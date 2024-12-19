Skip to Main Content

2025 New Hampshire conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Find the 2025 New Hampshire conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

New Hampshire conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Belknap $806,500 $524,225
Carroll $806,500 $524,225
Cheshire $806,500 $524,225
Coos $806,500 $524,225
Grafton $806,500 $524,225
Hillsborough $806,500 $546,250
Merrimack $806,500 $524,225
Rockingham $914,250 $914,250
Strafford $914,250 $914,250
Sullivan $806,500 $524,225

