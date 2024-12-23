Skip to Main Content

2025 Massachusetts conforming and FHA loan limits by county

Buying a house? Find the 2025 Massachusetts conforming and FHA loan limits by county below. Bankrate compiled the conforming loan limits data from Federal Housing Finance Agency and the FHA loan limits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Massachusetts conforming and FHA loan limits by county
County FHFA limit FHA limit
Barnstable $806,500 $799,250
Berkshire $806,500 $524,225
Bristol $806,500 $736,000
Dukes $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Essex $914,250 $914,250
Franklin $806,500 $524,225
Hampden $806,500 $524,225
Hampshire $806,500 $524,225
Middlesex $914,250 $914,250
Nantucket $1,209,750 $1,209,750
Norfolk $914,250 $914,250
Plymouth $914,250 $914,250
Suffolk $914,250 $914,250
Worcester $806,500 $524,225

