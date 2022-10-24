New Hampshire Mortgage and Refinance Rates

Current mortgage rates in New Hampshire

As of Friday, February 16, 2024, current mortgage interest rates are 7.32% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.55% for a 15-year fixed mortgage. Refinance rates in New Hampshite are slightly higher than purchase rates. These rates aren’t ideal for a rate-and-term refinance, but if you want to turn your home equity into cash, a cash-out refinance could be an option.. You can use Bankrate’s mortgage refinance calculator to run the numbers.

New Hampshire mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates have increased in New Hampshire, mirroring rate trends nationally. The average national rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was around 3.2 percent in January 2022, and has since grown to 8 percent as of October 2023, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders. This higher-rate environment has made it more difficult for some to afford a home in New Hampshire.

National mortgage rates by loan type