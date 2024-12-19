2025 New York conforming and FHA loan limits by county
Published on December 19, 2024 | 1 min read
Find the 2025 New York conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
|County
|FHFA limit
|FHA limit
|Albany
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Allegany
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Bronx
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Broome
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cattaraugus
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cayuga
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Chautauqua
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Chemung
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Chenango
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Clinton
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Columbia
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Cortland
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Delaware
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Dutchess
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Erie
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Essex
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Franklin
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Fulton
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Genesee
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Greene
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Hamilton
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Herkimer
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Jefferson
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Kings
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Lewis
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Livingston
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Madison
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Monroe
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Montgomery
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Nassau
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|New York
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Niagara
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Oneida
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Onondaga
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Ontario
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Orange
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Orleans
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Oswego
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Otsego
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Putnam
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Queens
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Rensselaer
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Richmond
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Rockland
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|St. Lawrence
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Saratoga
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Schenectady
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Schoharie
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Schuyler
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Seneca
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Steuben
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Suffolk
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Sullivan
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Tioga
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Tompkins
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Ulster
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Warren
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Washington
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Wayne
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Westchester
|$1,209,750
|$1,209,750
|Wyoming
|$806,500
|$524,225
|Yates
|$806,500
|$524,225