Mississippi due to its flood risk.
  • Fire or lightning: This peril is essential for safeguarding against common risks like house fires and lightning strikes.

These covered perils are particularly pertinent in Mississippi, where natural disasters like storms and floods are more frequent.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Mississippi

In addition to standard types of coverage on HO-3 policies — the most common type of home insurance policy — most insurers offer optional add-ons, called endorsements, that allow you to personalize and expand the coverage your policy gives you. Here are some of the ones that are found at the best Mississippi homeowners insurance companies.

  • Flood insurance: Flooding is one significant peril not covered by standard HO-3 policies. If you live in a flood zone, or even if you live near a small creek that overflows occasionally or some other body of water, you may want to consider flood insurance, which is available through your insurer from the National Flood Insurance Program.
  • Replacement cost coverage: Some policies are designed so that you will receive the depreciated amount of the value of your belongings after a covered loss. For example, if your 10-year-old couch is now only worth $100, you would receive that amount to replace it. Replacement cost coverage, however, will pay you an amount to allow you to purchase a new couch of comparable value after your loss.
  • Valuable items coverage: Your personal possessions are covered up to a point by your standard policy, but if you have items of particularly high value, such as jewelry, artwork or extensive electronics, consider adding extended coverage to more fully protect them.
  • Identity theft coverage: This type of add-on is becoming more common, and some insurers even include it in their basic coverage. It adds financial protection for fraudulent use of your credit card or identity, often online. The coverage may pay for credit monitoring or for expenses related to restoring your credit after a breach.

Common Mississippi home insurance problems

Homeowners in Mississippi face several challenges when securing home insurance due to the state's unique risks and insurance market. These challenges include:

  • High risk of natural disasters: Mississippi's susceptibility to hurricanes, floods and severe storms increases insurance costs and might complicate obtaining coverage.
  • Limited availability: Some insurers may limit coverage in certain high-risk areas, forcing homeowners to seek policies through state-run programs or the surplus lines market.
  • Higher premiums: Due to the increased risks, Mississippi homeowners often face higher premiums compared to other states.

These factors can impact the availability and affordability of Mississippi home insurance, emphasizing the need for careful consideration when selecting the best homeowners insurance in Mississippi.

Recent news in Mississippi homeowners insurance market

Homeowners who live on the Mississippi coast have seen rates spike this year, with typical rate increases ranging from 15 percent to 70 percent. At the same time, some insurers are limiting the coverage options available, leaving homeowners with less flexibility. Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney named a variety of factors as contributing to this reality, particularly the cost of reinsurance, which is insurance that insurers purchase to help limit their own risk. Things like inflation, war costs and the increasing rate of natural disasters all also play a role.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

