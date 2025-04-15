One of the best business cards on the market, the Capital One Venture X Business, is launching a new welcome bonus offer. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn up to $3,500 worth of travel after meeting the spending requirements. That’s more than double the amount you could get with the card’s previous intro bonus.

The updated welcome offer allows you to offset the card’s $395 annual fee (See Rates and Fees) eight times over, and that’s before you consider the value of rewards and benefits.

If you’re in the market for a business credit card, it could be a good move to take advantage of the limited-time Venture X Business bonus while it lasts. Here’s how to decide whether the card is a good choice for your business, as well as how you can earn the new bonus.

How to earn the new Venture X Business bonus

The Capital One Venture X Business currently offers up to 350,000 bonus miles to new cardholders. You get the first 150,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first three months and another 200,000 miles for spending $200,000 in the first six months.

That means you’ll need to spend around $33,333 per month for the first six months with the card to earn the full bonus. Compared to other rewards cards in the business travel space, that’s a hefty spending requirement. At the same time, you’re not likely to find a welcome offer providing such outsized value, too.

If you redeem 350,000 bonus miles for travel through Capital One or to cover recent travel purchases, your rewards will be worth $3,500. However, you can stretch that value further if you transfer your miles. Capital One miles are worth 1.7 cents apiece, based on the average of the issuer’s five highest-value transfer partners, per Bankrate valuations. That raises the potential value of the bonus to $5,950.

Should you take advantage of the limited-time offer?

Bankrate named the Capital One Venture X Business the best business credit card for travel perks. With this card, you get benefits such as:

$300 annual credit that you can spend through the issuer’s travel portal

that you can spend through the issuer’s travel portal 10,000 annual bonus miles each account anniversary

each account anniversary Up to a $120 statement credit toward TSA PreCheck ® or Global Entry application fees to help you expedite the airline security line experience

application fees to help you expedite the airline security line experience Complimentary access to Capital One and Priority Pass lounges , including over 1,300 airport lounges globally

, including over 1,300 airport lounges globally $50 experience credit for eligible stays at Lifestyle Collection hotels, plus perks including room upgrades, late checkout and early check-in (when available)

As a business card holder, you also get no preset spending limit and free cards with customizable spending limits for your employees.

Further, the rewards are easy to earn. You get a flat rate of 2X miles on all eligible purchases, as well as 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals and 10X miles on rental cars and hotels booked through Capital One Travel.

All this makes the Capital One Venture X Business an excellent choice for many business owners. However, there’s no perfect card for everyone, and the Venture X Business is no exception.

Why you might want to skip the offer

While the prospect of 350,000 bonus miles and premium travel perks is appealing, you also want to consider a few factors that could make this card less than ideal for you.

The new bonus has a steep spending requirement. If you typically have less than $30,000 in monthly business expenses to put on a credit card, the full 350,000-mile bonus might be out of reach.

If you typically have less than $30,000 in monthly business expenses to put on a credit card, the full 350,000-mile bonus might be out of reach. The card charges a significant annual fee. While the Venture X Business offers plenty of ways to offset the $395 annual fee (See Rates and Fees), it might still be a challenge if you don’t travel often.

While the Venture X Business offers plenty of ways to offset the $395 annual fee (See Rates and Fees), it might still be a challenge if you don’t travel often. The Venture X Business lacks some luxury perks. If you, on the other hand, do travel a lot and want to maximize premium benefits, other cards might suit you better. For instance, you won’t find complimentary hotel or airline elite status perks on the Venture X Business.

If you, on the other hand, do travel a lot and want to maximize premium benefits, other cards might suit you better. For instance, you won’t find complimentary hotel or airline elite status perks on the Venture X Business. The card doesn’t allow you to revolve a balance. If being able to carry a credit card balance is essential to your cash flow, a different credit card might be a better choice for you.

A generous welcome bonus can be attractive, but don’t let it be the only reason you apply for a credit card. Evaluate its long-term value and ensure that the perks fit your needs and lifestyle.

The bottom line

The new limited-time bonus offer on the Capital One Venture X Business can translate into up to $3,500 worth of travel — or more, if you’re strategic about transferring your miles. Consider the card’s benefits and fees before you apply, and if you decide it’s a good option, you might not want to wait. After all, such generous offers don’t come up often.