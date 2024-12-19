Skip to Main Content

2025 New York conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Find the 2025 New York conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

New York conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Albany $806,500 $524,225
Allegany $806,500 $524,225
Bronx $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Broome $806,500 $524,225
Cattaraugus $806,500 $524,225
Cayuga $806,500 $524,225
Chautauqua $806,500 $524,225
Chemung $806,500 $524,225
Chenango $806,500 $524,225
Clinton $806,500 $524,225
Columbia $806,500 $524,225
Cortland $806,500 $524,225
Delaware $806,500 $524,225
Dutchess $806,500 $524,225
Erie $806,500 $524,225
Essex $806,500 $524,225
Franklin $806,500 $524,225
Fulton $806,500 $524,225
Genesee $806,500 $524,225
Greene $806,500 $524,225
Hamilton $806,500 $524,225
Herkimer $806,500 $524,225
Jefferson $806,500 $524,225
Kings $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Lewis $806,500 $524,225
Livingston $806,500 $524,225
Madison $806,500 $524,225
Monroe $806,500 $524,225
Montgomery $806,500 $524,225
Nassau $1,209,750 $1,209,750
New York $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Niagara $806,500 $524,225
Oneida $806,500 $524,225
Onondaga $806,500 $524,225
Ontario $806,500 $524,225
Orange $806,500 $524,225
Orleans $806,500 $524,225
Oswego $806,500 $524,225
Otsego $806,500 $524,225
Putnam $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Queens $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Rensselaer $806,500 $524,225
Richmond $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Rockland $1,209,750 $1,209,750
St. Lawrence $806,500 $524,225
Saratoga $806,500 $524,225
Schenectady $806,500 $524,225
Schoharie $806,500 $524,225
Schuyler $806,500 $524,225
Seneca $806,500 $524,225
Steuben $806,500 $524,225
Suffolk $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Sullivan $806,500 $524,225
Tioga $806,500 $524,225
Tompkins $806,500 $524,225
Ulster $806,500 $524,225
Warren $806,500 $524,225
Washington $806,500 $524,225
Wayne $806,500 $524,225
Westchester $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Wyoming $806,500 $524,225
Yates $806,500 $524,225

